Maxx Crosby's failed trade puts Trey Hendrickson in higher demand

The first metaphorical bomb of the NFL free agency — or legal tampering period anyway — has dropped. In true NFL fashion, where news drops regardless of reasonable timing, the Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday night that the Maxx Crosby trade with the Baltimore Ravens is off. Yep, you read that right. The trade is off. Crosby is still a Raider, and now it makes you wonder what the ripple effects will be for Trey Hendrickson.

Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade. pic.twitter.com/N0Wy1m3WTZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Hendrickson was one of the most intriguing free agents as his signing was imminent, but nothing was set in stone. Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared on X that Hendrickson’s free agency decision would come down to six teams and would most likely be resolved on Wednesday. Now it feels like there’s just one team in the running, and a decision could come even sooner.

The Baltimore Ravens have opened the door for Trey Hendrickson

There are two reasons, in my eyes, the Ravens backed out of a deal with the Raiders. For one, they didn’t want to give up all that draft capital for a player who is younger than Micah Parsons, who yielded a similar return in a pre-season trade last year. And two, they could still draft well this year while adding an elite pass rusher in Hendrickson.

According to Russini, Crosby didn’t pass his physical with the Ravens, which is why they ultimately backed out of the trade. That also means Crosby becomes that much harder to trade if his knee issue is more than the Raiders were letting on.

After Maxx Crosby underwent testing today at the Ravens’ facility, Baltimore made the decision as an organization that it could not move forward with the deal based on the results of the medical.



Crosby will remain a Raider for now as other teams can weigh any potential risk… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2026

Now Hendrickson is going to cost, but he may be more valuable in the interim than Crosby. Baltimore probably doesn’t back out of that trade without having a backup plan in place — via the draft or Hendrickson. My guess is Hendrickson stays in the AFC North and lands in Baltimore. If not, then welcome to the NFL offseason, football fans, where nothing is as it seems.

For what it’s worth, the move doesn’t immediately mean Hendrickson is headed to Baltimore. But it does make the Ravens the new frontrunner, in my opinion.

Text from a GM: “Baltimore is gonna sign Trey Hendrickson. Watch.” https://t.co/YW3o1KE8A8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

Trey Hendrickson’s price just went up thanks to Maxx Crosby failed trade

It was reported that several teams were in the mix for Hendrickson in the early period of legal tampering, but a $10 million discrepancy kept him unsigned through the first two days of NFL free agency frenzy. Now that $10 million gap doesn’t seem too large. Especially because Crosby can’t pass a physical — at least right now.

That shift in leverage also changes negotiations. Baltimore — and any other interested teams — lose the ability to play hardball with Hendrickson, whose market just strengthened. Ultimately, a contender willing to meet Hendrickson’s asking price is likely to land him.

That could be Baltimore; but it could also be Dallas, New England or even the Washington Commanders. Hendrickson benefitted from waiting to sign. Teams were hesitant to sign him before the start of NFL free agency, and now he’ll be the most popular EDGE rusher on the market.