Ravens sign Trey Hendrickson: Ripple effects for Baltimore, Maxx Crosby and more

In what was a universally shocking move, the Baltimore Ravens backtracked on their decision to trade two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby late Tuesday night. The next morning, right as folks clocked into their nine-to-five on the east coast, they had their alternative lined up. Trey Hendrickson will sign a four-year, $114 million contract in Baltimore, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Sources: It's a four-year, $112 million deal for Trey Hendrickson in Baltimore. https://t.co/HXtp45Y2wV — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2026

This is a great signing for the Ravens in a vacuum. Hendrickson was the best edge rusher in free agency and he's not a far cry from Crosby when healthy. How we got here exactly remains a bit confusing and mysterious (and perhaps even icky), but alas, the Ravens are a much better football team now. Let's dive into the fallout:

Ravens reclaim AFC North mantle — on paper

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Hendrickson is an immediate boon for a Ravens defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in pressure generated last season. The four-time Pro Bowler spent the majority of 2025 injured — he finished with 4.0 sacks and eight QB hits in seven games — but Hendrickson is only a year removed from leading the league with 17.5 sacks. He put up that gaudy sack number back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.

It's fair to quibble with paying almost $30 million annually for a 31-year-old coming off of core muscle surgery. But Hendrickson should prove worth it; he's too damn good not to. The Ravens now give Jesse Minter a new cornerstone for his defensive scheme. On paper, it's hard to imagine a world in which this Baltimore team does not win the AFC North.

Last season was a disaster for the Ravens, but Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP for a reason and there is simply not a more talented roster, top to bottom, in the division. Cleveland has the defensive personnel. Cincinnati has more offensive juice. But the totality of their rosters don't hold a candle to what the Ravens seem to be building.

You can argue, rather convincingly, that Hendrickson for zero picks is better than sacrificing two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby. That is not to say Hendrickson is as dominant and versatile off the edge, but he's a close second — and he does not hamstring Baltimore's ability to add youth and depth in April's NFL Draft.

It's worth noting that Hendrickson's salary lines up almost perfectly with what was owed to Crosby over the next few years, so this certainly feels like a deliberate pivot from the Ravens, even if they would never say so.

What happens to Maxx Crosby now?

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a brutal hand here. After signing several expensive free agents under the assumption that Crosby was gone, the Raiders will still honor those agreements with Crosby back on the roster. That leaves Las Vegas will a lot to juggle.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders are "very open to keeping [Crosby]." And according to Russini, their asking price of two first-round picks has not changed, even with Baltimore's concerns over the long-term stability of his knee.

Hendrickson signing in Baltimore means a top target for Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia and other edge-needy teams is off the board, which could reintroduce Crosby into the equation. It seems like Dallas is officially out on Crosby, but the Eagles were reportedly in on Hendrickson after losing Jaelan Phillips. This feels like a classic Howie Roseman "how did this happen?" situation.

On the other hand, Crosby is beloved in Las Vegas and has spent his entire career in a Raiders uniform. The organization went out of its way to hire and promote defensive coaches that Crosby knows and likes, while new head coach Klint Kubiak arrives with Super Bowl pedigree. Given the quality additions Las Vegas has already made to the roster, along with Fernando Mendoza's forthcoming coronation as The Prince That Was Promised, it would not be shocking to see Crosby mend bridges and embrace a future with the Raiders.

This is a brutal outcome for the Bengals

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals receive a double dose of pain after completely fumbling the end of the Hendrickson era. Not only did the Bengals decide not to extend him last offseason, but they missed the window to trade him for significant return value. Instead, Hendrickson leaves as a free agent for their division rival, severely compromising an already murky path to the postseason.

We know the Bengals will put points on the board so long as Joe Burrow is healthy. But can the O-line protect Burrow enough to keep him healthy? And even if they do, can the Bengals defense, which ranked 31st of 32 teams in EPA per play last season, generate enough stops for it to matter? Hendrickson has been the only bright spot on a basement-dwelling defense for years. Cincinnati has limited cap space and a stingy front office. It's unclear how the team can improve from here.

Burrow will now face Hendrickson twice a year, and Hendrickson will have ample motivation on top of a favorable matchup. The revenge games will be stone-cold classics, probably. Cincy still feels like the "best" of the non-Ravens teams in the AFC North, but we are comparing different grades of mediocrity at that point.

Colts are the quiet losers of this whole saga

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts were interested in Hendrickson before a "mystery team" entered the sweepstakes at the last second. It sounds like Baltimore was already on the phone with Hendrickson before their Crosby denial reversal public. You almost have to hand it to the Ravens front office for the underhanded nature of these dealings. They duped the entire league practically and left a lot of teams stuck between a rock and a hard place, Las Vegas most of all.

From @GMFB: Assessing the market for Trey Hendrickson and how he got to his $30M per year number to land with the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/9sBdfETgCn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Indy sure sounds like a close second in terms of scorn level, however. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo worked with Hendrickson in Cincinnati beforehand, so there was a connection there. Indianapolis spent major resources to acquire Saunce Gardner at the 2025 trade deadline; complementing that with the addition of Hendrickson in the trenches could have elevated a middling Colts defense to new heights.

The Colts moved heaven and earth to re-sign Alec Pierce. With Daniel Jones on the transition tag, there's reason to believe this offense can return to last season's form — or something close to it. Hendrickson would have established Indy as a real threat in the AFC. Now, we shall see if the Colts can pivot to Crosby or another high-profile edge target to help soften the blow.