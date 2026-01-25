Broncos free agents, cut and trade candidates who won't be back next season

On some level, everyone can feel for the Denver Broncos. They lost Bo Nix in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, and had to play the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game with Jarrett Stidham at the helm. Even then, they had a chance to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl amid a blustery snowstorm, but ultimately came up just short. The future is still bright with Nix, and with what this team can add via free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. At the same time, continuing to build also comes with some players being pushed out the door.

As Sean Payton and the Broncos continue to take advantage of Nix playing on a rookie QB contract, that means they need to spend, but maximize how they spend. As a result, there are a number of pending free agents, as well as a few potential cut and trade candidates, who it's hard to see returning to Denver next season. Nothing's a guarantee, but the writing on the wall is quite legible at this point.

Broncos free agents that won't return in Denver

Alex Singleton | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

LB Alex Singleton

This is going to be a tough one for Broncos fans, but the NFL is a business, and this is a tough business decision that they'll have to make when it comes to fan-favorite Alex Singleton. He started out slow this season, but then came on to continue being a linchpin for this defense. His ability to be a field general and be an elite defender against the run was invaluable, but he'll also be 33 years old at the end of the season.

Further complicating things, they also have another linebacker free agent, Justin Strnad, who is younger and might be more valuable for the future of the Broncos defense. Because of how much Singleton has meant to the franchise, he could return on a cheap, short-term contract. However, the more likely option is that he does that somewhere else, and Denver, instead, looks to get younger at the position.

TE Adam Trautman

Maybe, just maybe, someone should've said something to Sean Payton whenever he clearly insisted on bringing his familiar tight end from New Orleans, Adam Trautman, into the fold. He's been a complete non-factor in three seasons with the Broncos, catching a total of just 55 balls for 587 yards and six touchdowns across 51 games. It's telling that Denver has continued to bring in other tight end options while Trautman has remained on the roster.

But now his contract is up, and I'd be truly stunned if he was around for the 2026 season and beyond. This feels like the surest bet among Broncos free agents to not return next year, simply because he's been so ineffective and little used in his time with the franchise. Maybe Payton will lobby to keep him, but I would hope that falls on deaf ears.

John Franklin-Myers | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

DL John Franklin-Myers

What to do with John Franklin-Myers this offseason might be the toughest consideration for Denver's front office. He's not an overly productive player, which is more a byproduct of his position than it is about his efficacy on the defense. In fact, JFM has been plenty good at his job, so much so that he's likely to end up getting a raise from the $7 million salary he was paid this offseason. But he falls into the category of a player who the Broncos have to determine whether he's worth giving such a raise.

Obviously, the defense has been the calling card of this team, and breaking up pieces of that could prove detrimental. At the same time, the allocation of dollars in the right way around a rookie quarterback contract is absolutely crucial for a team in Denver's situation. Franklin-Myers is going to be coveted on the open market, and my belief is that they ultimately get pushed out of that market.

C Luke Wattenberg

It wouldn't be unfair to call center the weakest spot on the Broncos offensive line. That's not to try and be overly critical of Luke Wattenberg, but just pointing out the reality of the situation with Denver in the trenches. However, it's also worth noting that being a weak point on one of the best offensive lines in the NFL isn't exactly saying that he's a bad player. Quite the opposite, in fact, because Wattenberg would be welcome on a lot of other teams.

But the consideration for Payton and the Broncos front office will be whether they believe they can upgrade from Wattenberg this offseason or not as he's set to hit free agency. More importantly, because he's, outside of the context of Denver's line, going to be one of the better interior linemen hitting free agency, he's likely to be offered a nice payday this offseason. That might not be a market the Broncos are willing to match, which is why he seems more likely to be on his way out than not.

Potential cut and trade candidates on their way out from the Patriots

Jarrett Stidham | Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

QB Jarrett Stidham

While the Broncos were deadset on getting Stidham last offseason to back up Bo Nix — and obviously had to turn to him in the AFC Championship Game following their starter's injury — it also would make a ton of sense to move on from him this offseason. The question would be whether or not it would be via a trade or by outright cutting the veteran backup quarterback.

Stidham carries an $8 million cap hit for the 2026 season, which is not something to just turn your nose up at. But Denver could save $4.5 million of that by cutting him this offseason, which might behoove them if they are looking to clear up money in order to keep upgrading and building this roster while Nix remains on his rookie contract. At the same time, if Stidham is again in high-demand in an offseason in which the quarterback market is scarce, perhaps a trade would be on the table from some teams — and also garner more cap savings ($6.5 million) than if they were to release him.

Again, the market might dictate which direction the Broncos go with Stidham's future. Furthermore, it's not a certainty that Denver would want to move on given that they had to turn to the backup quarterback in the heart of the playoffs. But financially, it makes sense to take it under advisement.

S Brandon Jones

Point blank, the Broncos have some tough considerations this offseason at safety. P.J. Locke is a free agent, but someone who's been an important cog this year, even if his snap count has been all over the place and special teams contributions have been where he's shined the most. But with that and the likes of Devon Key on the roster, it also brings into question of whether or not re-signing Locke and cutting Brandon Jones is actually the better option.

Jones ended the year on IR with a torn pectoral muscle, but was middling when he was on the field (grading out 50th among 96 qualifying safeties according to PFF). More importantly, though, he's due a little more than $9.2 million for the 2026 season, but the Broncos could save $7.41 million with only a $1.833 million dead cap hit by releasing him. That might be more valuable than his contributions, even if it's a thin position on Denver's roster.