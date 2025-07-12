Packers newcomer already looks like a waste of money before training camp

Back in March, the Green Bay Packers signed former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. It wasn't huge money, but it still seemed like a bit of a weird deal to make at the time when the Packers had a plethora of wide receiver options.

But whatever — Hardman was being brought in mainly to be a return man. Keisean Nixon can still return kicks, but having Hardman replace Jayden Reed on punt returns is a way to keep an important player in Reed from getting overextended.

Then the Packers went out and drafted two more wide receivers. At this point, it becomes a bit of a numbers game. Can the Packers afford to spend a roster spot on Hardman with Matthew Golden and Savion Williams on the roster?

Green Bay can't afford to waste a roster spot on Mecole Hardman

Ourlads currently lists Mecole Hardman as a third-team wide receiver for the Packers. That changes a bit when factoring in that Christian Watson will be out to start the year, but even then, he's the No. 6 guy at best behind Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams.

Right now, Hardman will compete with Keisean Nixon for the starting return job. The fact that Nixon is the team's projected starting corner should mean Hardman has a leg-up in being the return specialist, but can the Packers really afford to have a player whose only role is returning kicks?

More than likely, Hardman has to prove he can make an impact as a receiver as well, which means that he also has to beat out Malik Heath and Bo Melton to make the roster.

Hardman, a former second-round pick, has spent 75 of his 80 career games with the Chiefs. The five games he played for the Jets in 2023 were a disaster, as he caught one pass for six yards. Then last season, back in Kansas City, he had a career-low 12 receptions.

The former Georgia Bulldog is basically a one-trick pony at this point, and that trick is returning punts, but is he good enough at that to justify a roster spot? Couldn't Green Bay find someone else on the roster who can return kicks while also contributing on either offense or defense?

Or heck, players return so few kicks now. Couldn't last year's duo of Nixon and Reed just keep doing it, allowing the Packers to use an additional roster spot on a player who does more than special teams?