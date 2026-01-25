These NFL teams are watching Jarrett Stidham closely with a starting QB job in mind

No matter what happens in the AFC Championship Game, Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham has received enough universal praise this week to warrant a second chance. Frankly, he deserved that second chance long before he took over for Bo Nix in the midst of a Denver playoff run.

Stidham has performed well when he's gotten the ball. In the preseason, Stidham is routinely one of the top-performing passers. If he weren't in Denver, where Bo Nix has the starting job on lock, there might be a conversation worth having. But Stidham is widely-considered one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and would be a starter on some teams. There's a reason the Broncos felt so comfortable heading into Sunday's AFC Championship with the Baylor/Auburn product under center.

Will Jarrett Stidham get a chance this offseason?

The biggest reason Stidham deserves a chance this offseason is not due to his own play. Frankly, had he not appeared in the AFC Championship Game, I'd be saying the same thing. Stidham has played in systems that have routinely developed good QB play. That includes Sean Payton, of course, as well as Josh McDaniels in New England and Las Vegas.

Those respected play-callers must see something in Stidham. Sure, he is not a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, but not every team can have one of those signal-callers. If a team is a quarterback away – say Pittsburgh or Indianapolis – then acquiring Stidham makes sense. The front office can save money at the quarterback position, sign Stidham short term, and move on if it goes poorly.

How much money does Jarrett Stidham make, and can he cash in?

Stidham's contract is affordable for any quarterback in part because he is a backup. Stidham will make close to $6 million this season. Here's what his contract looks like.

Year Contract 2025 $1.9 million 2026 $5.9 million

That's affordable! However, if he continues to perform this well – and god forbid he wins a playoff game – that price tag will triple. The likes of Justin Fields received nearly $20 million per season last offseason. Fields is a fine player, but was unproven just like Stidham. Fields played in six games for the Steelers in 2024. He utilized the experience and found a new home with the Jets, who overpaid for his services, the following offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

We can only hope, right? The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as head coach with the understanding that he'd help them develop a quarterback. McCarthy is also 62 years old, which means that development has to start in the next year or two. I assume Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan will want to draft their quarterback of the future in 2026 or 2027, rather than taking a chance in free agency. However, Stidham (much like Malik Willis) would serve a purpose on a short-term deal. Pittsburgh could take a chance on a young quarterback, and if it works out, they'll avoid entering the lottery in 2027. It's a better option than running back Aaron Rodgers.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are a quarterback away. Indianapolis has built its roster so that just about anyone can come in and lead their team to the postseason. They have a solid defense and weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Were it not for a Daniel Jones injury, the Colts likely would've made the playoffs, either as AFC South champions or a Wild Card spot. Indy can do better than Stidham, as they have this reputation around the NFL. But if they run out of options, they can do worse than giving Stidham another shot.

Las Vegas Raiders

For the sake of Stidham's long-term future, I actually like a one-year stint with the worst team in the NFL. Stidham started two games with the Raiders back in 2022. He threw four touchdowns, three interceptions, and didn't show nearly enough for Vegas to commit to him long term. Some players take a long time to develop into starters.

The same can be said about the quarterback position, as NFL teams are rarely patient enough to see a project through. The Raiders will draft Fernando Mendoza with the first-overall pick. It would be a shock if they didn't. But they need a short-term starter for Mendoza to learn under. That's where Stidham comes in, and if he performs like Sam Darnold did with the Vikings in 2024, he can reset his market entirely.

Which team is the ideal suitor for Jarrett Stidham? Look at the Steelers

Yes, I'm being serious. The Steelers don't have an answer at quarterback, but they hired a head coach who claims to know how to develop one. Dak Prescott's best season came when McCarthy started calling plays, and he helped turn Aaron Rodgers into a four-time NFL MVP. All of this, per McCarthy, stems from an early relationship with Joe Montana. It's really convenient, and hopefully true.

The Steelers shouldn't waste their time drafting a quarterback in the early rounds this offseason unless McCarthy personally identifies one. Pittsburgh's best-case scenario is to sign a young quarterback, such as Stidham or Malik Willis, to a short-term deal and see what happens. Again, it could end horribly. No one is suggesting Stidham or Willis is a future Hall of Famer. But, this fanbase hasn't had hope at the most important position in the sport since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Heck, they haven't even attempted hope.

So, sign me up for a year or two of Stidham. If he falls on his face, then the need become even more glaring. If he succeeds, then perhaps McCarthy really is the QB guru he claims to be. I'd rather find out sooner rather than later.