These 3 NFL GMs are one bad trade deadline deal away from being fired

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, and there are some teams that need to be active in figuring out how to fix things, or in figuring out how to move on from veteran talent to jumpstart a rebuild. There are also a few NFL general managers who should be on the chopping block if they're unable to do those things.

Below, I'll be talking about three general managers who could be in danger if they aren't able to upgrade their roster on Tuesday. There's one name that I really wanted to have on this list, but that name was just impossible to justify putting here since he can't be fired: Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys have really mishandled things with the defense over the past few years and are now wasting a great Dak Prescott season. Jones should be relieved of GM duties, but he'd have to fire himself for that to happen. While another Dallas-area general manager — Greg Bibb of the Dallas Wings — basically demoted himself last year for the good of the franchise, don't expect Jerry to follow suit, even if he's proven to be one of the worst general managers in sports.

Anyway, the Jerry rant is out of the way. Now on to three guys who actually could be fired after this season if they can't change things on Tuesday.

Nick Caserio, Houston Texans

Nick Caserio has been an incredibly frustrating general manager. On one hand, he's built an elite defense in Houston. I mean, this guy has an eye for defensive talent, and it seems like every defensive draft pick has been a hit. Since he took over in 2021, the Texans have gotten guys like Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Christian Harris and Henry To'oTo'o outside of the first round. He also drafted wide receiver Nico Collins in the fourth round.

That's all well and good, and Caserio also deserves credit for getting most of his first-round picks correct as well, but none of this matters because of his approach to building the offensive line.

Caserio seems convinced that the way to build this line is to draft guys in the second round and sign reclamation projects. The lack of protection has caused quarterback C.J. Stroud to regress.

Houston has to find a way to solve its line issues, and Caserio needs to do something — anything — at the deadline to help with that, because the status quo isn't working.

As a Texans fan, I respect so much of what Caserio has done, but these offensive line failings have overshadowed all of it. What good is it to have the best defense in the NFL when your offense is so bad that your team is only 3-5?

Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

The Mickey Loomis era has run its course, but the Saints probably respect him too much to just straight-up fire the dude. He's earned the right to go out on his "own" terms, by which I mean he's earned the right to "mutually" part ways with the team this offseason.

If Loomis does want to stick around to continue the Saints rebuild, he needs to make moves this at the deadline that expedite that rebuild. I understand that Alvin Kamara is firm in his stance that he does not want to be traded and won't play elsewhere, but Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed both would have trade value. There are plenty of veterans on the defense that you could at least get a late pick swap for. Heck, even Spencer Rattler has trade value after being benched for Tyler Shough, especially considering the Saints will need to add a quarterback this offseason.

Standing pat would be a disaster for the Saints. This is a bad football team that needs a lot of future help. Any chance Loomis has to add draft picks, he needs to do it.

Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns

It's kind of wild that Andrew Berry is still employed by the Browns after making the disastrous trade for Deshaun Watson. It's even wilder that he earned a contract extension in 2024.

Berry has mishandled the quarterback position so poorly in Cleveland. He gave away a ton of picks to give Watson a fully guaranteed deal. It's been awful, and Berry's 2025 NFL Draft feels particularly bad as the team drafted two quarterbacks and two running backs.

The latest issue might be a trade that already happened, with the Browns sending Joe Flacco to the Bengals. Flacco has been benched by the Browns for rookie Dillon Gabriel, but trading him to a division rival only to watch him play some of the best football of his career after the deal has to sting.

What can Berry do at the deadline to save his job? I don't know. Trade David Njoku for picks? Move some defensive veterans? There aren't a ton of paths to upgrading this roster, which is another fault for Berry. It wasn't that long ago that the Browns looked like they were a quarterback away from contending. Now, they need a lot more than just a quarterback to turn this roster into something resembling a playoff team. As it is, the team will just keep wasting great Myles Garrett performances and losing football games.