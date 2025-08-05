3 Bengals who are one bad preseason game away from the chopping block

The NFL preseason is nearly here which means players get a chance to showcase why they should earn a roster spot ahead of the regular season. Most times, that means with the team they spend preseason with, other times it means showing other teams they should take a gamble on them.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, they have some depth, particularly on offense, that could get solved and throw a wrench into things if the right players make an impact. Zac Taylor mentioned that Joe Burrow is going to take some preseason snaps in the first game. It’s a risk that doesn’t make too much sense, considering Burrow is coming off an MVP-worthy season. Typically starters don’t play until closer to the start of the season.

Here’s who needs to make an impact for the Cincinnati Bengals this preseason to show they deserve one of the 53 roster spots.

Desmond Ridder, quarterback

Desmond Ridder has hopped around a few teams during his NFL career, most recently playing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He hasn’t quite worked his way to being a consistent starter in the NFL, which is how he landed with the Bengals this offseason. This is his chance to prove he deserves a final shot. And backing up Burrow wouldn’t be a bad learning opportunity for him.

The downside is with Burrow taking preseason snaps, his window of opportunity is slim. If he doesn’t prove this preseason that he deserves a roster spot, it could be his last shot at the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons needed a quarterback and he didn’t play well enough to keep the job.

Las Vegas was another opportunity for him to start with a team that needed him and lacked quarterback depth. The fact that the Raiders didn’t keep him around means his opportunities are wearing thin.

The Bengals don’t really need a backup quarterback. But Ridder was a second round pick and if he does enough to prove that he deserves to replace Jake Browning, he could very well do that. This preseason isn’t just important for his future in Cincinnati, but his future in the NFL as a whole.

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver

Jermaine Burton was a player that was talked about for the wrong reasons last year. He was benched and didn’t make the plays he should have when he had the opportunity last season. The Bengals fortified their receiver room with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins extensions this offseason.

Andrei Iosivas rose as a third option when Burton came up short. But Burton has a lot to prove that he deserves to be a depth option this season. He’s on thin ice and has a lot to prove to Cincinnati still. He had just four receptions for 104 yards and no touchdown catches. He appeared in 14 games and was targeted 14 times. The Bengals don’t need him, but it can’t hurt having him around. This preseason will be make or break for him as he hopes to get back in the Bengals’ good graces.

Semaj Perine, running back

This is probably the most shocking player simply because he’s a vet. While he’s a vet and played a crucial role for the Bengals his first time around. This time, though, the Bengals have Chase Brown, the presumable starter, and Tahj Brooks is quickly making an impression.

The Bengals could be interested in keeping Brooks, Perine and Brown, but there’s a chance Perine is a roster casualty in favor of another running back if Brooks makes a big impression. It’s not likely Perine gets cut. But if he does, it might not be as much of a shock, especially if Brooks makes it.

When Brooks was at Texas Tech, he was both a threat in the running game and passing game. The one thing Perine has over all the backs in the room right now is he’s a great blocker in third-down situations. But if Brooks makes more of an impact offensively, that could be what gives him the edge over Perine this preseason.