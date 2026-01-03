What is the Raiders asking price for Maxx Crosby? Precedent points to these favorites

At 29 years old, Maxx Crosby is finally tired of playing for a losing franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders, too, may be ready for a divorce, as the front office and coaching staff clashed with their star pass rusher over his injury status to end the 2025 season. Crosby wanted to play, but ultimately opted for surgery when it became clear that wasn't an option.

Crosby is still among the best at what he does in the NFL. This season was a down year by his standards, but he still had a pass rush win rate of over 25 percent per Pro Football Focus, an elite percentage for someone with very little help opposite of him in a depleted Raiders defense. In a league predicated on quarterback play, there's always a market for those whose sole job it is to rush their judgement.

What's the Raiders asking price for Maxx Crosby?

The Cowboys set a precedent last offseason, when they traded Micah Parsons for a package that included elite defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons is in a different stratosphere than any other available pass-rusher, including Crosby, but it's safe to assume the Raiders would be looking for multiple first rounders in exchange for the current face of their franchise.

If the Raiders lose to the Giants this week, they'll have the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They'll be in the market for a quarterback (hint: Fernando Mendoza), but that's not where their problems end. The more picks this front office can add to their arsenal, the faster they'll be able to rebuild. Dealing Crosby would also put them well under the salary cap, which would only help matters in the years to come.

Finding a new home for Maxx Crosby

Plenty of contenders could use a talented pass rusher like Crosby. That market will likely develop shortly after the postseason ends in February. Finding a suitor for the five-time Pro Bowler takes some finesse, however, as not every team has a litany of first-round draft picks at their disposal. That's where we come in.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys don't necessarily fit Crosby's idea of a true contender, and the defense needs a complete overhaul. It's unclear if Matt Eberflus will come back at the end of this season, either. However, Dallas is built to win now, hence why they traded for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the deadline. Kenny Clark remains under contract (at least for now), so the Cowboys defensive line should be a strength in 2026. If they can find a way to use some of the picks they acquired for Parsons on an ideal replacement – something Eberflus recently admitted they needed to the press – then perhaps they'll have a quick path back to contention after all.

Chicago Bears

If there's one thing this Bears team is missing, it's a reliable pass rush. Chicago has found a way to win without one, and their defense has stepped up in big moments. Adding Crosby to the culture Ben Johnson has already built in Chicago would propel them to the top of the NFC for years to come. Of course, it would be costly. In this scenario, the Bears would hang onto their 2027 first-round pick, thus giving them a chance to build from within while giving Vegas exactly what they're asking for.

Philadelphia Eagles

Don't expect Howie Roseman to give in to the Raiders demands without kicking and screaming first. Yes, the Eagles are built around their pass rush, but no teams knows how important it is to keep adding at the line of scrimmage than Philadelphia. The Eagles draft picks won't help the Raiders as much as some of the other contenders on this list, but they do get more picks out of the deal. That alone should pique John Spytek's interest, assuming the Raiders trust their scouts and player development staff.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills can and should make this deal straight up for Crosby. Buffalo's Super Bowl window could close before we know it, and if there's one thing this team is lacking, it's a star pass rusher on the outside. While the AFC Postseason is lacking the star quarterback play we've seen in years past, do we really expect Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson to stay down for long? I highly doubt it. Thus, adding Crosby ahead of time is the exact answer to a burning question the Bills have had for years: How can Buffalo make sure Allen is the last QB standing?

Washington Commanders

The Commanders took a notable step back in 2025 thanks in part to an injury to second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, they're a good bet to rebound next season, assuming they keep most of their young pieces in place. That starts with Daniels and a good draft, but a chance to add Crosby to a struggling pass rush might be too good to pass up. Dan Quinn took over the defense play-calling late this season, but even that hasn't led to the necessary improvements Washington was looking for. Crosby would make an immediate impact for this team, and help get the ball back in Daniels' hands as quickly as possible.