Build your own NFL Mock Draft with a free 2026 mock draft simulator

The 2026 NFL Draft has the potential to be one of the most fascinating in recent memory. Sure, once Fernando Mendoza goes off the board with the No. 1 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, we'll have to wait quite a bit before the next quarterback comes off the board. But it's what happens after Mendoza that's going to be fascinating to see. Where would you have RB Jeremiyah Love landing? What do you have the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys doing with two first-round picks each? Now you can show everyone with a new free NFL Mock Draft simulator — including trades!

Whether you want to build a 2026 NFL Mock Draft for all 32 teams or just for your favorite team, whether you want to go one round or all seven, the mock simulator has you covered with a variety of options to move through the draft. And with two separate big boards to utilize, that gives you even more information with which to construct your mock draft.

Free NFL Mock Draft simulator with trades

In all honesty, getting the consensus big board as part of this mock draft simulator might be the most valuable asset that we have. Yes, it's great to find one draft expert and use their player evaluations and big board as a guideline for building your mock draft. At the same time, having a board that bakes in multiple experts to give you the industry consensus is truly invaluable insight.

Furthermore, the flexibility to be able to draft for as many teams as you like is also wildly cool. One team's mock draft — sounds good! Drafting for three teams with a friend — even better! Making every selection for the NFL's 32 teams — you can do that too!

2026 NFL Draft: Date, times, location and full first-round draft order

2026 NFL Draft | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's a look at all of the details fans need to know for the 2026 NFL Draft to see how close they were with their mock drafts to what actually transpires this year.

Dates: Thursday-Saturday, April 23-25

Thursday-Saturday, April 23-25 Start Times: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET | Friday, 7 p.m. ET | Saturday, Noon ET

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET | Friday, 7 p.m. ET | Saturday, Noon ET Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA TV Info: ESPN and NFL Network

Pittsburgh and the Steelers will be hosting the 2026 NFL Draft in all its glory. The Steel City is going to be a buzzing with a football-crazed fan base already nearby, but thousands upon thousands of fans descending upon the city as well.

We know that Raiders fans will show out as well, as they hold the first overall pick and are expected to select their hopeful franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. After that, though, it's anyones guess what's going to happen — but again, you can still make your best educated guess with the new NFL Mock Draft simulator.