3 quarterbacks who deserve to be benched after Week 3 and their replacements

We knew that with the NFL being littered with backup quarterbacks in starting roles in Week 3 that there was going to be some suspect play at the position. And indeed, there was — but a lot of it didn't actually come from the backups who were forced into action. Carson Wentz got to rely on the Vikings defense and just manage the game, Marcus Mariota played extremely well in Washington, and so on. Of course, at least one of the backups in action was downright awful, but so were a few established starters.

Given that we're only three weeks into the season, benching quarterbacks might be a pretty drastic action to take. However, that doesn't mean that some of the performances in the NFL aren't benching worthy. The timing might not make such a move viable, but the play on the field has warranted it — it's that simple.

So as we take a look around the NFL in Week 3 on Sunday, these three quarterbacks played in a manner that deserves to get them benched. And if any of their respective teams should be so bold, there are obvious candidates to replace each QB as well.

Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals

None of the backup quarterbacks thrust into action for Week 3 struggled quite as much as Jake Browning stepping in for the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow out. I'll be the first to admit, that I thought he was going to be a steady option, especially with all of the weapons around him, to at least keep the Bengals mildly afloat. I could not have been more wrong in that assessment.

Browning struggled mightily throughout the day to generate anything other than giving the Vikings a clearer path to a victory. He completed 19-of-27 passes, but did so for just a measly 140 yards, and also threw two pick-sixes in the blowout loss for Cincinnati. For good measure, he also took three sacks on the day.

With the talent that this Bengals offense has, and the financial investment that ownership has made in this roster as well, they can't afford to roll over and die with Burrow out. If Browning starts another week, though, that's exactly what it's going to feel like they're doing. The tough part, however, is that the solution to that issue isn't on Cincinnati's roster currently. Instead, the Bengals need to be on the phone trying to orchestrate a trade immediately, and perhaps a call to New York is the most obvious place to start.

Bengals QB replacement: Jameis Winston (currently on the Giants)

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Yes, the Cleveland Browns pulled the rabbit out of the hat on Sunday at home against a Green Bay Packers team that had looked like a juggernaut through the first two weeks. However, it wouldn't be hard to argue that the Browns should've actually run away with this game with the way that the defense played, completely stonewalling Jordan Love and making his life hell throughout the day. Unfortunately, Joe Flacco was at quarterback again, which made this all an uphill battle that required a blocked field goal and the subsequent game-winning field goal to get the victory.

Dink and dunk might actually be a compliment for what the Browns offense looks like with Flacco at the helm. He threw the ball 36 times in the win over Green Bay, but not only completed just 21 of those throws, he did so for only 142 yards and with an interception. It was an absolute eyesore of an offensive performance, and one that Cleveland simply can't mover forward with.

Flacco was named the Browns starter coming into this season because of his veteran experience and the floor that would hopefully give the offense. This group has absolutely bottomed-out through that floor over the first three weeks, though. Given that Flacco isn't remotely an option in consideration for the future of this franchise, Cleveland will be much better served turning to Dillon Gabriel and/or Shedeur Sanders sooner rather than later.

Browns QB replacement: Dillon Gabriel

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Before you start getting angry, I'm fully aware that the Atlanta Falcons aren't taking away Michael Penix Jr.'s starting job after three weeks this season, if at all this year. That doesn't mean that what we saw from Penix on Sunday against a Panthers defense that has been getting torched wasn't entirely worthy of putting the second-year signal-caller on the pine.

Penix simply had no answers in this game and looked to be in a mental blender when facing the porous Carolina defense. He completed just half of his passing attempts (18-of-36) for 172 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Moreover, even with Bijan Robinson averaging 5.5 yards per carry, the struggles at quarterback led to the Falcons getting shut out in this matchup, dropping them to 1-2 on the year.

While one could argue that Penix hadn't been the model of consistency prior to this week either, the upside and flashes were still there. There was none of that in Week 3, though, and he looked like a young quarterback who isn't ready to be a starter. I don't believe that's the case in any long-term manner, but the Falcons obviously have a $40+ million backup (who actually got into the blowout loss on Sunday) who could clearly step in if things were to worsen for Penix from this point.

Falcons QB replacement: Kirk Cousins