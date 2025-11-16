2026 NFL Draft order: Updated mock draft for the Top 10 after Week 11

Most of the attention in Week 11 was turned toward the contenders matched up with one another, but it was also a huge week for the teams already looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft and the offseason. New York Giants fans watched with bated breath as Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, remembering their draft pick being worsened by a backup before. But teams like the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, among others, were also hoping their draft pick didn't get any worse.

When the dust settled, though, there really wasn't much change in the 2026 NFL Draft order. That can always change week to week, but it's becoming quite clear which teams are the worst in the league and will be picking atop the draft. However, what those teams could do once the draft rolls around might be changing already, which we'll definitely see as we dive into a new NFL mock draft for the Top 10 picks with the updated draft order.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 11

Tennessee Titans (1-9) New York Giants (2-9) New Orleans Saints (2-8) New York Jets (2-8) Cleveland Browns (2-7) Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) Washington Commanders (3-8) Los Angeles Rams (via ATL (3-7)) Cincinnati Bengals (3-7) Arizona Cardinals (3-6) Miami Dolphins (4-7) Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) Minnesota Vikings (4-6) Baltimore Ravens (4-5) Houston Texans (5-5) Carolina Panthers (6-5) Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) San Francisco 49ers (6-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) Cleveland Browns (via JAX (6-4)) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (6-3-1)) Detroit Lions (6-3) Chicago Bears (7-3) Buffalo Bills (7-3) Los Angeles Rams (7-2) Denver Broncos (8-2) Seattle Seahawks (7-2) New York Jets (via IND (8-2)) Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) New England Patriots (9-2)

There isn't much change at the top of the draft order. Tennessee holds strong with their grasp on the No. 1 overall pick as the NFL's only one-win team through 11 weeks. And frankly, given what this team has looked like on the field, they should be the deserved favorites to stick in that spot and be making the first selection in April's draft for the second straight season.

Both the Giants and Commanders avoided wins to keep their high draft stock moving forward on Sunday, which fans might have mixed feelings over, but is ultimately better for the future of each franchise. Beyond that, though, the biggest loser of this season might well be the Atlanta Falcons. With another loss to Carolina, they are now firmly inside the Top 10 picks, but will send their first-round selection to the Rams. The Falcons severely miscalculated the ceiling of this roster, and they're going to pay the price for that in the draft, much to the delight of Sean McVay and Les Snead.

Going down to the bottom of the draft order, though, just look at the final pick of the draft right now with the New England Patriots. They're currently projected to go from having a Top 5 selection to having the NFL's best record. It's been quite a turnaround, though their playoff performance will obviously ultimately determine where they're selecting.

2026 NFL mock draft for the first 10 picks with current order

Tennessee Titans | Justin Ford/GettyImages

NFL Draft Order Mock Draft Selection 1. Tennessee Titans LB/EDGE Arvell Reese (Ohio State) 2. New York Giants WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) 3. New Orleans Saints EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) 4. New York Jets QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) 5. Cleveland Browns QB Ty Simpson (Alabama) 6. Las Vegas Raiders DL Peter Woods (Clemson) 7. Washington Commanders S Caleb Downs (Ohio State) 8. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) OT Spencer Fano (Utah) 9. Cincinnati Bengals OT Francis Mauigoa (Miami) 10. Arizona Cardinals WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)

As the Titans continue to sit with just one win on the season, taking Cam Ward in last year's draft ultimately sets them up to take the best player available. Arvell Reese has separated himself in that capacity this season with Ohio State. While some may balk at a positionless defender going No. 1 overall, the Buckeyes star is talented enough and built physically to be an imposing edge defender who can also drop back into linebacker.

With Jaxson Dart installed, the Giants need to get him some help. My current read is that New York would love to trade back from the No. 2 pick if they end up there, but regardless, Jordyn Tyson remains my top receiver in this class, and undoubtedly would fit the bill as the weapon Dart needs. And though I would advise the Saints against banking on Tyler Shough, it seems they'll give the current rookie a real shot, and beefing up the defense with a game-changing edge like Rueben Bain Jr. gives New Orleans at least one cornerstone.

That finally starts the quarterback conversation with Fernando Mendoza going to the Jets. The Indiana product has been nothing short of stellar and checks box after box with physical tools to be a high-end pro passer. The same is true of Ty Simpson, who the Browns desperately need. Dillon Gabriel has proved he's not the guy already, and though the Alabama star is limited in experience, the traits and exponential growth are too enticing to pass up.

Pervious iterations of mock drafts would've had the likes of Dante Moore or John Mateer or LaNorris Sellers coming off the board next, but that actually seems ill-advised at this point. All three quarterbacks currently (and reportedly) appear more likely to return to school than enter the NFL Draft, which severely weakens this quarterback class.

As such, the Raiders get a force on defense they direly lack right now in Peter Woods, a beast of a man in the middle of the defensive line they need. The same is true with Washington, whose aging defense has been a point of concern all year, even before the Jayden Daniels injury. Injecting life into that unit with Caleb Downs could work wonders for the secondary, especially with the Ohio State star's versatility.

The Falcons have to be kicking themselves for trading their first-round pick, but the Rams aren't complaining, as they can add a stalwart tackle in Spencer Fano. While they need to address Matthew Stafford's replacement at some point, this isn't the chance to do that, and this is the best course of action. The same is true of the Bengals, who just need all the offensive line help they can get, and find it with Francis Mauigoa. But rounding us out, the Cardinals, facing an uncertain future at QB, add another weapon to the fold around Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride with the fast-rising Carnell Tate, who has been a monster for the Buckeyes offense this season.