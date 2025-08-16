3 Falcons who moved one step closer to a roster spot

The Atlanta Falcons hosted their second home game of the 2025 NFL Preseason on Friday night against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons fell to the Titans 23-20, but received many impactful performances from players who are looking to earn a spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster for the 2025 season. Here is a list of the Falcons players who moved one step closer to earning a roster spot with their performance against the Titans.

Nathan Carter, RB

The undrafted rookie running back out of Michigan State was impressive in his second preseason game with the Falcons. In the win, Carter rushed for nine carries, 63 yards, including a 43-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry in the Falcons' loss.

Carter was an efficient power running back during his four-year college career at UConn and Michigan State. Carter rushed for a total of 2,280 yards and 12 touchdowns in his college career. Carter is currently listed as the fourth running back on the Falcons depth chart behind Carlos Washington Jr, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson.

His performance should help him increase his stock on the team.

Chris Blair, WR

The former UFL star wide receiver from the DC Defenders, Chris Blair, has been making a strong case to be an option in the Falcons' wide receiver room over the last two preseason games. In two preseason games, Blair has recorded six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

In Friday night's game against the Titans, Blair collected three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Blair has the opportunity with one more preseason game remaining against the Dallas Cowboys next Friday to join the list of UFL players to crack an NFL roster.

Blair did play in four games for the Falcons last season, but his preseason performances have proved that he is worthy of a more valuable role in Atlanta's offense for the upcoming season.

Lamar Jackson, CB

Not to be confused with the Baltimore Ravens star quarterback, but Falcons cornerback Lamar Jackson has made a case for a roster spot in two preseason games with the Falcons.

Jackson is looking to return to valuable playing time, and his eight total tackles and one pass defended in last night's game have made a case that he can be a valuable contributor to the Falcons' defense in 2025.

It's no secret that the Falcons defense needs to step up, and having some depth in the secondary could go a long way. He has the experience playing in the NFL, and he showed what he could do against the Titans offense.