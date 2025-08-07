Green Bay Packers' rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is already showing off his talents in preseason training camp practices. The former Texas wide receiver, who the Packers selected with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is expected to be one of the best rookies at his position this season.

His skills will be on full display for the Packers this season as they aim to dethrone the Detroit Lions as NFC North Champions. Golden's impact on Green Bay's offense will make these three Packers wide receivers expendable throughout the season.

3. Mecole Hardman

After winning three Super Bowl Championships with the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Mecole Hardman will look to see more championship success with the Packers this season. Hardman's performance in Packers training camp has been impressive, but given how talented Green Bay's wide receiver room is, his role is expected to be limited.

With Golden's arrival and already expected to be a game one starter at wide receiver for the Packers, Hardman will have a similar season that he had last year with the Chiefs. Last season with the Chiefs, Hardman recorded 12 catches for 90 yards.

2. Dontayvion Wicks

Dontayvion Wicks is another wide receiver that will be expendable due to Golden. Wicks is expected to be a part of the second string of Packers wide receivers next season with Christian Watson and Savion Williams.

Wicks recorded 415 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Packers, and heading into this season, his role will be decreased with Golden's presence.

Last season, Wicks had one game where he recorded over 70 yards receiving, and that is likely to remain the case this year. Wicks still has the potential to have a breakout game once in a while, but with Golden in the offense, we may not see that this season.

1. Romeo Doubs

Out of all the first-string wide receivers for the Packers, Romeo Doubs is the one player who is most likely to be negatively affected by Golden. In his three seasons with the Packers, Doubs has recorded 1,700 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Last season, Doubs collected 601 yards and four touchdowns. Not only will Golden make Doubs expendable, but the return of Watson from a torn ACL injury sometime this season will most likely take away significant reps from him.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is already building a great connection with Golden in training camp, and his most reliable targets from last season, including Jayden Reed and Watson, will have Doubs not as involved in the offense. If all goes well, Watson is expected to return sometime early in the season.