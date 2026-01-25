NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full first-round projection as things currently stand

The thing about the NFL Playoffs and the offseason, specifically with the 2026 NFL Draft not coming until April, is that things can change rapidly. We have the first 28 picks in the draft set for conference championship weekend, guys like Mike McCarthy and John Harbaugh have found new homes with the Steelers and Giants, respectively, and we have our draft declarations. There's a lot of information on the table, but with free agency and the NFL Combine still to come, things are still sure to change more in every NFL Mock Draft for 2026, and in the draft itself.

As things currently stand, though, we have to simply go based on the information available, what our eyes have told us about draft prospects and team needs, and make our projections from there. There will be a trade in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, but only one for now, though it does involve a quarterback. From there, it's all about projecting the smartest fits between caliber of prospect and what teams need.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – QB Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Heisman Trophy winner; led Hoosiers to 16-0 National Championship; National Championship Game MVP

Not that it wasn't already solidified, but Fernando Mendoza's gutsy performance in the CFP National Championship Game to complete a perfect season for Indiana locked him into the No. 1 pick for the Raiders. Mendoza's IQ for the position is evident, and he has the innate ability to combine the smart play on a given down with also being able to fit the ball into windows, and use his legs a bit as well. More than all that, it's abundantly evident that he's a top-tier leader who can help usher in a new era for Vegas.

2. New York Jets – LB Arvell Reese

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Versatility in the front seven; 6.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, 69 tackles in 651 snaps; slight concern about positionless label

Yes, the Jets need a quarterback. No, there's not a real chance, as of right now, that they take one with the second overall pick. But one of the things I can't escape right now is Aaron Glenn's hot seat. I think that factors in quite heavily to their 2026 draft plans, which is why someone like Arvell Reese is well in play for New York with this pick. While he could be a stand-up linebacker or an edge rusher (or a hybrid player) at the next level, he has the tools as a defensive chess piece to be a difference-maker wherever he lines up.

3. Arizona Cardinals – OT Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Miami

Miami Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Behemoth with over 2,700 snaps in three seasons; right tackle all three seasons with Miami; well-rounded, but better pass-blocker

It's good to see that some people are shifting more to my side of the coin with having Francis Maugioa slightly ahead of Spencer Fano in terms of offensive tackle rankings. The Miami product just has the blend of physical tools and size that are hard to come by — but he's also proven he knows how to put those traits to good use. The Cardinals have a ton of work to do in order to build a new roster infrastructure, but having Mauigoa and Paris Johnson Jr. together is a good start.

4. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

School: Miami

Miami Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Nearly a 25% pressure rate in 2025; 68 hurries and 12 sacks as junior; concerns about arm length relative to position

While there should be a possibility of trying to throw Cam Ward a bone with a Top 5 pick and the Titans, thus, looking at wide receiver, I've talked myself into the idea that passing on Rueben Bain Jr. in this spot would be nothing short of criminal. One of Miami's two star pass-rushers, Bain is just a monster off the edge with elite get-off, an incredible amount of power with that explosive burst, and looks the part of an instant-impact edge defender that the Titans need to rebuild with.

5. New York Giants – WR Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate | Jason Mowry/GettyImages

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Sure hands with 0 drops this season; breakout year in 2025 with 875 yards and 9 TDs in 11 games; movable around formation

With John Harbaugh now in-tow, the Giants have to be feeling great. And they'll be feeling even better if they can bring Carnell Tate into the fray. Make no mistake, there are plenty of needs in New York right now, but they also need to ensure that they put Jaxson Dart and this enticing young offensive core into the best position to succeed. Putting the uber-versatile Tate with Malik Nabers as the top pass-catchers in this offense would undeniably assure that's the case.

6. Cleveland Browns – OT Spencer Fano

School: Utah

Utah Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: One sack allowed over two seasons and 800+ pass blocking snaps; right tackle for the Utes the last two seasons

The Browns are another team where the quarterback scarcity creates some issues. However, let's also not pretend like Cleveland has a good situation for any signal-caller to walk into at this point. For me, that starts with the offensive line, which is why Spencer Fano is an obvious pick. Once upon a time, the O-line was a strength for the Browns, but that group has aged and/or fallen apart. Fano has been great as a pass-blocker with steady improvement in the run game in his career at Utah, and has as much upside as any tackle prospect in the class.

7. Washington Commanders – EDGE David Bailey

David Bailey | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

School: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: 15 sacks and 43 hurries in 14 games as senior; pass-rusher first, but above average run defender; strong, prototypical frame with elite first step

For a few months now, I've had Bain going in this spot because the Titans have been mocked a wide receiver. With that getting flipped a bit, I don't think anyone in the nation's capital would be upset to add David Bailey to this defense either. The burst off the edge from Bailey is truly unreal, the type of trait that should make him an instant force for the Commanders pass rush. More importantly, Dan Quinn and Washington desperately need this influx of juice on that side of the ball.

8. New Orleans Saints – WR Jordyn Tyson

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Some injury concerns after lingering ailments; wildly productive over last two seasons; excels in man coverage with blend of skills

Unlike the Titans with Ward, it feels more likely that the Saints would try to put better weapons around Tyler Shough after an impressive end of the regular season. That's where Jordyn Tyson makes a ton of sense for New Orleans in this mock draft. While there have been some nagging injuries that will be well worth monitoring at the NFL Combine when he goes through medical evaluations. Having said that, his nuance in his route-running combined with ideal size and above-average athleticism will make him a valuable weapon in this burgeoning offense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – RB Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: 1,372 yards and 18 TDs this season despite just 199 carries; 60 forced missed tackles, highlighting elite tackle-breaking and elusiveness

I'll maintain that the Chiefs should be looking at someone like David Bailey if he were to fall to them. Having said that, if he doesn't then the board opens up quite a bit for Brett Veach and Kansas City. Taking a running back with a Top 10 pick is going to be met with some criticism, but Jeremiyah Love is the type of prospect you take that risk for. He's an elite player with speed, burst, great contact balance, the ability to make defenders miss at all levels of the field, and could revolutionize the Chiefs run game moving forward.

10. Cincinnati Bengals – S Caleb Downs

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Two-time unanimous All-American and three-time All-Conference; top-tier athlete with unreal versatility; return potential on special teams

If you were to say that the Bengals were committing malpractice by not moving on from Zac Taylor — especially when every other AFC North team is also looking for a new coach — I wouldn't argue with you. But regardless of the coaching regime, Cincinnati undeniably needs to add any elite talent they can on defense, and Caleb Downs is the obvious choice in that light. Whether dropping into coverage or running down into the box, his instincts and physical tools are unmatched among defensive backs in this class, and he'd become a tone-setter for the hapless Bengals defense.

11. Miami Dolphins – WR Makai Lemon

Makai Lemon | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: USC

USC Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Smaller than Tate and Tyson; 1,156 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games this year; dynamic movement ability across formation and in space

There's a lot of work that will need to be done for Jeff Hafley with the Dolphins, not to mention new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. However, with their hamstrung situation with Tua Tagovailoa's contract, it would make a great deal of sense to move on from Tyreek Hill and give Quinn Ewers an honest look at QB. To do that, drafting someone like Makai Lemon fits the plan. The USC product is truly electric and dynamic in space, but grew up in his ability to win contested catches this past season. While not a big-bodied player, he can be a do-it-all weapon, especially alongside Jaylen Waddle, in the Miami offense.

12. Dallas Cowboys – LB Sonny Styles

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Complete linebacker with top-end run defense and coverage grades; son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles

Ball-knowers who watched a lot of Cowboys football this past season will be sure to tell you how massive of a problem the linebacker spot was for this team. Getting Matt Eberflus out of the equation will certainly help, sure, but so too would adding a player like Sonny Styles. The field general in the front seven for Ohio State, Styles would be an upgrade over Kenneth Murray right now in terms of his ability to defend the run downhill and drop into coverage. He also offers more as a blitzer, and could be a force multiplier in Dallas.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) – CB Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Did not play in 2025 after torn ACL in January; 53.6 passer rating allowed in 2024; six INTs in 24 career games

It speaks quite highly of Jermod McCoy to say that he didn't play a single snap in college football this past season and is still likely to be the first cornerback taken in the 2026 draft. But his body of work prior to an ACL tear last offseason shows you why. He's fluid in coverage with plus length and good athleticism on the outside, and has shown a bit of a nose for the ball as well. The Rams have patched their corner room together nicely, but that becomes much easier with an anchor like McCoy in the room.

14. Baltimore Ravens – DL Peter Woods

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Down year in 2025 with Clemson cratering; six sacks over last two seasons; surprising versatility for 310-pounder

Sometimes, you have to try and take signals from teams when they give them to you. While I might bristle at the notion that Jesse Minter is a big enough change culturally from John Harbaugh, he is undoubtedly a more steadfastly defensive mind. Thus, it would stand to reason that Baltimore would try to get back to fortifying that side of the ball, which Peter Woods can do. He's a gargantuan presence in the middle of the defensive line with pass-rush upside uncanny for his size, and could be a missing piece for this Ravens front seven.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Questions about production (560 yards, 8 TDs); physical freak at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds with projected 4.45-4.55 seconds in the 40

Personally, I would prefer if the Buccaneers looked to the defensive side of the ball, as I worry that Todd Bowles is making the most out of a situation wherein his preferred side of the ball doesn't have the right game-changers that he needs to maximize their effectiveness. But Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN had this in his mock draft, and now I can't look away from Kenyon Sadiq. There's risk with Sadiq, given that some have criticized him for a lack of production in college, but the upside is enormous and could help the Bucs offense find another gear.

16. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with NYJ from IND) – QB Ty Simpson

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: One-year starter with Crimson Tide; struggled mightily with pressure in 2025; Top 35 in FBS in Big-Time Throw Rate

Just as simply as I can say it, I'm not moving off the idea of the Cardinals trading Kyler Murray to the Jets until I see otherwise. Arizona clearly is ready to start anew, while Aaron Glenn is going to be pressed to win now in New York. As the Jets also load up on draft picks, this makes a ton of sense, especially with the Cards giving themselves the ability to go and get a rookie quarterback.

Especially after drafting Mauigoa earlier, I love adding Ty Simpson to the Cardinals. He flashed and NFL-caliber arm time and again at Alabama, and would have a strengthening offensive line along with weapons like Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Michael Wilson — not to mention the potential of a run game in Trey Benson, which he didn't have at Alabama. He still needs to become better handling and negotiating pressure, but his upside is undeniably there.

17. Detroit Lions – OG Olaivavega Ioane

Olaivavega Ioane | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Penn State

Penn State Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: Zero sacks allowed last two seasons (800+ pass block snaps); primarily left guard, but experience at both spots

With Dan Skipper's retirement now official and the battles that the Lions were already facing on the offensive line this past season, aiming to get better on the interior in the trenches makes a ton of sense, while also simply fitting what feels like the Dan Campbell mold. Vega Ioane was simply phenomenal over the last two years at Penn State. He is impressive physically, but he's a player whose body of work simply speaks for itself — the type of player Detroit loves to draft.

18. Minnesota Vikings – CB Mansoor Delane

School: LSU

LSU Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Broke out in 2025 for LSU after transferring; better in man than zone coverage; 26.7 passer rating allowed this season

Sorting out what the offense looks like in regard to J.J. McCarthy moving forward is probably the top priority for the Vikings, but the defense could use some help for Brian Flores (assuming he does, indeed, stay) as well. Mansoor Delane was phenomenal in Baton Rouge this past season, and would fit Flores to a tee with his ability in man coverage, along with his length. Regardless of whether you believe in the future of McCarthy at light, setting a higher baseline on defense will be a rising tide that lifts all boats in Minnesota.

19. Carolina Panthers – EDGE Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk | Justin Ford/GettyImages

School: Auburn

Auburn Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Only two sacks in 2025 after nine the year prior; far superior against the run than as a pass-rusher; potential move inside is possible

I said it last week and I'll say it again — Keldric Faulk isn't my cup of tea on the whole. There's a legitimate chance, in my estimation, that he falls to the very end of the first round, if not to Day 2. Having said that, smarter and more plugged-in people than myself still have him even higher than this, so I'll meet in the middle. The idea of Faulk would fit well with the Panthers defense. While his lack of pass-rush production is a concern, he's a versatile inside-out body with a big frame for an edge, and can be an elite run defender on the edge right away.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – EDGE Cashius Howell

School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior Draft Notes: Largely a pass-rush specialist; 12 sacks and 27 hurries on 301 pass rush snaps in 2025; still developing as run defender

Back on the clock thanks to the Micah Parsons trade (though I'm sure most Cowboys fans wish they had an All-World pass-rusher locked up long-term rather than another swing in the draft), Dallas has to replace the man they traded away. While Donovan Ezeiruaku flashed, that pass-rush group needs another bit of explosiveness off the edge. Cashius Howell is imperfect as an overall prospect, but his pass-rush chops can't be questioned, and he could come in and provide some force in that capacity right away.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/GettyImages

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Senior

Senior Draft Notes: Denied extra year of eligibility by NCAA, but suing to continue fight; dual-threat ability with elite deep passing; multi-year starter between D-II Ferris State and Ole Miss

Full disclosure, we still don't know for certain that Trinidad Chambliss will be in the NFL Draft as he awaits the results of suing the NCAA for another year of eligibility after he was initially denied. But if he does turn pro when it's all said and done, he'd be a perfect addition to what the Steelers are trying to do. For many of Mike McCarthy's faults, his ability do develop QBs should never be in question. With Chambliss' gifts and already established strengths as a dual-threat player with a strong arm, he could be the reason that Pittsburgh actually enters a new era for the franchise post-Tomlin.

22. Los Angeles Chargers – OL Kadyn Proctor

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Potential guard/tackle versatility in the NFL; freak of nature with movement ability at 366 pounds (listed); allowed five sacks in 930+ pass block snaps

If Kadyn Proctor makes it past the Lions with the 17th pick, I'd honestly be shocked if he didn't end up on the Chargers. Quite frankly, the heavily experienced Alabama product is perfect for Los Angeles and what they need to be sure to do moving forward on the offensive line. Proctor could slot in as an above-average tackle should the Chargers find themselves without Joe Alt or Rashawn Slater again at any point, but has the massive frame to be an elite guard in the NFL as well. To protect Justin Herbert in (hopefully) Mike McDaniel's offense, he makes perfect sense.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – WR Denzel Boston

Denzel Boston | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

School: Washington

Washington Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: 800+ yards in each of past two seasons with 20 combined TDs; elite grading against man coverage; 6-foot-4 build makes him ideal outside

There's a bit of projection here for the Eagles, namely in the sense that I don't see how they move into the 2026 season with A.J. Brown still on the roster. Maybe I end up being wrong there, but if I'm not, then drafting Denzel Boston is almost too obvious. While Boston may not be as lethal athletically as Brown, he has proven in his college career that he can be a big-bodied downfield target who's also a monster in the red zone. He'd fit the Philadelphia offense like a glove, especially alongside DeVonta Smith.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) – WR KC Concepcion

School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Broke out as freshman with NC State before dysfunctional 2024; reignited with A&M for 919 yards and nine TDs; sub-6-foot but strong contested catch ability

Again, your guess is as good as mine as to what the Browns will end up doing at quarterback in the 2026 season. But I fully believe in the idea that Cleveland should do whatever possible to put that player in a great position. That starts with Mauigoa as a top-five pick, and continues with KC Concepcion later in the first round. While the A&M product isn't the biggest receiver, his downfield ability, as well his dynamic ability in space, will help open up Cleveland's passing attack.

25. Chicago Bears – DL Kayden McDonald

Kayden McDonald | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: One of the best run defenders in college football; still developing as pass rusher; versatility to play in multiple gaps and schemes

The Bears are closer to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender than I even imagined, and proved that by nearly making the NFC Championship Game. But the defense still needs more reinforcements in the mix, and someone like Kayden McDonald at this point of the draft makes too much sense. He can be a run-stopper the moment he steps foot in Chicago, but has shown some improvement in affecting the passing attack as well.

26. Buffalo Bills – LB C.J. Allen

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Extremely toolsy and athletic in the middle of the field; elite run defender upon NFL arrival; still inconsistent dropping into coverage

The fact that Sean McDermott is out but Brandon Beane remains would drive me insane if I was a Bills fan. Regardless, that's the reality in Buffalo, and we can only hope the questionably talented general manager can make the right pick, which is C.J. Allen in this spot. While Allen isn't a finished product yet, he has top-tier upside because of his masterful physical tools. With Buffalo seeing the decline of Matt Milano and the middle of this defense, adding a speeding bullet at linebacker would provide a tremendous amount of help.

27. San Francisco 49ers – OL Caleb Lomu

Caleb Lomu | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

School: Utah

Utah Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Redshirt Sophomore Draft Notes: Left tackle opposite Fano the past two years; NFL-ready pass blocker with just two sacks allowed over 807 pass blocking snaps; work-in-progress as run blocker

Though Trent Williams doesn't plan on walking away this offseason, the 49ers showed in the playoffs that they'll still need to upgrade their offensive line and overall depth to continue their pursuit of a Super Bowl ring for Kyle Shanahan. Caleb Lomu can be perfect for the San Francisco passing game right away given what he showed with the Utes. And while his run-blocking at Utah left a bit to be desired, his movement ability should be a more natural fit for him in Shanahan's offense.

28. Houston Texans – OG Emmanuel Pregnon

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior Draft Notes: Breakout season with the Ducks in 2025; allowed just one sack across three seasons; gave up only two hurries in 470 snaps this season

There are legitimate questions now about the Texans moving forward with C.J. Stroud given how brutal he performed in the playoffs. While that may be the case, though, Houston can make life easier on its offense by not having to scrounge together the right combo on the offensive line. Emmanuel Pregnon would be ideal to help with that. He's been steady as a rock in his college career, and a driving force for the Oregon offense in recent years. Pregnon can be the same for the Texans.

29. Los Angeles Rams – OT Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Emerged as elite pass-blocker in 2025; technique in run-blocking still developing; some projection, but physical tools are obvious

Monroe Freeling was really somewhat of an embodiment of the Georgia offensive line this past season. He had some growing pains early in the year, as did the entire unit, but became a steady force and bookend as the year progressed, and the rest of the Bulldogs followed. There's still some development to be made, particularly in his technique as a run-blocker, but the Rams need to embrace adding some higher-upside talent on their offensive line moving forward.

30. New England Patriots – EDGE Akheem Mesidor

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior Draft Notes: Multiple position changes in college career; will be 25 years old on draft night; readymade pass-rusher with strong run defense as well

If Akheem Mesidor wasn't going to be 25 years old on draft night, he'd hear his name called right alongside his teammate, Rueben Bain Jr., in the top 10. However, it speaks to how damn good Mesidor is that he's still now likely going to be a first-round pick. He's an all-around edge, showing double-digit sack potential in the NFL and being a stout stopper of the run as well. The Patriots haven't gotten quite what they hoped for from the likes of Harold Landry III this season, and Mesidor can set the offense on an even better course.

31. Denver Broncos – DL Christen Miller

Christen Miller | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Draft Notes: 11.3% pass rush win rate despite just two sacks in three seasons; can move across the interior D-line; immediate impact as run defender

Part of taking Christen Miller for the Broncos would be leaning into the notion of making a strength even stronger. The other part of that is that Denver could lose some pieces on the defensive line this offseason in free agency. Meanwhile, Miller would fit right in. He's versatile as to where he can play along the line, and can be a force stopping the run immediately. But the underlying numbers also show that he could be more of a passing game force, as well, than he was in college.

32. Seattle Seahawks – CB Avieon Terrell

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Junior Draft Notes: Brother of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell; strong run defender despite slighter frame; experience outside and in the slot

This could be a weird match given that Avieon Terrell doesn't seem to totally fit Mike Macdonald's preferred build in the secondary, even if he does fill a need with the likely vacancy to be left by Riq Woolen. Terrell is a tad slight when in his build, but what sells me is that he was still a strong run defender on the outside at Clemson, while having the tools to be lockdown and versatile when dropping into coverage.