NFL coaching carousel rumors: Mike Tomlin direction, McDaniel sleeper, Taylor safe

The only other fun thing about this time of the year other than playoff anticipation in the NFL is the coaching carousel chatter. Mike Tomlin has been deep in the center of all coaching changes discussions after another mediocre season by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin isn’t fired yet and if the Steelers make the playoffs, I doubt the organization parts ways with him, regardless of what happens.

That said, if he’s not a free agent, that doesn’t mean teams won’t entertain the idea of possibly trading for him, especially ones that are in dire need of organizational change. Black Monday is around the corner and with several teams already in need of a coach, more are going to pop up. Either way, the coaching carousel will always be exciting so let's dive into some rumors.

Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere according to insiders … and they’re probably right

The Steelers aren’t an organization that makes knee-jerk decisions. After all, Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since the 2007 season. Before then, Bill Cowher was the coach from 1992-2006 and before then Chuck Noll coached from 1969-1991. So yeah, since 1969, the Steelers have had three coaches; Tomlin ain’t going nowhere.

According to ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and they’re both confident the Steelers are going to retain Tomlin no matter what happens in Week 18. I usually would be on the “suck it up” train for Steelers fans, but at this point, it’s the same ol’ thing.

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game in nearly 10 years and the only thing keeping Tomlin relevant since lifting the Lombardi Trophy back in 2008 is he hasn’t had a losing season yet to his NFL career. We’ll see how the Steelers feel about the future with Tomlin, but unfortunately, Steelers fans will have to accept Tomlin will be back for another year.

Mike McDaniel making his return to Cleveland as the top dog?

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The rumor mill has been swirling about Mike McDaniel and where he lands if Miami decides to part ways with him. Cleveland has been a team that’s surfaced multiple times and it would be a homecoming of sorts if the Browns pull the trigger. McDaniel was once the wide receivers coach back when Johnny Manziel was wearing the Orange and Brown.

This honestly wouldn’t be a wild move. The Browns need a coach that knows offense to improve this team. Sure, they need players. But Kevin Stefanski’s system just feels outdated and maybe a coaching change could help Shedeur Sanders and his development too. McDaniel has a college style offense, which could work with the Browns young skill players as well.

I’d like to think McDaniel would retain Jim Schwartz because he’d be a fool not to, in this hypothetical situation. McDaniel to the Browns would reinvigorate this team in a way they desperately need it. Again, nothing’s official and the Browns are more likely to retain Stefanski than fire him. They’ll definitely have something to think about if McDaniel becomes a free agent.

Cincinnati Bengals fans shouldn’t be expecting a coaching change this cycle

Just like the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t make erratic changes, neither are the Cincinnati Bengals. You remember how long Marvin Lewis was in Cincinnati? There’s no way Zac Taylor, who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl and won their first playoff game since 1990, is getting fired after a rough patch. If you want to give the Bengals the benefit of the doubt, the years they’ve been bad with Joe Burrow have been because he’s injured – save for 2024.

Taylor isn’t a bad coach, he’s just mismanaging this team at a crucial time. The Bengals are in a championship window and he’s not really handling the situation the best. Sure the roster, particularly the defense, isn’t good. But he’s in charge of the offense and as the play caller, he needs to be coaching better. He has to manage the game better too in late-game situations.

As a Bengals fan, you shouldn’t be surprised that the organization is probably going to stick with Taylor for the long haul. Taylor would have to absolutely implode for the Bengals to even consider dumping him. Taylor will definitely have a hotter seat next season and every season after that Cincinnati doesn’t make the playoffs, but it probably won’t change how the front office feels about him.