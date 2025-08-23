4 NFL roster hopefuls who sealed the deal in Friday night's preseason finales

The 2025 NFL campaign is upon us, though not before we get through the last week of preseason. There's much to be sorted out between then and now, namely the roster cutdown deadline. Teams must trim their squads from 90 to 53 players by Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. ET, so these final tune-ups are massively important.

Folks say a first impression is everything. Nonetheless, they also say it's not about how you start, but how you finish. With the latter in mind, this presents an opportunity to end on a high note. Those on the bubble can avoid getting cut, and others can solidify their spot on the depth chart, like the four names mentioned below.

4 NFL players who solidified their roster status in preseason finale

LB James Williams Sr., Tennessee Titans

Nothing is promised for Williams as a seventh-round pick, as he discovered in his rookie training camp last summer. However, the converted safety has seemingly built trust with the Tennessee Titans entering Year 2. He's competing with draft classmate Cedric Gray for a starting inside linebacker spot alongside veteran Cody Barton, but may have separated himself.

Williams picked off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Rypien in the red zone late in the first half. He got some help from Titans defensive lineman James Lynch, who hit the latter during his attempt, resulting in a wobbly, errant throw. Yet, the ability to locate the ball and fight through contact to come down with it was notable, as was the game scenario.

Rypien and the Vikings were marching down the field with a chance to make it a one-possession contest before the break. Instead, they committed a costly turnover that allowed the Titans to stay in control. Williams also recorded his own pass deflection, showcasing solid coverage skills.

QB Easton Stick, Atlanta Falcons

With fellow Atlanta Falcons signal-callers Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins getting the night off for a third consecutive exhibition, Stick got the nod again. The 2019 fifth-round pick had a solid outing against the Dallas Cowboys, putting a bow on an overall successful audition since signing in late April.

Stick completed 20-of-28 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception, plus three carries for an additional 18 yards. He connected with tight end Feleipe Franks for his lone touchdown of the evening, though it was a product of virtually all after-the-catch. Nevertheless, the former North Dakota State standout displayed great awareness, composure and pocket presence to get the ball out quickly with pressure coming at him.

Feleipe Franks, up and over ‼️



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5ZGzn95UWM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 23, 2025

With Cousins' future in Atlanta uncertain, Stick's efforts feel especially noteworthy. The Falcons will need a stable backup behind Penix, a second-year pro with an extensive collegiate injury, and they might have an in-house solution.

WR Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs

Thornton has been quickly moving up the pecking order with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning first-team reps in practice. He proved why with just one catch in a glorified scrimmage versus the Chicago Bears.

DEEEEP BALLLLL 🚀 pic.twitter.com/neaDTagERA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 23, 2025

Chiefs superstar gunslinger Patrick Mahomes put Thornton's 4.28 40-yard dash time to the test, yielding a 58-yard gain. Running at full speed while tracking down the moonball and coming down with a diving grab with two defenders in reach helps to stand out. Those are traits of a viable deep threat, and that's great for a Kansas City offense looking for more explosive plays.

Rashee Rice presumably faces a multi-game suspension this season, and future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce is declining. The volatility surrounding their top two pass-catchers creates a need for others to step up, including Thornton.

DT Mazi Smith, Dallas Cowboys

A first-round selection in 2023, Smith was fighting for his Cowboys life in Atlanta, which was apparent early in the match. In the opening frame, he stuffed Falcons running back Nathan Carter behind the line of scrimmage on a third-and-short situation. His rare combination of size and quickness jumped off the screen.

Smith took advantage of a missed block, shooting the gap and meeting Carter at the point of handoff. It was a good effort to force a punt, and the Cowboys' scoring unit rewarded him with a score on the ensuing possession. Sequences like that can be the difference between winning and losing, or in his case, survival.