NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full 3-round projection with trades less than three weeks out

It's now less than three weeks until the start of the 2026 NFL Draft. It feels like just a few weeks ago that Fernando Mendoza was leading Indiana to a national title, but he's on the cusp of being the next franchise quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. That, however, might be the only thing that's certain about this year's draft. It feels as if this year's NFL Draft could be chaotic with ground-moving trades and maneuvering, and that's certainly reflected in our latest three-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft projection.

What if teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins with multiple first-round picks make aggressive moves for top prospects in the NFL Draft? Which team will be the one to make a play for the second QB on the big board, Ty Simpson from Alabama? We have what we believe are the answers to that (at least for now) in this latest full three-round mock draft projection going through all of the Top 100 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

QB Fernando Mendoza | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at the NFL Combine; elite-graded thrower at every level of the field; navigation of pressure is the one notable flaw

Mendoza to the Raiders should be all but a formality at this point. Regardless of what Dan Orlovsky says, the Indiana product is the far better bet than Simpson. While the Hoosiers star might not have the flashiest tools in his arsenal, he's above average almost entirely across the board, and has an extremely high floor as a prospect. He's the right guy to usher in the Klint Kubiak era in Vegas.

2. New York Jets – LB/EDGE Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.46s (10-yard split: 1.58s)

4.46s (10-yard split: 1.58s) Draft Notes: Weighed in at 243 pounds, which is a bit small for every-down EDGE; phenomenally versatile; 280+ snaps on line and in the box

I still remain a bit skeptical about Arvell Reese as the No. 2 pick. That's not because he's not a great player, but because I do worry about how well he projects as an edge rusher at the NFL level. In fact, I'd argue his highest upside is as a linebacker. But that versatility and talent are undeniable, and the Jets need to get a top-tier prospect in the building to start reshaping a barren roster.

3. Arizona Cardinals – OT Francis Mauigoa

OT Francis Mauigoa | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

School: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at the Combine; improved every year of college career; physical tools are pure NFL offensive tackle and will only be 21 years old

The Cardinals don't have many answers on the roster right now, which means that Arizona should be looking to get their meat and potatoes with their 2026 draft class. Mauigoa is certainly that. He's a behemoth of a bookend who has plenty of experience and should be able to come in and fortify the Redbirds' offensive line and set them up for a big swing at quarterback in the loaded 2027 class.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with TEN) – EDGE David Bailey

School: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Class: Senior

Senior 40-time: 4.50s (10-yard split: 1.62s)

4.50s (10-yard split: 1.62s) Draft Notes: Checked box after box at the Combine; explosiveness and burst present on the tape with 15 sacks in 2025; elite pass rush with run defense upside

There's some serious buzz about what the Titans could do with their Top 10 pick, but that buzz (specifically with Jeremiyah Love) suggests to me they're a prime trade-back candidate. And that's something the Chiefs could take full advantage of.

People will prescribe the Chiefs' fall-off to Patrick Mahomes and Co, but the defense simply isn't what it once was. They need a force multiplier on the line and David Bailey can be that for their pass rush. He's a freak and a stud and, while he needs to come along further in run defense, he has the total package to be a star.

5. New York Giants – LB Sonny Styles

LB Sonny Styles | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Senior

Senior 40-time: 4.46s (10-yard split: 1.56s)

4.46s (10-yard split: 1.56s) Draft Notes: Maybe the best athlete at LB in NFL Combine history; 43.5-inch vert and 11-foot-2 broad jump; purer linebacker but can rush off the edge too

I've seen some Giants fans miring away in indecision about what they should do with the fifth overall pick. For me, it's pretty simple: Take the best player available, and that's clearly Sonny Styles. The Ohio State standout is not only a physical marvel with the way he can move at his size, but his football IQ is through the roof as well. He'd continue setting the defensive infrastructure you know John Harbaugh wants to get off on the right foot with.

6. Dallas Cowboys (via trade with CLE) – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

School: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at NFL Combine; short arm measurements aren’t a concern on film, but could cause minor slide; 68 hurries and 12 sacks in 16 games

Despite some offseason moves already, the Browns still need more offensive line help. However, I'm not sure the value is totally right for the sixth pick. Meanwhile, the Cowboys need a defensive game-changer, which creates a prime opportunity for a trade.

Cleveland moves back into a more reasonable range for the second tackle to come off the board, while Dallas gets a stud in Rueben Bain Jr. I couldn't possibly care less about his short arms, because that's not part of his game as a pass-rusher. He's a menace off the edge and the type of force that the Cowboys clearly lacked after the Parsons trade last season.

7. Washington Commanders – S Caleb Downs

SAF Caleb Downs | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at the NFL Combine; potential medical issues may have been flagged with ACL; elite, versatile defensive back that can do it all

Caleb Downs feels like the exact type of guy that Dan Quinn would want to set up a new stage for the Commanders defense. They're still relying quite heavily on a ton of veterans, and need to get younger and more versatile. The Ohio State star doesn't have any top-of-the-class traits, but he does everything well, and could really help to solidify the back end for Washington in a major way.

8. New Orleans Saints – WR Carnell Tate

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.53s (10-yard split: 1.61s)

4.53s (10-yard split: 1.61s) Draft Notes: Only ran 40 at the Combine; speed isn’t his game, plus a 4.53 is better than he’s getting credit for; movable chess piece with few weaknesses

The more I think about it, the more I can't escape the notion that the Saints are going to make their best effort early in the draft to help out the future around Tyler Shough. Alvin Kamara is older (and his future is in question), Chris Olave's health is a question, and things are dire. Carnell Tate is as sure of a bet as you'll find in terms of wide receiver help, versatile in his ability to move around and win at different levels of the field. He'll greatly help the cause in the Big Easy.

9. Tennessee Titans (via KC) – RB Jeremiyah Love

RB Jeremiyah Love | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.36s (10-yard split: 1.55s)

4.36s (10-yard split: 1.55s) Draft Notes: Lived up to hype with a blistering 40 at the Combine; two years of elite production with just under 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns rushing

As mentioned, there's been a ton of buzz about the Titans potentially going after Jeremiyah Love as they, like the Saints, try to get help around a young quarterback. Love and Cam Ward working together in Tennessee could be absolutely lethal, no question, but I love it even more if Tennessee is able to move back like this and accrue more draft picks to really replenish the roster beyond the slew of veterans they signed in free agency.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – CB Mansoor Delane

School: LSU

LSU Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Did not test at the Combine; top-tier man-coverage cornerback with plus ability in zone; 31.3 passer rating allowed in 2025 season

I've said it before and I'll say it again: The only way the Bengals can screw up their first-round pick is to not just simply take the best defensive player available. To me, that's got to be Mansoor Delane in this spot. After a good career at Virginia Tech, he broke out fully with LSU this past season as arguably the best man-coverage corner in college football. He should be able to come in right away and push the Cincinnati secondary up a notch.

11. Miami Dolphins – CB Jermod McCoy

CB Jermod McCoy | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Injury recovery kept him from testing at Combine, 4.38s 40 at pro day; missed all of 2025 season with torn ACL; 4 INTs and 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024

After not testing at the Combine more than a year after his torn ACL and some reports about his health lingering, Jermod McCoy may have silenced a lot of doubters with his pro day. When you combine some great testing numbers with his 2024 tape, he has the potential to challenge Delane to be the best corner in the 2026 draft class. I still slightly favor Delane, but McCoy can easily be a defensive cornerstone for the downtrodden Dolphins and their virtual lack of a secondary.

12. Cleveland Browns (via DAL) – OT Monroe Freeling

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.93s (10-yard split: 1.71s)

4.93s (10-yard split: 1.71s) Draft Notes: Absolute monster at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds with his testing numbers; still raw and improving at the position; bet on potential with quality play in pass-blocking early

After moving back, the Browns can feel much more comfortable drafting someone like Monroe Freeling with the 12th overall pick. Freeling's decision to enter the draft was up in the air at one point, but it's also not all that surprising that he did. The consistency and body of work aren't requisite with some of his draft peers, but his upside may surpass them. The Browns direly need more help in that regard and the Georgia product can surely help the cause.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – OT Spencer Fano

OT Spencer Fano | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

School: Utah

Utah Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.91s (10-yard split: 1.72s)

4.91s (10-yard split: 1.72s) Draft Notes: 4.67s short shuttle, slower than the elite benchmark; arms came in a bit short with small-ish hands; displayed the quickness and speed you see on film

On the one hand, few tackles in this draft class have the level of performance and experience to match Spencer Fano. At the same time, he's far from a perfect prospect with shorter arms and some decisively average testing numbers overall. That said, the Rams are the perfect team to play into his strengths with his quickness, and their ability to cover up shortcomings on the offensive line. They need more future options at tackle, and Fano can be that.

14. Baltimore Ravens – WR Jordyn Tyson

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Only did bench press at Combine, but led WRs with 26 reps; strong, versatile receiver with a quality incoming route tree; medicals worth watching

While Jesse Minter coming in, there's a case to be made that the Ravens might try to help their new coach's preferred side of the ball. But let's be real, this is Lamar Jackson's team, and Baltimore still needs to give the passing game a shot in the arm. Jordyn Tyson does have some injury concerns, but that makes him WR2 instead of WR1 rather than drops him down the board substantially. His tools, frame and route-running make him ideal for what the Ravens' aerial attack has been missing.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

EDGE Akheem Mesidor | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; 13 sacks and 50 hurries this season with elite pass-rush and run defense grades; will be 25 on draft night

Over the years, we've watched Todd Bowles' defense in Tampa start to lose some of its bite. A big part of that has been the defensive line draft picks not living up to their potential. They need someone like Akheem Mesidor to come in and change that. While an older prospect, he's as smart of a bet as anyone in this class with the diverse skill set, polish and physical tools to come in and succeed right away.

16. New York Jets (via IND) – WR Makai Lemon

School: USC

USC Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; measured only 5-foot-11, 192 pounds; great ball skills despite size and elite mover in space

I'm not so sure that Geno Smith is what Aaron Glenn says as far as the promised land is concerned, but there's no question that Smith and any future quarterback addition need more help beyond Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. I love the idea of pairing Wilson with Lemon in this wide receiver corps. The USC product might be a bit slight-framed, but his movement skills and 50-50 ability are impressive all the same.

17. Detroit Lions – OL Kadyn Proctor

OT Kadyn Proctor | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 5.21s (10-yard split: 1.84s)

5.21s (10-yard split: 1.84s) Draft Notes: Combine numbers still nice for 354-pounder, especially 32.5-inch vert; showed real progress in 2025 but still ways to go; great versatility

Kadyn Proctor isn't a sure thing at the NFL level, and some have suggested that he might be better at guard. Having said that, he's a freakish mover for a player his size and the potential remains exceptionally high. More importantly, that and his Alabama pedigree seem to be tailor-made for Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and the Lions braintrust, especially considering their offseason losses along the offensive line.

18. Minnesota Vikings – S Dillon Thieneman

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.35s (10-yard split: 1.52s)

4.35s (10-yard split: 1.52s) Draft Notes: Monster athletic showing at the Combine with 41-inch vert and 10-foot-5 broad; terrific college production to back it up

Harrison Smith is finally gone in Minnesota, and that leaves the defensive back room looking a bit suspect for the Vikings moving forward. The idea of bringing Dillon Thieneman in as a pseudo replacement for Smith makes all the sense in the world. He's a freak athlete who can play all over the formation and the field, and could develop into the field general that Smith was for so long in the Twin Cities.

19. Carolina Panthers – TE Kenyon Sadiq

TE Kenyon Sadiq | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.39s (10-yard split: 1.54s)

4.39s (10-yard split: 1.54s) Draft Notes: Unreal testing — 43.5-inch vert, 11-foot-1 broad at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds; solid production but not overwhelming; good now, NFL’s-best TE potential

Hitting on Tetairoa McMillan last year in the draft gave the Panthers a nice core on offense, especially as they continue to looks smarter for betting on Bryce Young's future as the young QB keeps developing. But while the defense still needs help after spending big in free agency, the offense needs more high-end weaponry. If Carolina believes they can fully tap into the potential of Sadiq with his unreal athleticism, putting him in this offense would make them infinitely more dynamic.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (via DAL from GB) – OG Olaivavega Ioane

School: Penn State

Penn State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40 but had 31.5-inch vert, 8-foot-8 broad jump at Combine; allowed no sacks and just 1 hurry over the past two seasons (27 games)

Vega Ioane to the Chargers has been the most obvious draft fit in some time, but now there has been some concern that he might not make it to them at the 22nd pick. LA needs to keep that from happening, and adding another third-round pick should be enticing to the Cowboys as well.

The Bolts jump the Steelers, also in need of O-line help, for Ioane, who has just been steady as a rock on the interior of the line throughout his time at Penn State. He should come in and give the Chargers both depth and starter quality right away for the unit that needs it most.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Caleb Lomu

OL Caleb Lomu | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

School: Utah

Utah Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Redshirt Sophomore 40-time: 4.99s (10-yard split: 1.74s)

4.99s (10-yard split: 1.74s) Draft Notes: More than 1,600 snaps and starter last two seasons; inconsistent technique but trending up; not a finished product but longtime starter potential is likely

If Ioane is on the board, that should be the pick for the Steelers given some of their interior O-line losses. If that's not the case, though, the line is still worth investing in. Caleb Lomu actually played on the left side for Utah with Fano on the right. He doesn't have the same consistent body of work as Fano, but the upside is higher. He needs to iron out his hand placement and find more reliability in his footwork, but all of the tools are in the chest for him to be a stalwart in Pittsburgh.

22. Dallas Cowboys (via LAC) – LB CJ Allen

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: No testing at the Combine; tape shows plus athleticism and a ball-of-clay type linebacker; high-end run defense immediately, coverage still developing

The Cowboys should be over the moon if they can maneuver this year's draft like this and still address two massive needs in the front seven. Pairing Bain with CJ Allen would be a lethal combination for the Dallas defense and new coordinator Christian Parker. While Allen isn't a finished product, his athletic traits and frame, along with flashes on tape, show a player who could legitimately develop into one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – EDGE T.J. Parker

EDGE T.J. Parker | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior 40-time: 4.68s (10-yard split: 1.61s)

4.68s (10-yard split: 1.61s) Draft Notes: Nice 40-time and explosiveness (34-inch vert, 10-foot broad) at 263 pounds; good length and productive 2024; stock dropped with down 2025

Once I thought of T.J. Parker to the Eagles, I just can't seem to move away from it. Most people had the Clemson product as a surefire top-10 pick coming into the 2025 season, but Clemson's year from hell poured cold water on that notion. That doesn't erase a double-digit sack season in 2024, nor the physical traits for Parker, though, and he feels like the textbook Howie Roseman value that Philadelphia always seems to end up finding in the draft.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) – WR Denzel Boston

School: Washington

Washington Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t run at Combine, but posted 35-inch vertical; not elite athlete but big frame (6-foot-4) allows him to win; elite grade versus man coverage

I'm not even sure Todd Monken under the influence of truth serum could tell you what the Browns' plan at quarterback is moving forward. However, I'm quite sure that whoever is under center is going to need notably more help to have a functional passing offense. Denzel Boston could be immensely valuable to them. While he's not a burner by any means, he has a good route tree, great hands, and consistently won against man coverage in college. He can be a WR1, especially for an offense like Cleveland's.

25. Chicago Bears – DL Peter Woods

DL Peter Woods | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t test at Combine; measuring in at sub-300 pounds with shorter-than-expected arms raises questions; untapped potential

Peter Woods is quickly becoming one of the most divisive prospects in this year's draft class. While he may not necessarily be the all-world defensive tackle some billed him as, I land somewhere in the middle: he can still be a physical force on the interior of a defensive line. The Bears lacked that quite noticeably last season, and this should be considered overall good value for Ben Johnson's team in this spot.

26. Buffalo Bills – EDGE Keldric Faulk

School: Auburn

Auburn Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t run the 40, but hit 35 inches and 9-foot-9 in the vert and broad, respectively; more potential than production; elite size for his explosiveness at 276 pounds

I'm well on the record saying that Keldric Faulk worries me and isn't my cup of tea. The lack of college production overall worries me, but there is still a lot to like with the tools and his frame. More importantly, though, he fits what the Bills have targeted and utilized well in their defensive front over the years with his ability to potentially move across the line and also give the suspect run defense from a year ago more firepower.

27. San Francisco 49ers – WR Omar Cooper Jr.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior 40-time: 4.42s (10-yard split: 1.55s)

4.42s (10-yard split: 1.55s) Draft Notes: Great Combine with 6-foot measurement, good 40, and 37-inch vert; strong and versatile at all levels of the field; sure hands and can be target hog

Signing Mike Evans in free agency was a pleasant surprise for the 49ers offensive given the dire need at receiver this offseason. Having said that, they need more depth and Omar Cooper Jr. would be a terrific fit with Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan. I love his verastility and the potential to be a target monster in this offense who can take the role of the possession receiver.

28. Houston Texans – DL Christen Miller

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t test at NFL Scouting Combine; shines in run defense but posted 11.3% pass-rush win rate; 17 hurries despite no sacks

Offensive line is going to be a target for the Texans, but they also should be wary of reaching for the need with a ton of draft capital at their disposal. Christen Miller makes a ton of sense for a group on the interior defensive line that needs upgrades for the future. The Georgia product has a boatload of potential, and could very well end up being the replacement for one of the veterans already in tow.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR) – CB Avieon Terrell

CB Avieon Terrell | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t run 40 at Combine, but posted a 34-inch vert and 10-foot-3 broad; better in coverage in 2024 than 2025; plus run defender despite smaller size

It's only fitting that the Chiefs use the first-round pick sent to them from the Rams for Trent McDuffie to take another cornerback. Kansas City has been phenomenal in identifying good secondary help in the draft and Avieon Terrell should be a big boost. He fits their coverage mold and their lack of worry about traditional size and length, and should come right in and help relieve the loss of McDuffie.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN) – WR KC Concepcion

School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not test at Combine; versatile despite smaller frame, but likely a slot at the NFL level; quick game is biggest strength but has downfield ability

Malik Willis is certainly an experiment for the Dolphins, but the one thing they need for that experiment to work is more wide receiver help after cutting Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle. KC Concepcion would be a great option there, helping Willis in the areas he succeeds: the short game with run-after-catch, and as a downfield threat. I love the fit and the player has great upside as well.

31. New York Jets (via NE) – QB Ty Simpson

QB Ty Simpson | Gary Cosby-Imagn Images

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Didn’t test at the combine; Simpson’s following seems to be getting stronger with clear, obvious QB traits; must improve under pressure in NFL

The Patriots can afford to move around the draft board a bit, while the Jets would love to get the fifth-year option on Ty Simpson. As such, there's an AFC East trade to be made here that helps out both sides.

Simpson has so much upside, but his lack of experience is why the Jets would bring Geno Smith back. Still, moving up two picks to make such a deal is perfectly sensible for New York as they try to get more of a future in place.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Colton Hood

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Redshirt Sophomore 40-time: 4.44s (10-yard split: 1.58s)

4.44s (10-yard split: 1.58s) Draft Notes: Only a one-year starter for the Vols; raw talent and physical tools outweigh immediate impact; potential is off the charts

After some secondary losses, Colton Hood seemingly fits perfectly what Seattle likes in the draft, especially in this range. The Tennessee product is a terrific athlete with a ton of upside at the NFL level, but there's a lack of refinement and polish. The Seahawks have continually shown the ability to take advantage of that and develop such players, and Hood could be the latest.

Full Round 2 projection — Picks No. 33-64

EDGE Zion Young | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 33. New England Patriots (via NYJ) EDGE Zion Young (Missouri) 34. Arizona Cardinals EDGE R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) 35. Tennessee Titans EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) 36. Las Vegas Raiders OT Blake Miller (Clemson) 37. New York Giants S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) 38. Houston Texans (via WAS) OG Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) 39. Cleveland Browns OG Chase Bisonitis (Texas A&M) 40. Kansas City Chiefs TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) 41. Cincinnati Bengals DL Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) 42. New Orleans Saints EDGE Malachi Lawrence (UCF) 43. Miami Dolphins OT Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) 44. New York Jets (via DAL) CB Chris Johnson (San Diego State) 45. Baltimore Ravens LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) 47. Indianapolis Colts EDGE Gabe Jacas (Illinois) 48. Atlanta Falcons DL Caleb Banks (Florida) 49. Minnesota Vikings RB Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) 50. Detroit Lions EDGE Derrick Moore (Michigan) 51. Carolina Panthers LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati) 52. Green Bay Packers DT Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) 53. Pittsburgh Steelers CB Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) 54. Philadelphia Eagles WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) 55. Los Angeles Chargers S A.J. Haulcy (LSU) 56. Jacksonville Jaguars LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri) 57. Chicago Bears S Kamari Ramsey (USC) 58. San Francisco 49ers OT Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern) 59. Houston Texans CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) 60. Chicago Bears (via BUF) C Connor Lew (Auburn) 61. Los Angeles Rams WR Chris Bell (Louisville) 62. Denver Broncos CB Keionte Scott (Miami) 63. New England Patriots OL Gennings Dunker (Iowa) 64. Seattle Seahawks RB Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas)

With Simpson going in Round 1, there are no quarterbacks off the board. But we do see a ton of defensive value coming off of the board in this range, including the likes of D'Angelo Ponds. My favorite pick, however, might be the Seahawks' at the end of the round, as Mike Washington could be a perfect replacement for the speed element lost with Kenneth Walker III departing.

Full Round 3 projection — Picks No. 65-100

QB Cole Payton | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images