When does NFL free agency start? Important dates, top available players and more

With the Combine behind us and another month until the NFL Draft, all eyes are on the 2026 free agency class. The NFL free agency period officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, when the new league year opens, but there's more to it. This is when teams make or break their offseason — when the seeds of the next great contender are planted. Several impactful players are available to the highest bidder, with contenders and pretenders alike clearing cap space for a chance to swing the pendulum in their favor.

Here's everything you need to know about what lies ahead, from dates and deadlines, to the best players on the market and the teams with enough financial flexibility to sign them:

When does NFL free agency start? Tampering period and new league year

Roger Goodell | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

March 9-11 (The Tampering Period): From noon ET on Monday, March 9 through 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, NFL teams are allowed to contact and negotiate with certified agents of players, per the league's Football Operations page. No teams are allowed to execute a new free agent contract during this period, however.

March 11 (New League Year): The New League Year, also know as the 2026 NFL season, officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11. Players who are not represented by certified agents are now allowed to begin negotiations, while the free agency signing period begins. It's open season.

March 12: At 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12, the first day of the 2026 League Year ends. All 32 teams receive a "personnel notice" detailing all signings and transactions submitted to the league office as of 4 p.m. ET. the day prior, when free agency began.

Top available players in 2026 NFL free agency

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Available Free Agents in 2026 1. EDGE Trey Hendrickson 2. C Tyler Linderbaum 3. QB Kyler Murray 4. WR Alec Pierce 5. EDGE Jaelan Phillips 6. RB Kenneth Walker III 7. QB Malik Willis 8. LB Devin Lloyd 9. OT Rasheed Walker 10. EDGE Odafe Oweh 11. CB Jaylen Watson 12. WR Mike Evans 13. RB Travis Etienne Jr. 14. WR Rashid Shaheed 15. CB Riq Woolen 16. WR Romeo Doubs 17. Jauan Jennings 18. EDGE Khalil Mack 19. TE Isaiah Likely 20. S Bryan Cook

The list above is pulled from FanSided's Cody Williams, who ranked the top 110 NFL free agents, with analysis.

There will be plenty of hubbub around the quarterbacks, per usual. Kyler Murray and Malik Willis present divergent options at the top of the board. Murray is a former No. 1 pick who has spent the last few years battling through injuries, but his résumé is stacked. Willis flashed massive upside in spot starts for Green Bay over the past couple years, but he's unproven — a former third-round pick with six NFL starts across four seasons.

Trey Hendrickson is the belle of the ball, despite an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and he's a four-time Pro Bowler, offering unmatched pedigree among the free agent pass rushers (35-year-old Khalil Mack and other over-the-hill vets notwithstanding).

There isn't a ton of real offensive star-power, but Alec Pierce was the beating heart of Indianapolis' explosive passing attack last season before Daniel Jones blew out his Achilles. Mike Evans is getting up there in years, but his track record of consistent production is literally unmatched. Kenneth Walker, the top available running back, just won Super Bowl MVP for the Seahawks.

Which NFL free agents were franchise tagged?

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Franchise tag value: $27.3 million

Pickens arrived in Dallas last season and immediately blossomed into one of the league's most productive wideouts. He reeled in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns working opposite CeeDee Lamb. While there are troubling locker room incidents in his past, Pickens acclimated well to Dallas. It's almost as if playing in a productive offense with a Pro Bowl quarterback can alleviate stress and frustration. Dallas wants to extend Pickens long term, per Jerry Jones, but those negotiations remain unsettled.

QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Transition tag value: $37.9 million

Jones technically was not franchise-tagged. The Colts actually used the transition tag, worth about $6 million less, which allows Indianapolis to match any offers Jones might receive on the open market. While this means Jones could still, technically, sign a new contract elsewhere if the Colts deem the going price too steep, it's hard to imagine a relatively unproven QB getting paid major long-term money as he recovers from an Achilles tear. Jones was brilliant in his first (half-)season with the Colts, but Indianapolis' future at the position remains uncertain at best.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Franchise tag value: $14.3 million

The Jets were an absolute mess last season, top to bottom, but Breece Hall still churned out 1,415 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He's one of the most agile and evasive runners in football when healthy, especially dominant between the tackles, but also able to line up wide and offer some value as a receiver. If New York can ever figure out its QB situation, the offense has enough talent to produce.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Franchise tag value: $15.1 million

Kyle Pitts put up 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie and never quite looked the same. Until last season, that is. Pitts struck a nice harmony with Michael Penix Jr. (and Kirk Cousins), roping in a career-high 118 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns (also a career high). Pitts has always been more athletic than your average tight end, with tools worthy of his billing as a top-four pick. Last season he finally delivered on that promise and opened the door to a long, fruitful career in Atlanta. He should be a fast favorite for new head coach Kevin Stefanski and playcaller Tommy Rees.

Salary cap space for every NFL team

Rank Team Cap Space 1 Los Angeles Chargers $99.5 million 2 Tennessee Titans $89.4 million 3 Las Vegas Raiders $85.7 million 4 Washington Commanders $83.3 million 5 New York Jets $73.9 million 6 Seattle Seahawks $60.7 million 7 Pittsburgh Steelers $50 million 8 Cincinnati Bengals $47.5 million 9 Arizona Cardinals $39.8 million 10 New England Patriots $35.3 million 11 Dallas Cowboys $33.6 million 12 Los Angeles Rams $29.3 million 13 Kansas City Chiefs $23 million 14 San Francisco 49ers $22.6 million 15 Denver Broncos $21 million 16 Baltimore Ravens $20.4 million 17 Chicago Bears $17 million 18 Atlanta Falcons $16.3 million 19 New York Giants $13.7 million 20 Philadelphia Eagles $13.7 million 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $11.3 million 22 Carolina Panthers $7.3 million 23 Green Bay Packers $2.8 million 24 Indianapolis Colts -$4 million 25 Miami Dolphins -$6 million 26 Detroit Lions -$6.1 million 27 Houston Texans -$13.9 million 28 Jacksonville Jaguars -$16.3 million 29 New Orleans Saints -$20.5 million 30 Cleveland Browns -$25.5 million 31 Buffalo Bills -$32.5 million 32 Minnesota Vikings -$44.6 million

While teams can still get creative to open up cap space, many teams are obviously better positioned to make a splash in free agency than others.

A prime example: Tennessee just hired one of the most respected defensive head coaches in the NFL in Robert Saleh. Given the Titans' desire to speed up their competitive timeline around Cam Ward, we should expect the Titans to bid aggressively on top defenders, such as Trey Hendrickson or Jaelan Phillips.

The Raiders are in a similar boat, albeit without a quarterback they feel good about. Tom Brady is technically the minority owner, but he's moving like a GM with final say on every move. We know he cares about winning and has a great deal of sway when it comes to recruiting potential free agents to a glamorous market. It's still Las Vegas, folks. Expect the Raiders to really throw some money around.

As for the Saints, Vikings, Browns, Lions, Dolphins and Colts — all teams in the red who missed the playoffs last season — more challenges lie ahead. Detroit and Indianapolis are much closer to contention than others; Minnesota still has an all-world head coach and a talented roster, it's just waiting on a quarterback. Really, though, the Browns, Dolphins and Saints are in a particularly dark place. At least New Orleans fans have Tyler Shough to embrace, whereas the Browns and Dolphins are stuck in QB purgatory.