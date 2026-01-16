3 NFL Draft prospects the Giants can draft that would be perfect for John Harbaugh

The Giants hired John Harbaugh to set a strong new course for their franchise. It's imperative that they nail the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to get their new head coach off to the right start.

The good news for fans in New York is that their front office firmly believes they landed their quarterback of the present and future in last year's draft. The presence of Jaxson Dart on the depth chart permits GM Joe Schoen and his staff to focus on other roster spots with their first round selection.

Finding a new wide receiver to help make Dart's life easier is one potential course of action for the Giants. Strengthening the offensive line charged with protecting the former Ole Miss standout might be more of a Harbaugh like move. Giants fans should keep a close eye on the following three prospects as guys Harbaugh might choose to build around.

1. Francis Mauigoa

The Miami standout does not have ideal length for the tackle position, but that did not stop the Patriots from spending a premium pick on Will Campbell in last year's draft. It should not surprise anyone if Harbaugh opts to draft Mauigoa to anchor the right side of his offensive line for years to come.

What the Miami standout lacks in athleticism he makes up for in power. Harbaugh will want to improve the Giants' ground game in his first season in charge. Running behind Mauigoa would be a boost for Cam Skattebo once he returns from injury. That duo could help grind down opposing defenses in a way that will appeal strongly to their veteran head coach.

Mauigoa might not have the upside some teams covet at the top of Round 1, but he's a great stylistic fit for Harbaugh. He can help transform New York's offense into a more physical unit immediately upon his arrival.

2. Carnell Tate

Harbaugh understands the importance of giving a young quarterback quality wide receivers to work with. Malik Nabers gives the Giants one dangerous weapon on the outside but the other options in the receiver room are uninspiring.

Absolute teach tape from Ohio State WR Carnell Tate.



- Aggressive vertical stem, violent pressure step to the inside



- Accelerates INTO the break (everything is a fade until it's not), continues running out of the break



Attacks ball in earliest window with hands together

Tate is a good wide receiver on shorter routes, but he really separates himself from the rest of this receiver class with his ability to stretch the field vertically. Lining him up opposite Nabers would really stress opposing defenses who'd prefer to give safety help against both wideouts.

Drafting a wide receiver in the top-10 might not feel like a classic Harbaugh move but it would represent good value in this year's draft. Helping Dart succeed will be the coach's top priority in his first season and drafting Tate can help him achieve that goal.

3. Spencer Fano

Spencer Fano is the consensus No. 1 tackle in this year's draft class. The Giants would love to land him at No. 5, but there's a strong chance he's off the board before they go on the clock.

Spencer Fano is STILL my OT1 for the 2026 NFL Draft 💯



Athletes like him don’t come around often, and he’s the best run blocker in the country. pic.twitter.com/mo47EEAlpI — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 23, 2025

That's why he checks in behind Mauigoa on this list. He's the better prospect in almost every way. There are no doubts that he can stick at tackle at the next level. Fano played on the right side for Utah this season and stood out in pass protection and run blocking.

Fano might be more of a finesse tackle than Harbaugh would draft in a perfect world, but the wily head coach knows he needs to keep Dart upright next season. Slotting Fano in on the right side would help keep pressure out of his signal-caller's face in 2026 and beyond.