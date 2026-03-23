4 Packers NFL Draft targets who aren't worth the risk

The Green Bay Packers don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft courtesy of Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. Barring a surprising trade to move up into the first 32, general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to focus his attention on the team's first selection at No. 52 overall instead.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The Green Bay Packers will focus their 2026 NFL Draft efforts at pick No. 52 after trading their first-round selection.

One highly-touted prospect doesn't align with Green Bay's strict size and scheme requirements for a key defensive role.

Another potential addition faces health concerns that could undermine the team's need for immediate offensive line stability.

There's still a lot of solid talent Green Bay can choose from on day two of the draft, but a lack of draft capital means that Gutekunst can't afford to get this wrong — especially after losing top offensive options like WR Romeo Doubs to free agency. However, the Packers do have the advantage of following the franchise's strick evaluation standards when selecting rookies.

Let's take a glance at some prospects that may appear like solid additions but simply don't meet the Packers' threshold.

QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

There are currently two quarterbacks projected to be selected in the first round of the draft in April: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Alabama's Ty Simpson. The Packers rely heavily on starter Jordan Love, but his health and availability have suddenly become a concern considering he missed two games with injury in 2025. Backup Malik Willis is gone, having signed a lucrative deal with the Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay would have to turn to Desmond Ridder or Kyle McCord instead as currently constituted.

It would be reasonable for any team that missed out on signing a veteran backup to look to the draft for a potential young stud to learn under Love. But Tennessee's Joey Aguilar is not that guy, especially with Green Bay's first pick in the draft. Aguilar threw for an impressive 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Volunteers, but where he thrived in head coach Josh Heupel's system, he may struggle for Matt LeFleur. The last two QBs Heupel sent to the NFL — Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton — have yet to successfully break through as pro starters.

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Arizona State v Colorado | Dustin Bradford/GettyImages

Cornerback is a position that could be the focus of Green Bay's first selection in April, as it's been a sore spot for years now. And there will be no shortage of talent available at that spot, but this is where Gutekunst's standards come in to play: The Packers traditionally avoid undersized DBs (defined as at least 5-foot-10, 194 pounds) but there are a lot of highly rated prospects like Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds and Clemson's Avieon Terrell who come in at 5-foot-9, 170, and 5-foot-11, 180, respectively.

Now, Ponds and Terrell could very well be gone before pick No. 52, which leaves Gutekunst to look elsewhere. Arizona State's Keith Abney II has been mocked frequently mid-round on day two, but he simply doesn't fit Green Bay's profile either. He measures at 6-foot, 187 pounds, which isn't terrible — but he's played more of an inside role in the past, compared to the Packers' need for an outside playmaker. His lack of upside means he isn't worth a second-round pick for Green Bay, which needs Week 1 starters.

DT Zane Durant

Indiana v Penn State | Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages

Green Bay will need young (cheap) talent to place alongside Parsons on the defensive line, even if in a depth role. That could end up being a guy like Texas Tech's Skyler Gill-Howard, but he may not be available at No. 52. Gutetunst shouldn't feel the need to panic and reach for a comparable player like Penn State's Zane Durant, because he and Gill-Howard both have the same issue: They're too small for the team's defensive scheme.

The Packers have historically targeted defensive linemen weighing at least 263 pounds and measuring at least 33 inches in arm length. Durant meets the first criteria at 290 pounds, but his arms measure just under 32 inches. Green Bay's defense was dominant against the run in 2025, and in order to continue that without Rashan Gary (and with Parsons recovering from major surgery), Gutekunst will want guys who can snag a leaking rusher before they can break loose.

C Connor Lew

Missouri v Auburn | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Green Bay is a bit short on centers with just Sean Rhyan and Jacob Monk on the depth chart at the moment. Both are recovering from injuries, so a younger option would be ideal. Pundits have had nothing but good things to say about Auburn's Connor Lew, but Gutekunst must do his due diligence on factors like health before spending an early day two pick on him.

Lew suffered a torn ACL late in 2025 but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. He meets the team's measurement standards for offensive linemen at 310 pounds and a 32-inch arm length, but with the need for a guy who can step into the starting role through training camp or be a reliable backup, risking a pick on Lew just invites more injury trouble Green Bay can't afford.