3 emergency Tristan Wirfs replacements Buccaneers need to call immediately

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t escape the injury bug. Tristan Wirfs, the All-Pro left tackle for the Bucs, will miss the start of the season due to a knee injury that it was announced he underwent arthroscopic surgery on this week. The last thing Baker Mayfield and this explosive offense needed was another hit. The downside, there aren’t a lot of options either.

The Bucs are in an unfortunate situation, but nonetheless, have to act quick to protect Mayfield’s blind side this season. I’m sure they could put together a trade package later in the season and possibly during preseason cuts, but for now, they are left with a thin free agency pool.

Here are three emergency tackles they could call up to fill in immediately.

3. Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jedrick Wills Jr. said that he wanted to take time to fully recover and prepare for a call whenever he was ready. Yet, I’m sure if Todd Bowles and the Bucs front office called him right now, he’d walk to Tampa Bay if he had to. Wills had a rough start to his NFL career, not living up to his first round expectations when he was drafted by Cleveland in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Browns had to scratch him from the lineup a few times thanks to inconsistencies and failing to hold down the quarterback’s blind side. That said, he was the left tackle when Mayfield led the Browns to the second round of the playoffs. But the last two years, injury and poor play halted him at just 13 games over two seasons.

I’m sure Mayfield’s familiarity with Wills would be enough to convince the Bucs to at least make the call. And maybe, like Mayfield, Wills landing on a new team with a new offense can breathe new life into him. It’s something the Bucs should consider. He isn’t by any means the best option, but he just might be worth it.

2. Germain Ifedi

Germain Ifedi was part of the crippled Cleveland Browns offensive line last season. While that group of lineman together weren’t great, Ifedi could be a decent option for the Bucs in the interim until they decide they want to trade for one or Wirfs come back. The good thing is with any of these options, they’re short term, best case scenario, and don’t have to be long term answers.

Ifedi ranked in the bottom tier of lineman last year with a 48.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade. His pass protection grade jumped up to 52.9. It’s not great, but it just might be enough to fill in until Wirfs is back healthy.

The good thing with Ifedi too, is while he spent primarily all of 2024 playing left tackle, he can move around the line if need be. Something the Bucs may utilize once Wirfs comes back.

1. Geron Christian

Geron Christian might be the worst option of the three and truly an emergency call if the other two don’t work out. Christian hasn’t really played meaningful snaps since his first stint in Cleveland back in 2023. He’s hopped around several NFL teams and last played for Cleveland last year.

Because Christian has hopped around, he’s always been a swing option for teams, which should make this acquisition no different. He’s played both right and left tackle throughout his career, but just isn’t that reliable. He hasn’t played more than five games in a season since 2023 and isn’t a traditional starter.

If the Bucs have to call Christian, they better hope Wirfs won’t miss too much time. They also hope it just doesn’t come down to that altogether. I suppose they could be in a worse position. That said, when you lose the most important lineman on the field, everything feels like the worst option.