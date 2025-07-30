Shilo Sanders could get ultimate revenge on Bucs if UDFA star gets cut

After going undrafted out of Colorado, defensive back Shilo Sanders is hoping to keep the NFL dream alive. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of CU back in the spring, but he is every bit on the roster bubble when it comes to this NFC South team. Tampa Bay does need to be better on defense, but this team is loaded. It is why the Buccaneers have made the playoffs the last five years.

But in the event that Sanders is simply not good enough to crack the Buccaneers' 53-man roster, where could he go to extend his fleeting NFL career? How about to a team his iconic father Deion Sanders knows very well. The Atlanta Falcons made Sanders a top-five pick in the 1989 NFL Draft out of Florida State en route to a Hall-of-Fame career. The Dirty Birds are a division rival needing safeties.

If Atlanta is going to overtake Tampa Bay in the NFC South, it will be because the emerging prowess of the Falcons' offense. While they do have pieces in defense, many are young and the only real blue-chipper they have at any level is all-world safety Jessie Bates III. A.J. Terrell is solid at cornerback. Mike Hughes had a good first year with the team. The problem with Atlanta's secondary is its depth.

Sanders may have to come aboard as a practice squad player initially, but there is room to grow here.

Shilo Sanders could turn heel and head to the Atlanta Falcons if he is cut

Even though Sanders has only seen clips of his famous father starring in a Falcons uniform, everyone knows what a cultural phenomenon he was with the Falcons. A vibrant part of the 2 Legit 2 Quit California State Champion 1991 Falcons, Sanders played a huge part in helping make the Falcons cool. He may not have been a Dirty Bird, but Sanders is The Godfather of Swag for a reason, folks.

Given that Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had strong Atlanta ties prior to being part of this current regime, they should know all about Sanders and his sons. They also know what is at stake for them this season. Not to say everyone will get fired if the Falcons fail to make the playoffs again, but let's not cross the Rubicon once again in Flowery Branch.

In the end, the Buccaneers have had the upper hand in the NFC South for the last half decade now for primarily one reason. They have the best general manager in the division Jason Licht. Mickey Loomis is past his prime in New Orleans, while Terry Fontenot in Atlanta and Dan Morgan in Carolina are still on the come-up in their front-office careers. All I know is if Licht passes on Sanders, it is for a reason.

For that reason, I am dubious of the Falcons signing Sanders in the event he gets cut by Tampa Bay.