4 Commanders who moved one step closer to a roster spot

The Washington Commanders' 2024 fairytale run will be a tough act to follow in 2025. Ongoing uncertainty surrounding a well-chronicled contractual stalemate with All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin surely doesn't help matters either. However, they have intriguing reserves who can be legitimate difference-makers on both sides of the ball. Look no further than the team's 31-17 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Regardless of the final score, Washington learned plenty about itself against the Bengals. The NFC runner-ups discovered areas of weakness that must be addressed before Week 1 of the upcoming NFL campaign. Conversely, they also realized some newfound strengths, thanks to the players mentioned below.

These four Commanders certainly boosted their chances of making the final 53-man roster with solid outings versus Cincy. Them not factoring into Washington's plans moving forward, at least to some degree, would be shocking. They each showcased an ability to impact winning and deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.

4 Commanders who solidified their roster spot in preseason loss vs. Bengals

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB

Another Washington running back we'll discuss later continues to garner buzz, but Rodriguez got the nod in the exhibition clash with the Bengals. He immediately made his presence felt, ripping off a 40-yard run on his first touch.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. gets loose for the big gain!



Watch on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/dBKeXjgPpl — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2025

Rodriguez's vision, one-cut agility, burst and toughness were apparent on a single play. He finished with six carries for 62 yards, good for a robust 10.3 yards per tote. Of course, that was buoyed by one long rush, though Washington's 2023 sixth-round pick has been efficient whenever given the chance across his two pro seasons.

C-Rod isn't only staking his claim for a spot on the depth chart but also a larger share of the backfield pie. With Brian Robinson Jr.'s time in Washington effectively over, there are over 200 vacated opportunities up for grabs.

Jacob Martin, LB

Martin wreaked havoc on Cincinnati's offensive line. He finished with three quarterback hits, one tackle and 0.5 sacks, but also forced several pressures and hurries (h/t Ryan Fowler, Commanding The Huddle).

Outstanding night for Commanders ED Jacob Martin (55):



• 4 pressures

• 3 hurries

• 1 QB hit

• 0.5 sack



Excellent rep here v Jaxson Kirkland⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FsRe4IZqWG — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 19, 2025

Moreover, Martin was equally impressive as a run-stopper, setting the edge and helping limit the Bengals to 87 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Someone must step up along Washington's front four; could it be him? They lost their top sack-getter from last year and longtime franchise defensive tackle, Dante Fowler Jr. and Jonathan Allen, to free agency this offseason.

Jaylin Lane, WR

Lane was Washington's top receiver, hauling in three of his six targets for 42 scoreless yards. He outdid his pass-catching teammates/competitors, who are also battling for their jobs, specifically 2024 third-rounder Luka McCaffrey and Ja’Corey Brooks. Watching him make something out of nothing on a night when the Commanders were unable to move the ball through the air was especially noteworthy.

Washington's signal-caller duo of Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman combined to complete 10-of-19 passes for 85 yards, two interceptions and a dismal 25.0 passer rating. Consequently, only two Commanders posted multiple receptions, and one was a tailback. Only two people in a Washington uniform exceeded double-digit receiving yards. Lane met the criteria for both feats. Albeit a low bar to clear, maximizing the brutal circumstances earned him brownie points.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB

Croskey-Merritt, AKA "Bill," entered the contest as the talk of the town in the wake of the Commanders actively shopping Robinson. The hype around this year's No. 245 overall selection has been growing throughout Washington's offseason workout program, and the legend only grew stronger. He wasted no time showing why many within the organization are excited about him, making a 27-yard house call on his opening drive.

Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt goes by "Bill"



Bill just went 27 yards to the 🏠



Watch on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/UD9tot9Iau — NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2025

If the drumbeat has been any indication, Washington wants JCM to be a thing in its high-powered offense and rushing attack. Now you see why. Despite his insignificant draft pedigree, the Commanders are ostensibly going out on a limb and believe he can handle a meaningful workload as a rookie. So much so that they've decided to willingly move on from Robinson, which is a massive vote of confidence.

Rodriguez was Washington's leading rusher in the defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Yet, JCM saw the most work. Either way, with Robinson out of the picture, we should anticipate them both to get some early-down responsibilities.