4 Commanders veterans who could easily be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft

This draft could see the team prioritize immediate impact players to bolster both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, potentially reshaping the team's future.

The Washington Commanders need to replicate the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie season or risk falling back into the loop of mediocrity that landed them a top draft pick in 2024 in the first place. And based on how the 2025 campaign went, major changes are in store.

The 2026 NFL Draft is the team's next opportunity to continue retooling the roster and reclaim a winning record. But with an injection of youth comes the purging of aging veterans. Washington has a number of those who could fall in general manager Adam Peters' crosshairs, starting at the No. 7 overall pick. Let's take a look at who that could be.

WR Luke McCaffrey

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Taken in the third round of the 2024 draft (No. 100 overall), McCaffrey doesn't have nearly the pure athleticism of his older brother Christian. He's struggled to become a consistent target on offense, despite a gaping hole at WR2 opposite Terry McLaurin. That was painfully evident when the latter missed seven games last season: McCaffrey managed just 11 catches for 203 yards, although he did find the end zone three times.

The Commanders don't necessarily have to select a receiver at No. 7 overall. In fact, trading back to acquire more capital would be the prudent move and still allow them to taking someone like Ohio State's Carnell Tate (if available) or, more likely, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson or USC's Makai Lemon toward the middle of the first round. Any of those three could immediately step into the WR2 role to compliment McLaurin and take pressure off the rest of this depth chart. McCaffrey probably wouldn't be cut in that scenario, but he would be left to thrive in his special teams role where he put up 769 return yards on kickoffs last season.

LB Frankie Luvu

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Luvu quickly became a staple of Washington's defense over the last two seasons, but he's nearing 30 years old now, and despite nearing 100 tackles in both campaigns, his overall impact has been inconsistent at times. He's entering the final year of his contract, too, and after eight years in the league, is susceptible to being replaced by younger and cheaper talent.

If by some miracle the New York Giants pass on Ohio State's Sonny Styles at No. 5, Washington should be leaping to grab him. He's capable of being a day-one starter, and if the projections are correct, Styles will be a long-term star in the league. Luvu's days are numbered if Peters manages to land his middle linebacker of the future.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

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Washington has four running backs on its depth chart at the moment, with Croskey-Merritt slotted at RB1. The addition of Rachaad White could put that role in question, and it feels more likely than not that Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols are bound for the bench or the practice squad. But there's one rusher in this entire draft that could jump all four of them: Jeremiyah Love.

The Heisman Trophy finalist has been projected to be taken as high as No. 4 overall and as low as the mid-teens. At No. 7, he'd be the clear best available player on the board, and it's hard to see Washington flat out refusing to take him if guys like Styles and Tate are already gone. Love also gives the Commanders a deadly backfield and the flexibility to trade Croskey-Merritt or Ford for additional capital.

DE Dorance Armstrong

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Much like Luvu, Armstrong has been a solid veteran for Dan Quinn, but he's also 29 going on 30 — and the fact that he's been downgraded on the depth chart behind new free agent signing Odafe Oweh isn't a good sign either. He had a solid 2025 season with 5.5 sacks, but he missed 10 games due to injury.

If Styles is gone by pick No. 7, and others like Tate and Love are not options either, Washington will likely consider Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. He's a top edge rusher who will provide head coach Dan Quinn with much-needed depth on the defensive line. He also possesses the ability to start in the event injuries such as Armstrong's become an issue this year.