Ranking every NFL starting running back by job security

In the NFL, the running back position is more volatile than ever, with teams juggling salary caps, draft picks and depth charts that can shift overnight. As we head into the 2025 season, it's clear that some backs have their spots locked down, while others are teetering on the edge.

Which NFL running backs are truly secure, and who's fighting to keep their job? Today, we'll break down the league's best backs based on their job security. We'll be factoring in contracts, team investment, career trajectories and competition to find out who's guaranteed to carry the load and who should be worried about their future.

RBs who might lose their starting job in 2025

These RBs' current situations have raised the most questions for us. Honestly, it’s unclear whether they should even be considered the starters for their current teams.

32. Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Never was it clearer what Najee Harris’s role would be with the Los Angeles Chargers than when the details of his contract were revealed following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers — just one year for $5.25 million. The Chargers doubled down on that message by selecting North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. For now, Najee can only hope to start out splitting carries 50/50 with Hampton and generate enough buzz to catch the attention of a new team come 2026.

31. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Throughout his entire time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jaylen Warren has been seen as the backup to Najee Harris, despite arguably being more productive with his touches. Now, with Najee gone, you’d think Jaylen might finally get his shot as the true RB1. Instead, that seems even less likely following the Steelers’ selection of Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa in the third round. Kaleb fits this offense perfectly: he’s a powerful, dynamic runner built for the zone schemes Arthur Smith loves to run. Not only is he poised to take over red zone duties from Jaylen, but don’t be surprised if he’s the full-time starter by Week 4.

RBs in danger of being replaced due to injuries or performance

Many of the NFL teams attached to these running backs have no ties to these players based on a lack of production, recent draft selections or injuries that have derailed these players' careers.

30. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

What came as a shock to fans around the league was the underutilization of Travis Etienne by the Jacksonville Jaguars—and the sudden emergence of Tank Bigsby. What made it even more surprising is that Etienne had already established himself as one of the most dependable young running backs in the NFL, coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. To add even more uncertainty to his future, the Jaguars selected Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round. At this point, Jacksonville has made it clear they have no long-term commitment to Etienne, and it feels like only a matter of time before they move on from him entirely.

29. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

While Devin Singletary may have opened the season as the New York Giants' starting running back, a mix of underwhelming play and a Week 5 injury paved the way for Tyron Tracy Jr. to take over. Tracy quietly put together a solid campaign, finishing with 839 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Still, despite his production, it doesn’t feel like he’s locked up the starting job. That uncertainty only grew after the Giants selected Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State in the fourth round. This backfield feels wide open, and it’s likely the rotation will depend heavily on who proves most productive week to week.

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Even though New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson signed a four-year contract extension earlier in 2024, the team is already looking for his replacement in former Ohio State standout TreVeyon Henderson. The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering Stevenson rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2022 and followed it up with 801 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. While those numbers aren’t off the charts, they’re still respectable — but clearly, the Patriots feel it’s time to move in a different direction.

27. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have decided that their answer to the gaping void at running back is former Broncos standout Javonte Williams. Williams showed real promise during his rookie year in Denver, but a significant injury in his second season has kept him on and off the field ever since. Just in case things don’t go as planned, the Cowboys have built some insurance into the backfield by adding depth with Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and rookie Jaydon Blue out of Texas.

26. Isaiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

It wasn’t too long ago that Kansas City Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco looked like a star on the rise. By early 2024, he already had two Super Bowl rings and was coming off the most productive season of his career. But everything changed in Week 2 of the 2024 season when he suffered a fractured fibula that completely derailed his year. Although he technically returned in Week 13, you wouldn’t have known it by his production. At this point, there’s nothing Pacheco has done that firmly ties the Chiefs to him long-term, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he eventually moved on—just like his current backfield mate, Kareem Hunt, did back in 2019.

Rookie RBs likely to start in Week 1

While some of these rookies may not be currently listed as the starting running back on depth charts, there's no question that in week 1, these running backs will have assumed the starting role.

25. RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

In the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected UCF running back RJ Harvey. Harvey was incredibly productive in his final season with the Knights, racking up 1,577 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been searching for a true lead back, and it was clear Audric Estime wasn’t the answer. Even with the recent addition of J.K. Dobbins, Harvey is already listed as RB1—and there’s little reason to believe he’ll give up that spot anytime soon.

24. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

With the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State. Across his time with both the Buckeyes and Ole Miss, Judkins never rushed for fewer than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in a season. Built like a classic power back, he's surprisingly quick and electric, clocking a 4.48-second 40-yard dash. Jerome Ford may be listed as the current starter, but there’s little doubt that Judkins will be the Browns’ lead back by this season's kicks off.

Veteran RBs nearing the end of their starting role

These running backs have a clear shelf life, and while some may still be productive, franchises would be foolish not to start looking for their immediate replacements.

23. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

In his first season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, veteran running back Aaron Jones proved he still has plenty left in the tank. Entering his age-30 season, Jones delivered a strong campaign, rushing for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns while continuing to contribute as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. While age and durability are always question marks for running backs at this stage of their careers, Jones showed he can still be a reliable playmaker. That said, the Vikings should start thinking long-term and begin preparing to find their eventual replacement, whether that’s through the draft, free agency, or a trade.

22. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Even in his eighth season in 2024, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner continues to defy the odds, putting together his most productive year yet. He rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns. Conner just turned 30 this May, a point in many running backs' careers when decline begins. But while he’s shown no signs of slowing down, the Cardinals are staying proactive, drafting former Florida State standout Trey Benson in 2024 as Conner’s eventual replacement.

21. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

While Alvin Kamara has never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season for the New Orleans Saints, that’s largely because of how vital he is to their passing game. If there’s one running back who’s just as dangerous catching the ball as he is running it, it’s Kamara. The one thing that’s consistently held him back throughout his career has been availability—whether it’s due to injuries, suspensions, or playing in a committee backfield, Kamara has never truly been the every-down starter for a full season. And that likely won’t change as he enters his ninth year in the league at age 29.

RBs with job security concerns

While some of these running backs have shown flashes or even maintained some level of consistent production, contract disputes, trade rumors, injuries, and a general lack of notoriety have left a few of them in limbo.

20. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

While Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson Jr. hasn’t been the most productive back in the league, his resilience has never been in question. One thing to remember is that he hasn’t always had the same level of opportunity in terms of carry numbers. Even so, he’s still managed to rush for nearly 800 yards in each of his seasons and scored eight touchdowns this past year. Since joining the Commanders, Austin Ekeler has taken some of those opportunities away from Robinson Jr., but at this point in his career, it’s clear that Ekeler is nothing more than a backup.

19. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has truly had a roller-coaster of a career. At just 26 years old, he’s already on his third NFL team. Yet, despite the constant movement and uncertainty, Swift has held his own, rushing for 959 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s a name that’s frequently floated in trade rumors, and heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, just about everyone had the Bears taking a running back in the first two rounds. But that didn’t happen. No major investment was made at the position, which might suggest that new head coach Ben Johnson has more confidence in Swift than most people do.

18. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans has quietly put together a solid NFL career. Over the past three seasons, he’s reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark each year, doing so with both the Cowboys and now the Titans. While he’s never been the flashiest player, Pollard has carved out a clear role as Tennessee’s lead back. Tyjae Spears is still lurking in the background, but at this point, he doesn’t pose a serious threat to Pollard’s spot.

17. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

For whatever reason, expectations weren’t very high for Joe Mixon after he left the Cincinnati Bengals and joined the Houston Texans. But he ended up surprising a lot of his critics. Despite missing some time due to injury, Mixon still rushed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s quietly been one of the more consistent backs in the league, hitting the 1,000-yard mark in most of his seasons. While he's one of the more seasoned veterans on this list, he's actually younger than people realize — just 28 years old. His career may be nearing its end, but he’s clearly got a few high-level seasons left in the tank.

16. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown's career with the Cincinnati Bengals is on the upswing, as he’s now firmly established as the team’s unquestioned RB1. During his first two seasons, he had to split carries with Joe Mixon and Zack Moss, but still managed to produce, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards last year and scoring 11 total touchdowns last season. Now with the backfield to himself and the Bengals expected to lean on him more, Brown has plenty to prove, but there’s no reason to believe he won’t rise to the occasion.

15. Breece Hall, New York Jets

One of the better dual-threat running backs in the league today is New York Jets’ Breece Hall. While the stats might not always jump off the page, Hall is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands. That said, ever since suffering a major injury during his rookie season in 2022, his efficiency per carry has dipped a bit, suggesting he may have lost a bit of that early burst. Hall’s name also consistently pops up in trade rumors, and it’s easy to see why. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal with little talk of an extension, and the Jets seem to be building toward a multi-back system with running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the mix.

14. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

In his rookie season, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III took the league by storm, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring nine total touchdowns. But since then, it's been a mixed bag. He hasn’t quite matched that breakout year in either of the following two seasons. There are two main concerns with Walker. First, injuries. He was on track for a solid season, but nagging injuries held him back and eventually landed him on injured reserve in December. The second issue is the emergence of running back Zach Charbonnet. At times, Charbonnet took over the starting role and, on a few occasions, even looked more productive than Walker. While Kenneth still appears to be the lead back, Zach's presence has definitely cast some doubt on that status.

13. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been quietly making a name for himself. He took a major step forward this season, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite that, he's still often overlooked among backs in his tier—likely a product of the Panthers’ recent struggles. But his talent shouldn't go unnoticed. While his role in the offense appears solid, it’s worth remembering that Carolina drafted Jonathan Brooks in the second round just a year ago—likely as insurance in case Hubbard didn’t produce. On top of that, the team signed Rico Dowdle from the Cowboys and drafted Trevor Etienne out of Georgia. All of this points to the idea that his job might not be quite as safe as it seems.

12. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

James Cook of the Buffalo Bills is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, and this time, he tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. The younger brother of Dalvin Cook has truly lived up to the family name and the expectations that came with it. But the biggest concern for both James and the Bills now is his looming contract extension. He’s set to hit free agency in 2026, and early signs suggest negotiations aren’t going smoothly. Cook is reportedly seeking $15 million per year, a price that might be too steep for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Top RBs with elite talent

Many of these running backs are elite players in terms of production, however, they just were shy of being considered the best of the best.

11. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another one of the biggest surprises of last season was the breakout year from Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving. Coming into the league, Bucky flew under the radar—he was solid but not spectacular at Oregon, didn’t stand out at the NFL Combine, and entered the league a bit undersized. But he shocked everyone, racking up 1,122 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. What sets Bucky apart is his elite contact balance and relentless running style—he just doesn’t go down easy. The only concern is the crowded backfield. Both Rachaad White and Sean Tucker have flashed at times, so expect this to be more of a committee approach, with week-to-week variance in who produces.

10. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane from the Miami Dolphins is easily one of the most frustrating players on this part of the list because the talent is undeniable. That was never more obvious than when he exploded for over 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Denver Broncos back in 2023. Honestly, it feels like Achane is being held back by the Dolphins organization. He rarely gets the volume of carries he deserves, and for whatever reason, Miami continues to neglect its offensive line. As a result, he still hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season. If they ever get it together, his home run speed could be a nightmare for defenses—once he breaks free, nobody’s catching him.

9. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

There’s no denying that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the most talented players in the league. If this list were based purely on talent, he’d easily crack the top five. He’s one of the few backs on this list with multiple 2,000+ yard seasons from scrimmage. That said, his career has been hampered by a long history of injuries dating back to his days with the Carolina Panthers. Of all the players in the top 10, McCaffrey might come with the most question marks — but even so, there’s no real replacement for him on the 49ers roster, and you can’t take away from everything he’s accomplished.

8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ever since his rookie year, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been one of the most productive backs in the league. A true bell cow dating back to his days at Wisconsin, Taylor has rushed for over 1,000 yards in every season he's been fully healthy. But that’s the key—when he’s healthy. He missed significant time in both 2022 and 2023 due to injury, and it’s a bit concerning that he’s already dealt with two major injuries in just five seasons. Hopefully, the Colts can get the passing game going this year so Taylor doesn’t have to carry quite as much of the load.

7. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams burst onto the scene in 2023 with an incredibly productive first season as a starter, and he’s only kept that momentum going. Sean McVay has always leaned on his running backs, and that showed in Kyren’s second year, racking up nearly 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns. The only concern? The Rams have a history of suddenly moving off their lead backs—just ask Todd Gurley or Cam Akers. It’s unlikely to happen to Kyren anytime soon, but that uncertainty always lingers.

6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

When Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is on, he's one of the toughest running backs to bring down. His blend of vision, power, and balance makes him a nightmare for defenders on a weekly basis. After a somewhat disappointing final season with the Raiders, Josh Jacobs managed to bounce back in his first season with the Packers, rushing for 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's reminded the league that he's a true tone setter that continuously wears down defenses.

RBs with the most secure starting jobs in 2025

These players have either established themselves as the best running backs in the league or are poised to dominate the NFL for years to come.

5. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Many might think this is way too high of a ranking for newly drafted Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, but honestly, I couldn’t care less. Jeanty has some of the best contact balance we’ve ever seen from a college running back prospect, helping him rack up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns at Boise State. That averages out to nearly 200 rushing yards and over two touchdowns per game. And he couldn’t have landed in a better spot. The Raiders’ offense is starving for a superstar, and Ashton Jeanty looks poised to eventually become the focal point of Pete Carroll’s team.

4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry might’ve just had the quietest 1,900-yard, 16-touchdown season in NFL history. If it weren’t for Saquon Barkley’s resurgence, Henry would’ve been right in the mix for Offensive Player of the Year. “King Henry” has been the most consistently dominant back of his era, racking up four All-Pro nods, five Pro Bowl selections, an Offensive Player of the Year award, and leading the league in rushing yards twice and rushing touchdowns three times. If it weren’t for his age, he’d be even higher on the list, but the wear and tear on his body is hard to ignore at this stage of his career.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. His speed is unreal, and his knack for breaking off big runs is rare in today’s game. This season, he may have even outperformed Bijan Robinson, putting up similar rushing and receiving yards while scoring an impressive 20 total touchdowns. But there’s one thing holding Gibbs back: the looming presence of fellow Lions back David Montgomery. As long as Detroit sticks with a two-back system, Gibbs’ production will always be slightly limited, despite his sky-high potential.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Right out of his Texas Longhorn days, current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson looked destined to be special. While many felt he underperformed as a rookie, largely due to Arthur Smith’s misuse of him, he more than made up for it this past season. Robinson has now established himself as one of the most well-rounded young backs in the league, making an impact both as a runner and a pass catcher. There’s still work to be done if he wants to live up to the "generational talent" label, but earning a Pro Bowl nod in just his second year is a pretty good step in that direction.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

I don’t see much of an argument against calling Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley the best running back in the league. The moment he left the New York Giants, he exploded, rushing for over 2,000 yards, earning First-Team All-Pro honors, winning Offensive Player of the Year, and capping it all off with a Super Bowl win. Saquon’s got unmatched speed for his size and off-the-charts athleticism. At just 28, he’s still in his prime, and as long as he stays healthy, there’s absolutely no reason for the Eagles to think about moving on from him.