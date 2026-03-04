Trey Hendrickson landing spots: 6 best free agency suitors as Bengals tenure ends

The Trey Hendrickson era in Cincinnati is finally coming to an end. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bengals edge rusher would be not receive the team's franchise tag, thus finally freeing him to hit the open market after an ugly year-long contract saga.

Hendrickson just recorded four sacks and forced a fumble while appearing in just seven games during an injury-plagued 2025 season. The hip ailment that derailed him is a concern moving forward, especially considering his age and asking price, but he's expected to be ready for 2026 regardless of his new team.

He might not make quite as much as he would have if he'd been able to cash in after 2024, but edge rushing remains at a premium, and Hendrickson is still expected to attract a long list of potential suitors who could pay him north of $25 million. Let's explore some landing spots that would make the most sense.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were on an exponential trajectory during the first half of last year until quarterback Daniel Jones' unfortunate injury derailed the season. Indianapolis ranked near the bottom of the league in pass yards allowed per game (247.9) but among the best in rush yards surrendered (101.9 per game). That inconsistency suggests an additional imposing presence is necessary to shore up things.

Hendrickson signing for the Colts would reunite him with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a familiar face that would know exactly how to utilize his talents. In the years Hendrickson's career overlapped with Anarumo's time in Cincinnati (2021-24), he racked up a whopping 57 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. Indianapolis' first phone call on March 9 should be to Hendrickson's camp.

Todd Bowles looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speculation on this landing spot has increased in recent days, particularly after Schefter's comments on Barstool's "Pardon My Take" podcast on Wednesday.

"I think that he would love to be in Tampa,” Schefter said. “I think he would love to be in Tampa. He lives in Ponte Verde ... Tampa would be a great fit. I think in a perfect world, Trey would like to stay in Florida. No state income tax. But he’s also open to going to the best possible situation."

Convenience and quality of life could certainly weigh heavily in negotiations with other teams, but money is always the driving factor at the end of the day. Tampa Bay has just 11 million in salary cap space right now, so there would need to be some serious financial gymnastics to get him there. But that's never an impossible task in today's NFL, and it may actually be worth it considering that Todd Bowles' defense ranked near the bottom of the league in pass defense and 18th in sacks (37) last year.

Montez Sweat takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears

After a 2025 campaign that exceeded expectations (or rather met previously unrealistic ones), the Bears look like a team that's one or two pieces away from a championship-contending roster. But another difference-maker is needed, and Chicago's defense front sticks out as an area of need: The NFC's No. 2 seed last year ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed per game (227.2) and sacks (35).

Pass rusher Montez Sweat could use a partner opposite him to harass opposing quarterbacks and provide some much needed support to Ben Johnson's high-flying offense. Chicago, however, only has $1.3 million in cap space and would need to do some financial maneuvering to make a Hendrickson deal possible.

Nick Bosa on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers

Injury woes undid the 49ers season in 2025, but this is still a core that's been to three NFC Championships and one Super Bowl over the last five years. Even if star pass rusher Nick Bosa can finally stay healthy next year, he's going to need some help, and a complementary piece like Hendrickson would shore up San Francisco's depth on that side of the ball.

The Niners sacked the quarterback just 20 times last year, the worst in the league, yet still managed to reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Its offense can only carry it so far, but with $22.8 million in cap space (12th-most in the league) they can improve significantly with the right swings this offseason. Hendrickson would be a natural fit in the Bay Area.

Aidan Hutchinson reacts after a play during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions

The Lions have long been linked to Hendrickson, but while previous trade rumors never materialized, now they'll have the opportunity to pitch him head coach Dan Campbell's vision and make him an open offer in free agency. Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson could use a veteran partner to dominate along the defensive line and give Detroit another taste of playoff success.

Brad Holmes and Co. are $3.7 million over the salary cap at the moment, but that's a manageable deficit considering the team already cut center Graham Glasgow and traded running back David Montgomery in recent days. Hendrickson is a worthy investment and would automatically propel the Lions back into the Super Bowl conversation for 2026.

Jerry Jones during warmups against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys

Schefter and ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday that Dallas has completed some serious restructuring of contracts for quarterback Dak Prescott, wideout CeeDee Lamb and guard Tyler Smith in order to become cap compliant for the upcoming season. That suggests Jerry Jones is gearing up for some considerable spending in free agency.

After trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and the lack of significant production from Kenny Clark in return, bringing in Hendrickson would be a logical solution to what has plagued this Cowboys defense. Dallas has the offense to compete in the NFC, but giving up the most points in the league last year (511) is simply untenable.