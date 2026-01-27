NFL Rumors: McCarthy's first Steelers decision and what the Denver Broncos do next

The Super Bowl is on the minds of most NFL fans, but the offseason has already begun for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, two teams eliminated from the playoffs. The Steelers have already hired Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin as their head coach, while the Broncos are bracing to potentially lose members of their coaching staff — specifically DC Vance Joseph and pass game coordinator/QB coach Davis Webb.

The latest NFL rumors cover what the Steelers will do after hiring McCarthy and what the Broncos will do after their crushing AFC Championship Game defeat.

Attention turns to offensive coordinator after Steelers hire Mike McCarthy

Now that McCarthy is officially the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach, attention turns to building out his staff. Step one is hiring an offensive coordinator, and to that end the Steelers have already scheduled an interview with Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for later this week. Wells was on McCarthy's staff with the Cowboys throughout his tenure in Dallas, so this match is far from shocking.

Wells has done a nice job developing guys like Jake Ferguson and Dalton Schultz in his six-year tenure with the team, and familiarity with the head coach is never a bad thing, but there are several other offensive coordinators the Steelers should also consider who come with a bit more upside.

Nate Scheelhaase, Los Angeles Rams

Nate Scheelhaase is receiving head coaching inquiries because he's thought of as one of the brightest young offensive minds in the sport. Even if he fails to land one in this cycle, going from the Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator to the Steelers' offensive coordinator would still be a clear promotion.

As underwhelming as the McCarthy hire looks on the surface, bringing in a member of the Sean McVay coaching tree to lead the offense would make Steelers fans feel at least a little bit better.

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders ranked tied for 22nd in the NFL in points per game this past season, but that was with Jayden Daniels being limited to just seven games due to injuries. Washington's offense ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game with a healthy Daniels in 2024, and Kingsbury also led some strong offenses as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

He's been considered one of the game's most creative offensive minds for a while now, and his parting of ways with the Commanders gives the Steelers a great chance to bring him aboard.

Davis Webb, Denver Broncos

Webb is another young, offensive mind garnering head coaching consideration. If he fails to earn a job in that capacity, he might still be open to finding an offensive coordinator job, which would be a promotion over his current position under Sean Payton.

Webb has played an integral role in Bo Nix's development, and with the Steelers looking for their own young quarterback to lead the way in 2026 and beyond, having a coach with a track record at that position in recent years would be a great thing.

Broncos have major offseason ahead of them thanks to Russell Wilson

The nightmare is over, Denver Broncos fans. Russell Wilson's contract is officially set to be off the Broncos' books, putting an end to one of the biggest disasters in NFL history. Now, without Wilson's monstrous $90 million cap hit over the last two seasons holding them back, the Broncos have the ability to go nuts this summer.

It's rare to see a contender with only a few key players set to hit free agency and sitting in the top 11 of the league in projected cap space, yet that's where the Broncos are, largely thanks to the Wilson deal finally expiring. They now have a ton of cap space to work with, and could easily create more, too. They've been able to thrive despite Wilson's cap hit holding them back, now without that, the Broncos can seriously add to their roster to get even further than they did in 2025. Here's where to start.

Acquire a true No. 1 receiver

Courtland Sutton has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, but he does leave a lot to be desired when comparing him to other true No. 1 receivers. With a lot of cap space to work with, the Broncos can now add that guy to play alongside the likes of Sutton, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims.

Whether this means paying an upcoming free agent like George Pickens or Mike Evans, or trading for a guy like Jaylen Waddle or Tee Higgins, the Broncos have ample options to choose from and a ton of money to make any kind of deal work. Adding a high-end receiving threat could be what gets an offense that was pretty good, but not great, in 2025 to the next level.

Re-sign key free agents

If it ain't broke don't fix it, right? The Broncos have no real excuse not to re-sign their key free agents, knowing that they have money to spend. John Franklin-Myers had 7.5 sacks this past season and was a key contributor on one of the league's best defenses. Linebacker Alex Singleton led the team with 135 total tackles. They both should return, even if they'll be costly.

Even a guy like J.K. Dobbins, who comes with clear injury risk but also averaged 5.0 yards per carry this past season with Denver, feels like a guy who should really be brought back. The Broncos have the money necessary to take a risk, especially on what'll likely be a one-year deal.

The Broncos were the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2025, and if they use their money wisely, they can be even better in 2026. That's a scary thought for AFC contenders.