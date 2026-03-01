Cowboys clear $66M in cap space: Here’s 5 blockbuster moves they can make with it

The Dallas Cowboys will generate an easy $66 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and guard Tyler Smith. It sounds like Jerry Jones plans to capitalize on this new flexibility:

"I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have," he told ESPN.

Dallas won seven games and finished third in the NFC East last season, missing the playoffs entirely. Expectations are much higher in 2026. We know the Cowboys can put up points, but one of the league's worst defenses in his desperate need of revitalization. Here are a few potentially productive ways for Dallas to use its cap space.

Cowboys can trade for Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins' defense didn't do much to write home about last season, but Minkah Fitzpatrick still came up with an interception and 59 tackles (four for loss). He was also a three-time reigning Pro Bowler before the trade from Pittsburgh to Miami. It's fair to wonder how much the 29-year-old has left in the tank, and his $18.9 million cap hit — even as an expiring contract — is less than ideal. Even so, the Cowboys need help in the secondary and Fitzpatrick should be available for pennies on the dollar in terms of draft capital.

This Cowboys secondary needs a facelift. New DC Christian Parker, the former defensive passing game coordinator in Philadelphia, has worked with some of the best cornerbacks and safties in football. Fitzpatrick is four years removed from a six-interception campaign, with the sort of veteran pedigree that can help elevate a locker room, in addition to his on-field contributions.

It's always helpful to have well-traveled vets on the roster when a new scheme is introduced. Fitzpatrick's prime is a fond memory at this point, but he can help Dallas on several fronts.

Cowboys can sign ex-Eagles safety Reed Blankenship

Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys want to take the free agent route instead, Reed Blankenship checks several boxes. He began last season as the NFL's 15th-ranked safety, per PFF. The surface-level numbers were solid, as he picked up an interception and 53 tackles in 16 games. Blankenship also has postseason pedigree, as he was critical to Philadelphia's Super Bowl run a year ago.

Blankenship not only addresses a need, but he's intimately familiar with Christian Parker — and vice versa. That not only helps him get up to speed, but it also means Blankenship can help his teammates learn the playbook. Moreover, it's poaching a key contributor of four years from your arch division rival. That makes such a signing extra sweet.

Only 26 years old and one season removed from a four-interception campaign, Blankenship feels like a smart buy-low candidate on a longer-term deal.

Cowboys can sign ex-Seahawks EDGE Boye Mafe

Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Boye Mafe has 20.0 sacks across four seasons in Seattle. The former second-round pick's surface numbers dipped last season, but he generated a career-best 13.2 percent pressure rate and excelled in his role for Seattle's historically dominant (and now Super Bowl-winning) defense. Dallas can offer him a cushy long-term deal and a more substantial workload, a real win-win situation.

The Seahawks should prefer to keep Mafe over older contributors, like DeMarcus Lawrence. So there will be competition, both from the incumbant team and elsewhere. Dallas can sell Mafe on favorable income tax laws in Texas and the chance to play for a storied franchise, under an extremely exciting, up-and-coming playcaller.

If Jones opts not to purchase from the very top of free agency or the trade market, Mafe represents an excellent upside play with a track record of durability in the NFL.

Cowboys can sign ex-Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals refused to honor Trey Hendrickson's long-term contract demands last offseason, which sets up a potential exit in free agency. The star edge rusher, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the few bright spots for an overall abysmal Cincy defense in recent years. A core muscle injury limited him to seven games in 2025, but Hendrickson is a year removed from leading the entire NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024.

While the injury concerns are real, especially at 31 years old, Hendrickson is the best defensive player in free agency — and a clear antidote to what ails this Cowboys team. He won't come cheap, and Jones has a history of balking at "injury prone" stars. Even when they aren't really all that injury prone (see: Parsons, Micah). The risk could dissuade Dallas from reaching Hendrickson's asking price, but if Jones is truly motivated to move the needle, he will struggle to do better than this.

Hendrickson finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting a year ago. There simply is no excuse not to roll the dice, unless a better option (of which few exist) presents itself to Dallas.

Cowboys can trade for Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby trade rumors aren't going anywhere, even as the Raiders attempt to mend bridges and placate their franchise cornerstone. This is the "better option" on the edge. Crosby was sensational in 2025, despite Las Vegas' overall struggles, picking up 10.0 sacks, an interception, 45 tackles and 20 QB hits across 15 games.

Crosby dealt with an injury late in the campaign and he's approaching the tail end of his prime at 28 years old, but he's on the shortlist of the very best edge rushers in football. The Cowboys won't find a one-for-one Micah Parsons replacement, but Crosby is damn close. It helps that Dallas has some extra trade ammo courtesy of the Parsons move.

We know Crosby wants to play for a contender. Dallas has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The defense was equally catastrophic last season, but Crosby goes a long way toward righting the ship. If the Cowboys put the right pieces around Crosby, and if Christian Parker can successfully transfer the Eagles' dominant scheme to Dallas, there's no reason America's Team can't rise in the standings in 2026.