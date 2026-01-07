3 Bills vs. Jaguars predictions so bold they almost have to come true

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills go on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite being the lower seed, the pressure is on the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, as these AFC playoffs are devoid of the other "elite" quarterbacks. This feels like Allen's best chance to win a Super Bowl, as he won't have to beat Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson to make it happen.

As for the Jags, the 2025 season featured a shocking turn around, especially when factoring in that first-round pick Travis Hunter was sidelined for much of the year. Somehow, a team that went 4-13 in 2024 turned around and went 13-4 in 2025, winning its most games in the regular season since 1999. Can Jacksonville parlay this into a deep playoff run? The path begins on Wild Card Weekend with this contest.

What can we expect to see from this game? Here are three bold predictions for the Bills vs. Jaguars contest.

Regression hits Trevor Lawrence

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

It's been a great season for Trevor Lawrence, whose career has been saved by head coach Liam Coen. This week's meeting with a Bills defense that's given up the fewest passing yards in the NFL might be the end of that good run, though. Buffalo allowed just 156.9 passing yards per game in the regular season while picking off 13 passes.

Lawrence struggled against some of the NFL's better defenses. The Chargers and Texans both held him under 200 yards. Yes, he was playing incredible football to end the year, but he wasn't facing a murderer's row of defenses. Lawrence had two or more touchdown passes in six of the team's final seven games, but just one of those was against a playoff team.

Simply put: Lawrence throwing five touchdowns against the Jets doesn't really tell us anything about how he'll play against the Bills, who have held nine of their 11 opponents since the bye under 200 net passing yards.

Josh Allen rushes for the game-winning touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 | Nic Antaya/GettyImages

Josh Allen has rushed for 79 regular season, and seven playoff touchdowns in his career, so predicting one for him on Sunday really isn't that bold.

What is bold is predicting the timing of it, which will be late in the fourth quarter to give the Bills the lead. I feel confident in this mainly because I don't trust most of Allen's receiving weapons, so the idea that he does it himself late in the game makes sense.

It also helps the the Jags finished 2025 tied for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Jacksonville enters this week having just allowed Titans quarterback Cam Ward into the end zone last week.

Cam Little kicks the longest field goal in playoff history

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

No player has ever made a 60-yard field goal in the postseason, but Jaguars kicker Cam Little will change that just before the half on Sunday.

The NFL's new kickoff rules make it easier to get into field goal range, so let's say the Bills get a touchdown with about 30 seconds left in the first half. There's plenty of time left at that point for the Jags to get in range for Little.

Little has kicked the two longest field goals in NFL history this season, nailing a 68-yarder back in November and then a 67-yarder last week against the Titans. He also hit a 70-yard field goal in the preseason, which doesn't technically count as the record since it was in an exhibition game, but does help illustrate just how big Little's leg is.

The current playoff record is 58 yards by Pete Stoyanovich back in 1991. Don't be shocked at all to see that mark fall this weekend.