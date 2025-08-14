3 Falcons who are one preseason disaster away from losing their jobs

Believe it or not, things are looking up for the Atlanta Falcons heading into this season. It may be a tinge of wishful thinking on my part, but this team seems to be giving off the vibes of ones that have achieved greatness in this league before. No, I do not think this team has any serious championship aspirations, but a playoff berth, a division title, and a few postseason wins are not out of the question.

As we approach the Dirty Birds' second preseason game of the summer, I wanted to take a good, hard look at the state of their roster. Who all is going to make this team? Better yet, what players are very much on the roster bubble heading into Friday night's matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans? We will know much more about this team after the Titans game, but there are a few guys who must play well.

While any and all of these guys may end up making the 53-man roster, a bad preseason performance could go a long way for them eventually being released. There were other players I considered for this exercise, but these are the three who may not be able to overcome a bad performance vs. the Titans on Friday night. There will be one more preseason game after this vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 22.

Let's start with a player the coaching staff seems to like, but one who has struggled to find his role.

3. Atlanta Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone

While I do think DeAngelo Malone is a player new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich would like to get his hands on in molding, the guy is running out of time to make an impact with this team. The former Western Kentucky standout is entering year four with the Falcons. Ulbrich may have him moving into a "stack linebacker" role in a 3-3-5 base. However, he is fourth string on the depth chart at any spot.

The biggest thing he may have going for him is availability, which could result in Troy Andersen not making the team as Divine Deablo's projected backup at middle linebacker. If Malone is not going to cut it out on the edge with Atlanta's rapidly improving pass rush, he needs to find a role in the middle of the Falcons' defense fast. He might be learning this on the fly, but this is still his fourth NFL season.

If this positional transition does not stick either this week or next, Malone could be on the way out.

2. Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks

Just when you thought the Falcons were done with Feleipe Franks, think again. The former Florida and Arkansas quarterback has actually been able to carve out an NFL career for himself on non-playoff teams in the NFC South. He first came to Atlanta to play for Arthur Smith. While Franks did become a viable special teams player, he never developed into the pass catcher we were hoping for.

After spending last season with the division rival Carolina Panthers, Franks is back in Flowery Branch hoping to make the Falcons roster. While I do think he can have a positive impact on special teams, I doubt the Falcons are going to carry four tight ends. Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner have the first two spots on the depth chart locked down. It looks like Teagan Quitoriano is more likely to make the team.

Quitoriano being part of a better run team of late in the Houston Texans may actually serve him here.

1. Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford

Without question, I do not think there is a player more on the roster bubble right now for the Falcons than defensive back Dee Alford. Despite playing for his hometown Falcons the last three seasons, he has always felt like a replacement-level player for this team. If Atlanta could do better than him, then the Falcons probably already would have. Frankly, I think they are looking to move on from him soon.

He may be a strong special teams player, as well as having the potential to make plays on the ball in the defensive backfield. However, he often gets burnt like toast on deep balls. His inability to stick with a guy in coverage has turned games in a negative direction for the Falcons the last few years. Fate would have it, he got beat deep on a notable play in their preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions.

Atlanta drafted Billy Bowman Jr. out of Oklahoma to be a better and more reliable version of Alford.