Jim Schwartz snubbed by Browns: 4 landing spots for the elite defensive coordinator now

Only the Cleveland Browns could turn hiring a head coach into an internal mutiny. It had been no secret that current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had been angling for a promotion to the top job; now, after tapping former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken — hardly the most inspiring candidate in the world — Schwartz has reportedly had enough, leaving the building in a huff on Wednesday while telling associates that he wouldn't be coming back to Cleveland.

You can understand Schwartz's frustration. He's been the most consistent thing about the Browns in recent years, consistently churning out elite defenses without any help from the other side of the ball. As one candidate after another went by the wayside, he apparently thought the job was his to lose — and now that it's not, he sees no reason why he needs to keep putting up with Cleveland's dysfunction. After all, there are plenty of attractive openings around the league that would love to hire one of the most proven defensive coaches in the sport.

Jim Schwartz's contract won't be enough to keep him in Cleveland

Schwartz is, technically, under contract with the Browns through the 2026 season. But if he decides he no longer wants to coach in Cleveland, he'll get his wish one way or another. After all, he's holding all the cards here: Are the Browns really going to play hardball and undermine their new head coach? Trying to keep Schwartz not only risks a divided locker room but also delays the hiring process enough that Monken might not be able to find a suitable replacement.

Schwartz will get his wish if he wants it, which it sure seems like he does right now. A trade will need to be worked out, in which the team hiring Schwartz sends draft compensation to the Browns in order to forfeit his contracual rights. But that cost shouldn't be prohibitive considering Schwartz's track record and the demand for him around the league.

Where will Jim Schwartz wind up if he's done with the Browns?

Pittsburgh Steelers

This one just writes itself, doesn't it? Mike McCarthy is still in the midst of filling out his first Steelers coaching staff, with former DC Teryl Austin moving on after four seasons in Pittsburgh. McCarthy has never shared a coaching staff with Schwartz, but as an offensive mind, he's presumably looking for a veteran hand who can serve as the de facto head coach of the defense.

That fits Schwartz to a T, and he's sure to know exactly what to do with pass rushers like TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Plus, why wouldn't he want to stay in the AFC North and have the chance to exact revenge on the Browns twice a year? It seems like a second chance at a head coaching job isn't in the cards for Schwartz, at least not any time soon; this might be the next best thing.

San Francisco 49ers

Of course, working for arguably the best head coach in the sport right now isn't too shabby either. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has already signaled that the 49ers figure to have interest in Schwartz should he be made available, as Kyle Shanahan has to quickly find a replacement for the departed Robert Saleh.

Stylistically, Schwartz is a bit of a departure from Saleh's style, as well as the type of coordinator Shanahan has typically gone for during his time in San Francisco. But getting the best coach in the building should be the priority, and the Niners are already a four-down team anyway, which should help ease the transition. Plus, Shanahan is already on record calling Schwartz "as good a coordinator as there is," for whatever that's worth.

Las Vegas Raiders

Schwartz wouldn't seem to be on the radar for the Raiders head coaching vacancy; Vegas appears focused on offensive candidates like Davis Webb and Klint Kubiak, which makes sense with Fernando Mendoza destined to be taken No. 1 overall in this spring's draft. But hiring a young, offense-oriented head coach would require a steady hand on the defensive side, someone who's not only good on the chalkboard but has been around the block and can offer in-game guidance as needed.

Schwartz is as set-it-and-forget-it as DCs come, and his four years as head coach of the Lions would no doubt come in handy if Vegas goes for a first-time hire. The Raiders might not be as ready for immediate contention as Schwartz would like after years spent propping up miserable offenses in Cleveland, but autonomy is quite a selling point, and hey: Schwartz would be lurking as an alternative if Webb, Kubiak or whoever else flames out fast.

Arizona Cardinals

You can pretty much copy and paste the Raiders section above. Arizona seems to have zeroed in on Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (Matt's brother) as their next head coach, a 38-year-old with no prior head coaching experience. Plucking a branch off the Sean McVay coaching tree is a prudent strategy, but LaFleur will no doubt need an experienced defensive coordinator to help take some responsibilities off of his plate. The Cardinals added some intriguing young talent in last year's draft and have another high pick this time around; there could be enough to intrigue Schwartz here if all else fails.