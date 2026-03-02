Ranking Kyler Murray landing spots if all the QB costs is money

Arizona Cardinals fans, your long (well, short) nightmare is almost over. Quarterback Kyler Murray is practically packing his bags as a departure from the Glendale desert is imminent according to multiple reports. While a trade seemed to be the impending mode of exit, now Murray is expected to just be released when the new league year starts on March 11. He's owed a $19.5 million roster bonus if he's still around on March 16 so the countdown is apparently on.

The former No. 1 overall pick missed the last 12 games of the 2025 campaign with a foot injury and reportedly hasn't been in touch with general manager Monti Ossenfort since the end of the season. If it's only going to take a phone call and likely short negotiation to acquire the 28-year-old's services, let's examine which suitors would be the most likely to earn his signature given the circumstances.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If a trade was going to materialize to send Murray to Minneapolis, it would've happened already. There's still time, considering it would be the more cost-effective option for the Vikings, who are still $44.3 million over the salary cap.

However, if head coach Kevin O'Connell and executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski can find that much (and more) in cuts, then Murray could be one of their first free agent phone calls. J.J. McCarthy needs better competition to develop and a QB like Murray who has been to the playoffs before would provide exactly that.

3. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has too many quarterbacks on its roster to begin with but absolutely none of them look poised to be the long-term starter. The Browns, who are still $8 million over the cap, need to find a way to just cut Deshaun Watson loose (potential record-setting $80.7 million cap hit in 2026) and bring in Murray as its 43rd starting quarterback since 1999.

Backups Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel aren't ready for the spotlight, at least not yet, and having Murray start in the interim would provide both the opportunity to compete. Inevitably one or both will have to step in when the injury prone Murray misses time.

2. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have a $99.2 million problem on their hands and its name is Tua Tagovailoa. He's a competitive and financial anchor on the team's ability to rebuild, and once he's gone, things will start to look up. They're still $6 million over the cap after releasing veterans Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb but with a few more depth cuts, there will be room to take a run at Murray.

If wideout Jaylen Waddle is truly considered a key part of the offense moving forward, he doesn't deserve to have backup QB Quinn Ewers throwing to him outside of injuries to the starter. Miami has to stop lying to itself and either embrace the tank or retool. They can effectively do the former without looking like tanking by bringing in Murray.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers isn't walking through that door no matter what new head coach Mike McCarthy says. Backup Mason Rudolph isn't the starter of the future either, so the free agent market will be the most effective place to look for 2026.

Even if it's just a one-year or two-year rental, Murray is the best option to explore outside of a Kirk Cousins or Malik Willis. Pittsburgh has $42.7 million in cap space to work with so Murray's expense wouldn't impact the ledgers as much as the previous options. Whether he has a more meaningful impact on the Steelers' win-loss record is another question. Mike Tomlin isn't there anymore to guarantee a 9-8 finish.