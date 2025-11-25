4 NFL teams who should fire their OC like the Raiders dumped Chip Kelly

The Chip Kelly era is already over in Las Vegas, with the former Eagles head coach not even completing a full season as the team's offensive coordinator before the Raiders decided to move on.

It makes sense. The Raiders have been a bad offensive team, something that theoretically shouldn't happen when you have an offensive coordinator with the long list of accolades that Kelly has. The team is 31st in scoring offense, averaging just 15.0 points per game. The offseason addition of quarterback Geno Smith has been a disaster, and moving on from Kelly just feels like the first step in a multi-step process needed to rebuild this offense. At some point, it's fair to wonder if Pete Carroll should have just stayed retired.

Are there other teams that need to move on from their offensive coordinator? There sure are! Here are four more offensive coordinators who teams should think about firing soon.

Miami Dolphins: Frank Smith

Only two NFL offensive coordinators have been with their current team since the 2022 season. One of those is Miami's Frank Smith.

Smith doesn't call plays for Miami, so it's tough to really get a read on what he does and doesn't deserve blame for when discussing an offense that ranks 24th in points scored per game. However, after two years in a row of poor offensive play, getting a different voice into the room might be wise.

That's assuming the Dolphins bring back head coach Mike McDaniel. Pairing McDaniel with an offensive coordinator who can put his fingerprints on the offense and shake things up might be what the Dolphins need. If McDaniel is fired, Smith would be out the door as well, because Miami would be signaling that it wants to start fresh.

Houston Texans: Nick Caley

Nick Caley's uncreative playcalling dug him into an early hole with Texans fans, and while the team's current three-game win streak has propelled Houston back into the playoff battle, it hasn't really done much to quiet the fans.

Houston has a championship-caliber defense, but the offense has work to do. Part of that is on the offensive line. Part is on C.J. Stroud struggling a bit early in the year. Part is just on the way Caley calls a football game. Houston's failings near the goal-line feel especially emblematic of Caley's struggle to dial up the right play in the right spot. Houston doesn't have the push required to consistently win in the run game in goal-to-go situations, but Caley keeps calling inside runs in those situations.

One thing that might be complicating this for Texans fan? We seem to believe that quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson deserves the job. Is that true? Well, maybe! Johnson is a former quarterback, so he might be able to design plays to take advantage of Stroud's talent in a way that Caley hasn't felt capable of doing.

Tennessee Titans: Nick Holz

The Titans should be sued for malpractice. They drafted a quarterback No. 1 overall and then put him in an awful situation, surrounded by mediocre pass-catchers and saddled with a coaching staff that doesn't seem like it always has its pulse on the trigger when it comes to fielding a successful NFL team.

Offensive coordinator Nick Holz has been part of that. Now in his second year with the team, Holz didn't even take over playcalling duties when Brian Callahan was fired; that job went to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

I understand your OC not calling plays if your head coach is doing it, but to give that job to the quarterback coach? Entering the season, all 32 teams had either the head coach or offensive coordinator calling plays. Whatever Tennessee is doing is potentially setting Cam Ward back in his development. It's time to clean house.

Atlanta Falcons: Zac Robinson

Zac Robinson is proof that not everyone from the Sean McVay coaching tree is going to immediately be a star.

The former passing game coordinator for the Rams, Robinson's tenure in Atlanta has featured strong rushing production, but not great pass-game production. This season, the Falcons rank 29th in passing touchdowns and 18th in passing yards.

Falcons fans are not happy with Robinson. Search the words "fire Zac Robinson" on YouTube and just count how many videos Atlanta fans have made about their desire to find a new offensive coordinator.

This isn't to say we need to listen to fans about this kind of personnel decision. If we did, every coach in the NFL would have been fired by the end of Week 4. But where there's smoke, there's usually some fire, and in this case, there's probably going to be someone from this coaching staff fired when all is said and done.