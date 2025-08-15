3 contenders who could steal Shilo Sanders from the Buccaneers

Shilo Sanders has become a fan and coaching favorite since landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason. The rookie safety has made his presence felt throughout the team's workout program, including their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. However, a crowded position room puts him on the outside looking into the final 53-man group, at least according to Pewter Report's latest projections.

Sanders has been competing with fellow UDFA newcomer J.J. Roberts for what could be Tampa Bay's fifth and last safety spot. The former appeared to be in pole position following an impressive NFL debut that caught head coach Todd Bowles' attention. Nonetheless, the prognostications suggest otherwise, present an opportunity for someone to pounce.

Tampa Bay may try to get creative and stash Sanders on the practice squad if they choose Roberts. But doing so allows other clubs to sign the son of Hall of Famer/University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to their active roster. Given the buzz, we'd anticipate Shilo getting scooped up quickly, with these three contenders sticking out as prospective landing spots.

3 contenders who could pry Buccaneers UDFA rookie Shilo Sanders from Tampa Bay

3. San Francisco 49ers

Five of the San Francisco 49ers' safeties are currently dealing with an ailment to varying degrees, including their two starters, Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown. They already boast one of the worst secondaries in football, so the myriad of injuries is a concerning development. The vocal and hard-hitting Sanders would bring some much-needed reinforcements to the Bay Area.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently said Mustapha can return from the torn ACL he suffered late in 2024 anytime between Weeks 5-10. That's quite a wide range of outcomes for the second-year standout, to say the least. Meanwhile, Brown has been managing an ankle issue throughout the summer that he underwent surgery to repair in May.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals need help at all three levels of what was a historically bad stop unit last season. Intel suggests they're ostensibly betting on a defensive coordinator change to give them a much-needed spark, specifically on the back end ($). But expecting a new voice to fix their problems overnight is a fool's errand, and Sanders presents an intriguing low-risk flier.

Bengals backup safeties Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony are primarily special teamers, while starters Geno Stone and Jordan Battle are coming off poor campaigns. Only three teams allowed more passing touchdowns in 2024 (30). Their director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, has emphasized that Cincinnati must do a better job of tackling this season. A thumper like Sanders can come in and help bring opponents down.

Superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his elite receiving tandem of reigning triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can only get Cincy so far. The Bengals can't expect to get into weekly shootouts and make the playoffs, as they've learned the hard way in consecutive seasons. Tobin can't sit around and wait for in-house growth, especially with 2024 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Trey Hendrickson's contractual stalemate unresolved.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

A blockbuster defensive back swap with the Miami Dolphins has left a void at one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' safety positions. They've tried patching the departure of star ball hawk Minkah Fitzpatrick by adding uninspiring, past-their-prime veterans like Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill. Sanders offers something neither of them has at this stage in their respective careers: untapped potential.

If anyone can maximize Sanders, it's Mike Tomlin. The Steelers' longtime sideline general has constantly made lemonade out of lemons during his time as the leader of the Black and Gold. Despite sporting one of the better overall defenses in the league last season, Pittsburgh's secondary was leaky at times, allowing the ninth-most passing yards. Can they improve on that mark sans Fitzpatrick, even with seven-time Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey in the mix?

Acquiring Ramsey cost the Steelers Fitzpatrick; they addressed one weakness but created another in the process. It goes without saying, but Sanders (obviously) isn't a one-for-one replacement. Yet, the namesake of "Coach Prime" can leverage his high football IQ/feel for the game, physicality and run-stopping prowess to carve out a rotational role.