3 emergency Dolphins trade targets to replace Tua Tagovailoa after a brutal Week 1

The Miami Dolphins easily had the worst showing on Sunday, losing 33-8 to an Indianapolis Colts team that had low expectations heading into the year. In this game, Tua Tagovailoa had a disastrous outing where he recorded two interceptions, a fumble, and just 114 yards.

Tagovailoa's decision-making was truly awful on the turnovers and throughout the game. Tua's mobility and passing awareness also looked subpar on Sunday. The Dolphins ended up benching him at the end of the game for Zach Wilson. Tua's tone-deaf post game comments only made matters worse.

After Week 1, the Dolphins are likely panicking, and Mike McDaniel's seat keeps getting hotter. If Tua's poor play continues, the Dolphins could begin searching for a new QB, and Wilson, who has struggled during his three years as a starter, won't be the answer.

Luckily, upgrading the quarterback position is easier than you might think, as there are several starting-caliber QBs who are currently backups. Most of these QBs could be acquired with a fourth or fifth-round pick. With that in mind, let's dive into three QBs the Dolphins could target if they decide to move on from Tua.

Anthony Richardson

After losing the Colts' starting job to Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson's time in Indianapolis was seemingly over. Jones tore apart the Dolphins' defense in Week 1, passing for 272 yards, passing for a touchdown, and rushing for two more. After Jones' stellar Week 1, the Colts could be even more open to trading Richardson.

Say what you will about McDaniel, but got Tua's career back on track. Of course, it didn't totally work out with how Tua has seemingly regressed. Nevertheless, taking a shot on Richardson's talent could be a wise gamble. It's worth wondering if McDaniel could maximize Richardson's athletic gifts, and he's a massive upgrade from Tua in that area.

Trading for Richardson is risky given that he's highly inaccurate, completing just 50.6 percent of his throws for his career. However, Richardson's upside is undeniable. The 2023 No. 4 is a gifted athlete with a massive arm. His style of play could be perfect next to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If the Dolphins want to take an upside swing, Richardson could be the perfect target.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins was available all offseason, but the Atlanta Falcons could not find a suitor. Cousins' contract is certainly a reason for concern, but it's worth noting that the Falcons could still take on some of that contract after trading him, and there's an opt-out clause after 2026. The Falcons are likely still interested in moving Cousins, and Miami could be a logical suitor.

The 37-year-old QB had a brutal 2024 campaign with the Falcons, in which he led the league in interceptions. However, he was coming off an Achilles injury and could be better with another year removed from injury. It's a small sample size, but Aaron Rodgers looked much better two years removed from his Achilles injury than he did one year removed.

For most of his career, Cousins has been a highly accurate pocket passer. Undoubtedly, thinking about what he could do with the Dolphins' weapons is intriguing. If the Dolphins want some with experience, if they indeed are looking to replace Tua, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more proven available QB than Cousins, who is a four-time Pro Bowler. Ultimately, Cousins could be a worthwhile target for the Dolphins.

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston's fit with the New York Giants has been questionable since the G-Men drafted Jaxson Dart. While Russell Wilson could be benched, Dart is next in line to take over, and Winston being traded isn't far-fetched. Winston is also turnover-prone, but he has an incredible arm. Notably, Winston threw for 2,112 yards in just seven games as a starter last year.

Winston's style of play could be perfect with the Dolphins' explosive weapons, and his experience is a plus. His arm strength, experience, and mobility could make him an upgrade over Tua. When given the opportunity, Winston has proven to be a serviceable starting QB. It would be intriguing to see what Winston could do with a talented Dolphins offense.

Overall, if things continue to trend downward with Tua, Winston is one of the QBs the Dolphins should look into.