NFL Rumors: Maxx Crosby draws line in the sand and Eagles court Schwartz

Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t any closer to seeing eye-to-eye after a disasrous season, meaning it’s more than likely the star pass rusher will have new threads when the 2026 campaign begins. That shouldn't be a surprise after he took a strong stance toward the end of the season, but Vegas seems dead set on trying to convince Crosby to stick around. How much would it cost to force Vegas to move off its best player? And at some point, will they have no option other than to make a trade?

But Crosby rumors aren’t the only ones swirling around as the offseason officially begins. Ever Jim Schwartz resigned from the Cleveland Browns after getting passed up for the head coaching job, fans around the league have wondered where he might wind up next. Here’s everything to keep an eye out for as the offseason ramps up.

Maxx Crosby all but confirms his wishes this offseason

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Crosby is pretty much fed up with the Raiders. The team benched him for the final two games of the season, the ultimate indignity for one of the league's toughest and most available players, and that seems to have been the final straw. It’s not sitting well with him, which could lead to him requesting a trade. The Raiders have no interest in letting him go right now, and his long-term contract gives them at least some leverage, but they may have no choice.

The Raiders’ decision to sideline Maxx Crosby for the regular season’s final two games did not sit well with their star pass rusher.



Crosby remains under contract, but there’s a strong sense in league circles that he could be had in a trade.https://t.co/P4kwbuMPJf pic.twitter.com/9hCFVlNmls — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 7, 2026

I see why Las Vegas wants to keep Crosby; elite edge rushers are hard to come by, and he's been among the best in the sport for years now. But the Raiders are deep in the rebuilding phase, and with two playoff teams and the Kansas City Chiefs in their division, they’re going to be fighting an uphill battle for a playoff spot for a while.

Las Vegas should maximize Crosby’s value and let him land with a contender. If Crosby was a bit younger, then I could see keeping him around for a rebuild. But at 29 years old, just trade him and keep him happy. Nothing good comes from this carrying over into the season, especially not with contention so far away.

Crosby could yield a return similar to the Micah Parsons trade, which netted the Cowboys two first-round picks in addition to a solid veteran in Kenny Clark. If the Raiders can get something in that ballpark, they'd have to think long and hard about it. This franchise has been at the bottom of the NFL for a few seasons now. It’s going to be a journey to get back into the postseason, and that sort of draft capital could really help.

Why hold on to a player with that much value? If the Dallas Cowboys can trade Parsons, the Raiders can trade Crosby.

Philadelphia Eagles already eye Vic Fangio’s replacement

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vic Fangio could retire this offseason, though according to a Bleacher Report story, he will most likely be back in 2026 for one more year as Eagles DC. That gives Philly advance notice to prepare for his replacement, and what better option than Schwartz — who knows the Eagles well and who just coached one of the best defensive units in the sport in 2025?

Schwartz won’t be able to take another job without some haggling, as he’s still under contract with Cleveland. But his contract is up after next year, and if Fangio is indeed done after 2026, the succession plan could be in place. It would make a lot of sense: For one, Schwartz has already coached elite defenses in Philly before, and with his resume, it shouldn’t be hard for the Eagles to convince Schwartz to rejoin the staff. He was able to take the Browns defense and make it great without nearly as many talented players as the Eagles have.

You can’t blame Philadelphia for thinking ahead. If they do land Schwartz in a year, it would be a massive move. Schwartz is a better defensive coordinator than he is a head coach, and he’ll be one of the biggest names in next year’s cycle. Landing Schwartz ensures the Eagles stay competitive in the NFC East no matter what happens with Nick Sirianni.

San Francisco may have no choice but to deal Mac Jones

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) rolls out against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have no interest in dealing Mac Jones and will keep him as their backup to Brock Purdy moving forward. That sounds good in theory, but if they get a deal worth jumping at, they’d be foolish not to take it. I agree that the 49ers shouldn’t be aggressive in looking to move him, but there are enough teams that need a quarterback that the price could get juicy.

The Minnesota Vikings seem like the team most likely to be aggressive in pursuit of Jones, just because J.J. McCarthy was so disappointing this season. The Vikings will probably look at Kirk Cousins first because he is a free agent, but I’d bet that if he falls through, Minnesota will do what it can to land Jones. The 49ers would need an offer they can’t turn down to make any move, but the Vikings are one of the only teams where it would make sense to do so.

Jones was one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league this season, throwing for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games. It’s clear why Kyle Shanahan doesn’t want to move off Jones, especially with Purdy’s injury history. Then again, he might not have a choice if the Niners want to fill all of their needs this offseason.