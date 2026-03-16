4 potential NFL revenge games we're already circling after free agency

The 2026 NFL schedule hasn't been released yet, but with team opponents already known, it's easy for fans to see which games could be must-watch when old teammates clash. This offseason has already seen some big names moved to new homes — some cordially and others ... not so much. There could be fireworks when a familiar face greets his previous team.

Last year saw the likes of Haason Reddick defeat his old employer in the New York Jets, while former Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf were humbled in his new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let's take a look at some similar 2026 matchups we're looking forward to.

Steelers vs. Panthers (Rico Dowdle)

Rico Dowdle runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed during the third quarter. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Running back Rico Dowdle signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the Steelers after a career campaign with the Carolina Panthers in 2025. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, and he reached the end zone six times to boot. But despite all that, his carries dwindled towards the end of the season as the Panthers prioritized other backs like Chuba Hubbard, Jonathan Brooks and Trevor Etienne.

Dowdle, 27, still believes he has a lot left in the tank and is ready to prove it with Pittsburgh. In his introductory press conference, Dowdle said the meeting with Carolina is "definitely circled for sure." That chip on his shoulder could fuel a high-octane performance on his way to yet another 1,000-yard year, something the Steelers haven't seen since Najee Harris departed in 2024.

Ravens vs. Bengals (Trey Hendrickson)

We're all aware of the Maxx Crosby trade drama, but unfortunately the Ravens and Raiders do not face one another in the upcoming regular season. Instead, fans will have to settle for a pair of potential Trey Hendrickson revenge games against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hendrickson infamously held out at the start of last season due to stalled contract negotiations. He eventually showed up at training camp but did not participate in practices or drills, further driving the two sides apart until finally they came to an agreement that convinced him to play out the year. Still, there was clearly bad blood, and it seemed a foregone conclusion that Hendrickson was not returning for 2026. When Baltimore backed out of acquiring Crosby, it leapt at the opportunity to sign the four-time Pro Bowler, setting up the chance for Hendickson to smash his old employer twice a year for the foreseeable future.

Bills vs. Dolphins (Bradley Chubb)

Chubb reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are just a mess, financially and competitively. The team needed to clear cap space in order to be able to swallow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's $99.2 million dead cap hit, and WR Tyreek Hill and EDGE Bradley Chubb wound up being casualties. Hill remains unsigned, but you can pencil in whichever team he winds up with to the list of revenge games if they face the Dolphins next season.

Chubb, however, joined a potential Super Bowl contender in Buffalo and — like Hendrickson above — will now face his old team twice a year. That could be two opportunities for an absolute blood bath, as Miami is expected to be terrible this season even with Malik Willis at quarterback. Chubb won't be able to sack Tagovailoa personally because the Bills don't play the Atlanta Falcons, but Willis could take the brunt of Chubb's frustration in his absence.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks (Kenneth Walker III)

Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III was allowed to leave the Seahawks for a hefty payday with the Kansas City Chiefs. There wasn't necessarily any bad blood (that we know of) in that departure, but that doesn't mean Walker won't want to prove to Seattle why it should miss him dearly.

The Seahawks chose to defend their Super Bowl title with Walker's backup, Zach Charbonnet, and new signee Emanuel Wilson. That could backfire if neither can step into the home-run role Walker took on in his 1,027-yard campaign last year. When the Chiefs and Seahawks meet in 2026, Walker will be looking to stampede all over the "Dark Side" defense he used to provide run support to.