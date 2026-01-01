Steelers are as bad at breakups as I am, which is why Mike Tomlin will stay

The Pittsburgh Steelers missed their window to replace Mike Tomlin. Yes, much like Super Bowl windows and competitive timelines, there are only a few opportunities to replace a Hall-of-Fame caliber coach correctly. That's a compliment to Tomlin — he's fantastic, and has never had a losing season. It's the national narrative Steelers fans hate the most, but it's also truly impressive.

If the Steelers were going to dig their way out of football purgatory in a short period of time, it should've happened last offseason. Remember back when I wrote about it? Tomlin's defense was gashed by the Ravens rushing attack in the Wild Card round after collapsing down the stretch to miraculously avoid their first AFC North title since 2020. It was honestly impressive.

Firing Mike Tomlin isn't as easy as it sounds for the Steelers

Breaking up with a long-term partner isn't easy. I've been there a few times, as have you, reader! It takes a tough conversation, and a commitment to the bit. Sure, it'll hurt for awhile. But when you know the relationship has run its course, it's okay to admit that. This, specifically, is where the Steelers have trouble.

The Steelers haven't fired a head coach since the 1960's. I'm serious, look it up. Chuck Noll left the team. Bill Cowher had a polite parting of ways. And now, Tomlin is holding on for dear life, even though he likely doesn't have to. Pittsburgh is terrified of change. It's not just the football team. It extends to your average citizen. Complacency is comfortable, but not always happy and successful. You see what I'm getting at here, no?

Pittsburgh should've found an out with Tomlin long ago. Sure, half the league would hire him in an instant, but the Steelers should aim higher than being one of the NFL's worst 16 teams. Tomlin's teams have a high floor and low ceiling. He has a habit of making the most of a flawed roster he built.

Who could replace Mike Tomlin this offseason?

When I was 27, I ended a long-term relationship. It was far from an easy decision. I'll never drag someone through the mud for no reason. However, my biggest fear when said breakup happened was simple: What happens next?

This, to me, is the essential problem in Pittsburgh. The Steelers had a chance to part ways with Tomlin (politely) last offseason and hire any number of talented young offensive minds, such as Ben Johnson or Liam Coen. That sort of job security should put them at the top of any head coach's list. Had they moved on from Tomlin at that point, they could've offered a blank slate. There was no quarterback of the future. Aaron Rodgers had yet to be signed. What Pittsburgh did offer was a veteran defense who could hold offenses in check.

This offseason doesn't feature the same abundance of options. Most of the top head-coaching candidates are defensive coordinators. If you're looking for the next Ben Johnson or Liam Coen, you might have to wait a year, or take a chance on an unproven commodity. Does that sound like Art Rooney II?

Whether it be Arthur Smith, Vance Joseph, Mike McCarthy or Brian Flores, no one the Steelers could hire would be demonstrably different than Tomlin. The best relationships have timing on their side. Pittsburgh forfeited that advantage a year ago.

So, where do the Steelers go from here?

Breakups aren't always the best option. I'll say it. If you're struggling with a partner who is willing to work with you, that's a great sign. Speaking from experience, it's not a common trait and something I've learned with age. The best relationships (and eventually marriages) are mutually beneficial. Sure, I've been challenged, but my wife is with me every step of the way — and any changes I make are for our betterment.

I personally wouldn't part ways Tomlin after this season, no matter the result on Sunday night. He is signed through the 2026 season and has a team option for 2027 that needs to be enacted by March. The Steelers know what they're getting in Tomlin. Assuming they take other steps to inspire change in the organization, like making real changes to the coaching staff, trading some of their defensive stars and, frankly, taking authority away from their head coach, they ought to give their partner another chance.

The Steelers have an unhealthy relationship — and borderline obsession — with their head coach. Pittsburgh is 0-4-1 in their last five games against teams entering said contest nine games under .500. They haven't won a playoff game since 2016. They are going nowhere.

A breakup may not be the best option in Pittsburgh, but if Tomlin is unwilling to meet them halfway, it's time to move on.