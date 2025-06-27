3 former Bears who would put the 2025-26 team over the top

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for some football. The season can't get here soon enough, and as a fan of the Chicago Bears, I'm even more excited than I normally am to see what the Ben Johnson era will bring.

I've gone into seasons with high expectations before, but this time, it really does feel different. The Bears landed the most coveted coach on the market, something that has never happened in their more than 100 years of existence. Caleb Williams, last year's No. 1 overall pick, has unlimited potential and seems a surefire bet to break the franchise's longtime quarterback curse.

This offseason has been a productive one for the Bears. In addition to landing Johnson, general manager Ryan Poles traded for arguably the best guard in football in Joe Thuney, paired him with a former Pro Bowler in Jonah Jackson, and rounded out the line by signing Drew Dalman and drafting Ozzy Trapilo. The defensive line was bolstered with the additions of Dayo Odeyingbo, Grady Jarrett and rookie Shemar Turner, while the offense got a host of new playmakers in draftees Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, and free agent signees Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay.

Even with a roster that puts last year's to shame, the Bears still have an uphill battle on their hands to return to greatness. They have one of the most difficult schedules in the league, they play in the toughest division and FanDuel has them as +190 underdogs to make the playoffs. That's why today we're rounding out the depth chart with some past greats, three players who would be perfect fits on this team.

Obviously, any team could use someone like Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, or Richard Dent, so in the name of making this interesting, I tried to stay away from surefire Hall-of-Famers. Only one of these three players can be found in Canton, but he played so long ago that many modern fans might have never heard his name. It could be argued that the other two deserve to be in there (and I volunteer as tribute to make that argument, FYI), but for now, they'll have to settle for the small amount of recognition that this article provides.

Without further ado, here are three former Bears who would put the 2025-26 team over the top.

Matt Forte is the dynamic backfield threat this team needs

If there's one area on this team that I can't make heads or tails of, it's the running back position. D'Andre Swift did little to inspire confidence last year, but he's the incumbent starter in a backfield that also includes Roschon Johnson and seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai.

Roschon has proven himself to be a quality short-yardage back, and I'd love to see him get the opportunity to do more. Monangai was extremely productive at Rutgers, though it's rare for a late-round rookie to make a big impact right away.

Ben Johnson found great success with a thunder and lightning approach while he was the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, or in this case, a Sonic and Knuckles approach, as Jahmyr Gibbs and former Bear David Montgomery took to calling themselves.

Gibbs provided the speed and shiftiness, Montgomery was the chain-mover. Wouldn't it be great to get the best of both worlds in one back?

That's where Matt Forte comes in. The Bears have had Walter Payton, Gale Sayers and Red Grange, but I'll be damned if anyone is going to forget about Forte. He was smooth as silk as a runner, capable of making opponents miss in the open field and breaking long gains at any time.

Forte seemed to glide when he ran with his effortless style, and he really could do it all. He was phenomenal when he got outside the tackles, but he was just as capable of getting the tough yards inside. He was also an incredible pass-catcher out of the backfield, an attribute that we know Johnson would find great use for after the way he used Gibbs.

Forte averaged over 60 catches per season in his eight years in Chicago. He caught 102 balls in 2014, the fourth-highest total in the league behind Antonio Brown, the late Demaryius Thomas and Julie Jones. He was consistent, and he was durable. He ran for at least 898 yards in all eight Bears seasons, and he averaged just one missed game per year. He also ranks second in Bears history in all-purpose yards behind Sweetness.

Ed Sprinkle is just the kind of intimidating force this defense needs

The Bears have traditionally identified as a defensive team, but last year that wasn't the case. One year after being the stingiest rush defense in the NFL, Chicago sank to 27th. When it came to getting to the quarterback, they ranked just 18th in team sacks.

Signing Odeyingbo and Jarrett should help new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen turn that around, as should the arrival of second-round draft pick Shemar Turner. What this defense is really missing, though, is someone that will make opposing offenses quake in fear.

Dick Butkus would be the most no-brainer name to plug in here, but that's too easy. Besides, if Butkus played with the same ferocity today that he did back in his heyday, he'd probably be serving consecutive life sentences in the Cook County Jail.

Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher are also legendary middle linebackers, but T.J. Edwards is no slouch. The defensive line needs more help, so I'm going with Ed Sprinkle, known during his career as "The Meanest Man in Football."

Sprinkle entered the league in 1944, and he played all 12 years for the Bears. This was well before sacks were tracked, but if they were, Sprinkle would undoubtedly have been at or near the top of the league in that regard. He made four Pro Bowls and three All-Defensive teams, and his signature clothesline tackle was so well-known that it earned him the nickname "The Claw."

George Halas once said that Sprinkle was the "the greatest pass-rusher I've ever seen," while Hall of Fame Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle said, "Quarterbacks would look with only one eye for receivers. They kept the other eye on Sprinkle."

There might be a few more 15-yard penalties and fines from the league office if Sprinkle played today, but it would be worth it if it meant restoring the Monsters of the Midway to their former glory.

Pairing Charles Tillman with Jaylon Johnson would be unfair to opposing quarterbacks

Jaylon Johnson is one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks, but if the Bears really wanted to shut down opposing passing attacks, they'd put another All-Pro across from him. Tyrique Stevenson has room to grow, but as of now, he's not yet that guy, and last season was an undeniably rough one for him.

Charles Tillman is one of the best Bears of the last 25 years. He was a lockdown cover corner capable of handling Calvin Johnson or Randy Moss one-on-one, and he was an innovator, as well. His "Peanut Punch" was one of the Bears' secret weapons during the Lovie Smith years, and it's used throughout the league today as an effective way for defensive backs to force turnovers. Still, there's nothing like the original.

Tillman was a clubhouse leader, no easy feat on a defense that also featured Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs. He's the Bears' all-time leader in forced fumbles, interception return yards and interception return touchdowns, and he's only two picks behind Gary Fencik for the franchise's all-time lead in that, too.

Tillman was as dependable as they come, missing only six games over an eight-year stretch in his prime. He led the league with 10 forced fumbles in 2012 on his way to being named a First Team All-Pro.

One thing I know for sure is that with Tillman and Johnson back there, the Bears wouldn't be giving up late leads like they did last year, and they sure wouldn't allow any Hail Marys to be completed.