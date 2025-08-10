Shilo Sanders may have knocked another Buccaneers UDFA off the roster

Shedeur Sanders isn’t the only son of NFL hall of famer, Deion Sanders, who’s making an impression in their preseason debut. Shilo Sanders is making an impression with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense after a standout first game on Saturday. Sanders went undrafted and before the preseason’s over, he could very well earn himself a spot on the Bucs 53-man roster. In doing so, he’d be taking most likely another undrafted free agent’s spot.

Rashad Wisdom signed as an UDFA in 2024 and was fighting for a spot in the secondary again this year. Sanders has made a big enough impression that he might just take Wisdom’s spot in the secondary. In his preseason debut, Sanders recorded a tackle and quarterback hit in 37 total snaps played. He also didn’t allow a single reception or target.

Shilo Sanders makes argument to make Tampa Bay Buccaneers 53-man roster with standout preseason debut

It won’t be easy for Sanders to not only make the roster but to find a role in a crowded defensive back room. Sanders, listed as a free safety, is listed fourth in the depth chart with Wisdom his biggest competition for a roster spot. Tykee Smith and Kaevon Merriweather are one and two, respectively, in the depth chart.

The Bucs have to see value in having Sanders on the practice squad at worst, but enough to be one of the final roster additions. The other thing Sanders showed in his preseason debut is that he fits perfectly with the Bucs defensive scheme.

Todd Bowles put Shilo Sanders in a great position to make Buccaneers roster

Todd Bowles isn’t shy about blitzing and as a result, having his safeties closer to the line of scrimmage to not only impact the running game, but also generate pressure on the quarterback. One of Sanders’ biggest plays on Saturday was a quarterback hit he had.

The preseason is just scratching the surface of what it takes to make the active roster for Week 1. Sanders is making an early impression which is a great first step, but he needs to not only continue to shine the rest of the preseason, but also in practice.

There’s enough room in the NFL for both Sanders and both have been pleasant surprises on their respective teams. I guess Deion Sanders wasn’t completely irrational in hyping up his kids ahead of the NFL Draft. If Sanders manages to make the roster over Wisdom, it would have all started with his preseason debut.