4 Packers veterans who could easily be replaced in the 2026 NFL Draft

Several veteran players are under scrutiny for their performance and depth, and could be potential replacements.

The Green Bay Packers don't have many selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Particularly, the team won't be able to select in the first round thanks to its trade for Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys last season.

When you look at the Packers depth chart, they look like a team that 's just one piece away from threatening for a Super Bowl title. That being said, there are also a few names that could find themselves on the outside looking in by this time next year.

Let's take a look at who those players could be and which prospects may take their spots eventually.

DE Karl Brooks

Despite the addition of Parsons last year, Green Bay's pass rush felt like it was lacking late in the year. Brooks was given a 47.5 overall grade by Pro Football Focus which ranked him 109 out of 134 defensive linemen. He logged 25 pressures which was 50th in the league and suggests he's still got something to contribute.

However, the Packers would be best served by trying to find some additional pash rushing help in this draft. Auburn's Keyron Crawford could be that gem on day two who provides an extra punch when guys like Brooks and Parsons need a rest. Any kind of success he finds, though, would spell the end of Brooks' tenure at Lambeau Field.

OT Darian Kinnard

Green Bay Packers guard Darian Kinnard | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some may find it unusual that a backup tackle is on this list but that's exactly who is mostly on the chopping block for Green Bay. The team's starters are all invaluable at the moment but it's the depth that needs the most attention. If starter Zach Tom goes down with another injury, Kinnard may not be be able to handle the necessary workload.

Finding a late-round depth piece like Memphis' Travis Burke would be a prudent decision to make. He doesn't need to be starter-caliber but if he can show greater control against edge rushers and an ability to keep rushing lanes open, he's a younger option with more longevity. Kinnard was probably already on his way out but the front office has a responsibility to find someone who could be slid into his spot seamlessly.

DE Javon Hargrave

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hargrave was brought in via free agency from the rival Minnesota Vikings and will probably start this year. He makes Green Bay's defensive front even scarier but he's on the wrong side of 30 and in the twilight of his career. This may be the one position the front office finds it necessary to trade up for a solid talent.

Texas A&M's Cashius Howell is considered a Top 10 edge rusher in this draft and would be a great compliment to Parsons in the future. Snagging him in the second or third round would be a great investment and give the team a successor to Hargrave if he gets seriously injured or simply cannot live up to his previously displayed abilities in Minneapolis.

CB Benjamin St. Juste

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The earliest Green Bay can select is No. 52 overall and some mock drafter have the team taking a safety. Specifically, Arizona's Treydan Stukes and while that may not match up with St. Juste's position, the Packers need versatile defenders.

Stukes could easily be converted into cornerback or play closer to the line of scrimmage if needed and be more valuable than St. Juste if he can't establish himself. The journeyman spent 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers but was a long-time Washington Commander prior. Sitting in the reserve role on the depth chart is the biggest signal that a team finds you expendable.