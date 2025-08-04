Former Chiefs Super Bowl hero faces an impossible training camp hurdle

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had many memorable performances in his six seasons with the franchise, including winning three Super Bowl titles. Hardman's most defining moment was catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to clinch the Chiefs' 25-22 Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers and second straight title.

Now with the Green Bay Packers, it has been difficult for Hardman to find his place in training camp in a stacked wide receiver group. Hardman signed a one-year deal with the Packers this offseason after struggling in his last season with the Chiefs, recording 90 yards in 12 games played.

Mecole Hardman trying to find his place in Green Bay

Despite last seaon's struggles, the veteran wide receiver has been playing well and competing in training camp, but is on the fringe of being a consistent option in games along with Malik Heath.

Hardman is considered right now to be a part of the third-string group of wide receivers for the Packers, which seems like an impossible outcome to overcome despite him competing at a high level in training camp.

"It's a very competitive room right now," said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Packers wide receiver room entering this season

Key returning wide receivers for the Packers this season include Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks. Watson is currently recovering from an ACL injury in January and is expected to start the season on the PUP list.

The biggest cause of the Packers' wide receiver group being so competitive is the emergence of first-round draft selection Matthew Golden. The rookie has made his mark throughout training camp as a future star wide receiver for the Packers. His talents have been so impressive that one Packers team member noticed that he hadn't dropped a pass through the first week-plus of camp and caught a 60-yard pass in 11-man reps earlier this week.

What will Hardman's role be with the Packers?

Given how young and talented the Packers' wide receiver room is heading into the 2025 season, Hardman, despite his accolades and veteran experience, won't see the field as much as he's used to this year.

Hardman, given his experience and talent, will see minimal game action this season for the Packers and will serve as an important veteran voice for a young wide receiver group as Green Bay looks to be one of the top favorites in the NFC this season.