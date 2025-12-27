5 Maxx Crosby trade suitors who can cash in on Raiders final straw

As if this nightmare season for the Las Vegas Raiders needed to get any worse, there's now a potential rift between the team and franchise edge rusher Maxx Crosby to worry about. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Vegas wanted to shut down Crosby, who's been battling a knee injury for weeks now, for the final two weeks of the year. Crosby, one of the fiercest competitors in the NFL, didn't take too kindly to that idea, and left the team's facility in response.

Pete Carroll swore to reporters that this was all much ado about nothing, that Crosby was simply blowing off steam and player and team remain on the same page. But as the Raiders remain nowhere near contention, does Crosby really want to waste what's left of his prime? And should a rebuilding team hold on to a player earning upwards of $30 million a year through 2029?

There have been trade rumors for months now, and they could finally come to a head this offseason. Which contenders should be first in line if Crosby does actually ask out? Here are five great options.

Seattle Seahawks

Cap space rank: 8

Draft capital rank: 26

It's hard to find a weak spot in this Seattle defense, but if forced to choose, it would probably be at edge rusher, where the polarizing Boye Mafe is set to hit free agency next spring and DeMarcus Lawrence will turn 34 in April. Leonard Williams provides plenty of juice on the interior, but Mike Macdonald could use a true winner on the edge.

The Seahawks have the cap space to fit Crosby's deal pretty comfortably. The Rashid Shaheed trade thinned out their draft capital for 2026 a bit, but they still have their own picks in each of the first three rounds as well as a full slate in 2027 to put on the table. Perhaps the biggest question is whether John Schneider and Pete Carroll would be willing to come together on a deal given how things ended in Seattle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cap space rank: 14

Draft capital rank: 18

Baker Mayfield's decline has gotten most of the attention, but the disintegration of Todd Bowles' defense deserves as much if not more of the blame for Tampa's fall from ahead in the NFC South. Injuries have a lot to do with that, but it's also true that the Bucs simply don't have enough talent: Haason Reddick hasn't hit the ground running, and Tampa has a middling 35 sacks on the season — with only one more player (Yaya Diaby, a free agent after 2026) at five or above through 15 games.

The Bucs are still smack in their competitive window, especially considering the division they find themselves in. If they're not tearing down, they need to be aggressive, and Crosby would elevate this defense significantly without blowing up their cap situation.

Los Angeles Chargers

Cap space rank: 5

Draft capital rank: 23

Tuli Tuipulotu is a star, and due for an extension as he wraps up his third season in the league. But Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh are both set to hit free agency, and those three are the only edge rushers on L.A.'s roster with four or more sacks this year.

Beyond Justin Herbert and Derwin James, just about all of the Chargers' key pieces are still on their rookie deals. The time to strike is now, especially with Herbert just entering his prime. Barring an unforeseen target on the offensive line, the single most impactful way to upgrade this roster would be landing an edge rusher of Crosby's quality.

Washington Commanders

Cap space rank: 6

Draft capital rank: 28

Do the Commanders have the draft capital remaining to tempt the Raiders, after forfeiting so many picks for players like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil? That remains to be seen. But it's inarguable that Washington needs a player like Crosby, and fast: When 36-year-old Von Miller is the most viable source of pass rush, you know your roster is in a bad spot.

Adam Peters has shown no compunction about trying to capitalize on Jayden Daniels' rookie deal. In for a penny, in for a pound: Washington's defense needs impact talent and fast, and money is not an issue for the time being. There's no putting the genie back in the bottle, so why not try to do everything possible to maximize 2026 and 2027?

New England Patriots

Cap space rank: 10

Draft capital rank: 25

The Patriots defense has managed to tread water in support of Drake Maye, but make no mistake: This is an undermanned unit. New England has just 30 sacks on the season, and Harold Landry and K'Laivon Chaisson are responsible for fully half of those. Chaisson is a free agent next spring; beyond those two, the depth is dire.

New England doesn't have a ton of draft capital to play with, but this is a young and cost-controlled roster for the most part. Like Washington, they should be as aggressive as possible while Drake Maye is still on his rookie contract. There are other areas to address, but none are as pressing as the pass rush, and Crosby could elevate this team into a true Super Bowl contender.