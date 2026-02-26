Kyler Murray trade seems imminent with latest Cardinals rumors

Will they or won't they? Typically we ponder that question about two individuals getting together. This time, Arizona Cardinals fans are wondering if their favorite team is going to split with its star quarterback.

Well, star might be romanticizing things a little bit. Kyler Murray has played 41 of a possible 68 games for Arizona since signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in 2022. In the last three years, he reached double-digit starts just once (2024).

That inconsistency in availability has Cardinals brass re-thinking their relationship with the 28-year-old before he's owed a $17 million roster bonus at the start of the new league year. They've got about three weeks to make a decision, but general manager Monti Ossenfort reportedly hasn't spoken to Murray since the end of the season despite some ... cryptic comments at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I've always had a good dialogue with Kyler," Ossenfort told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. A source refuted his affirmation of a dialogue to ESPN following the comment.

Cardinals clearly want to move on from QB Kyler Murray

There's no reason for Cardinals brass to dance around this issue: They're frustrated things haven't turned out like they'd hoped with Murray under center in the desert. He's led the team to the playoffs only once in seven seasons, and concerns over his health stunting any momentum have proven to be substantive.

"I'd say [last season] wasn't up to what Kyler wanted. It wasn't up to what any of us wanted as a season as a whole," Ossenfort continued, hinting the quarterback position is under the microscope this offseason. "And, so, when you have the kind of year that we had, there's a lot of room for improvement, and so we got to find a way to do that, not only at that position, in all positions, but that's what we're all focused on, is getting better and moving forward."

It became obvious the team needs a reset at the position when fans began clamoring for backup Jacoby Brissett to remain the starter after posting an impressive 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and just eight picks in 14 appearances this year. With Brissett signed through the 2026 campaign and no realistic path to drafting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza in April, Arizona needs to find a trade partner for Murray and get something in return before he becomes more of a financial anchor.

The Cardinals would likely have to eat some salary and throw in a low-round pick to sweeten any deal, but there are plenty of potential suitors out there like the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns.

As for the long-term plan at QB for Arizona, the 2027 draft class is expected to include multiple first-round talents like Oregon's Dante Moore and Texas' Arch Manning. I'm not saying they've got to tank — Brissett will at least be competitive enough to stave off any such allegations — but given that the Cardinals finished 3-14 and own the No. 3 overall pick this year, they should be in good position to land an elite prospect to replace Murray.