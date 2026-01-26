Predicting where Vance Joseph, Davis Webb and other Denver assistants wind up next season

The Denver Broncos' magical season ended in excruciating fashion. Despite getting out to an early 7-0 lead, the Broncos were held without a point in the final three quarters and fell in one of the ugliest games of the season, 10-7, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It's hard to blame Denver for its offense disappearing against a quality defense with a backup quarterback and in miserable conditions, but that doesn't make Broncos fans feel any better about the defeat.

Another thing that won't help Broncos fans feel any better is the fact that now, they'll have to pay attention to all sorts of rumors involving the team's assistant coaches potentially leaving for promotions elsewhere. Sean Payton isn't going anywhere, but there's a good chance the same can't be said about several of his top assistants. With that in mind, let's predict where some of Denver's best assistant coaches will end up in the coming weeks.

Davis Webb, offensive pass game coordinator, QB coach

Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

Despite being just 31 years old, Davis Webb is seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks and is even receiving head coaching interview requests. Bo Nix is far from a perfect quarterback, but the work Webb has done with Nix during his multi-year stint with the Broncos as a quarterbacks coach has been noticeable. While I have my doubts that he'll land a head coaching job, a jump to offensive coordinator could be in the cards.

Prediction: Bills offensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills would be a dream scenario. Webb formed a close relationship with Josh Allen, the face of the franchise, during his time in Buffalo. A close relationship with the franchise's most important player is a great thing to have. Beyond that relationship, the Bills, in particular, are a desirable landing spot for Webb because of how dominant Allen is. If he wants to earn a head coaching job, chances are, joining a team with the best quarterback in the world will give him the best shot. Joe Brady, the Bills' current offensive coordinator, would tell him that.

Jim Leonhard, defensive pass game coordinator

DENVER BRONCOS VS LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, NFL | AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/GettyImages

Jim Leonhard is one of the hottest names among those looking for defensive coordinator jobs, and it isn't hard to see why. The Broncos' defense, particularly against the pass, was outstanding all year, allowing the fifth-fewest receiving yards in the game in the regular season (165.5), and they did very well against both Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the playoffs. He should get one of the top defensive coordinator openings.

Prediction: Chargers defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers' vacancy would qualify as that. Jesse Minter departed for the Baltimore Ravens, so Leonhard would be an ideal replacement for a very talented unit. The Chargers make sense for a couple of reasons. First, Leonhard is a coach the Chargers are familiar with, as he's been in the AFC West since 2024. Second, and perhaps most importantly, Leonhard spent several years coaching at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin. Jim Harbaugh has a lot of familiarity with him from his days at the University of Michigan. The Big Ten connection could lead to a future partnership.

Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator

Jacksonville Jaguars v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

The Broncos assistant with the best chance of being a head coach in 2026 is undoubtedly Vance Joseph, their defensive coordinator. Yes, Jim Leonhard deserves a lot of the credit for Denver's pass defense being as dominant as it's been, but Joseph is the one running the show on the defensive side of the ball. His playcalling has played a huge role in the team boasting an elite defense in each of the last two seasons, and given the fact that he already has head coaching experience, why shouldn't he get another head coaching look?

Prediction: Cardinals head coach

Arizona Cardinals fans might want a young, offensive-minded head coach leading them into the future, but Joseph, a high-end defensive coordinator who had a four-year stint in a defensive coordinator role with the Cardinals, figures to be an ideal fit for Arizona. Familiarity matters, and whether Cardinals fans want this to be the case or not, he has it with this franchise. After knowing how hiring the inexperienced Jonathan Gannon went, Joseph, a familiar name with experience (albeit an underwhelming 11-21 record as a head coach), makes too much sense for Arizona.