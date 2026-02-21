Inside the Cardinals' offseason: 3 moves to get revenge on the Seahawks

Patience is wearing thin in the desert. The Arizona Cardinals haven't touched playoff grass since 2021, and have gone a combined 19-49 that cost both Kliff Kingsbury and then Jonathan Gannon their jobs.

Watching the Seattle Seahawks lift the Lombardi Trophy, the second NFC West rival to do so in the last five seasons, didn't help matters. In fact, every team in their division has appeared in a Super Bowl in that span. Arizona hasn't been since Super Bowl XLIII back in 2009.

The 2026 season offers a new opportunity for the franchise to challenge for its first division title in over a decade, but there are big decisions looming that could make or break that kind of success. Here are a few suggestions to finally make the Cardinals competitive again.

3 moves to help the Cardinals challenge the Super Bowl-champion Seahawks

Sign RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore defends during Super Bowl LX. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Nothing would signal Arizona going all in on winning more than signing the reigning Super Bowl MVP; stealing him away from their division rival would just be the cherry on top. Walker put up over 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in his four-year career in 2025, but saw his touchdown opportunities dwindle with backfield partner Zach Charbonnet in the mix. He'd be the clear No. 1 in Arizona without a doubt.

Walker is expected to command a roughly $9 million price tag on the open market, and the Cardinals have the 12th-most salary cap space at the moment ($32.8 million). Current RB1 James Connor is 30 and entering the final year of his contract after missing most of 2025 with injury. It just so happens his cap hit would be $9.83 million in 2026. The choice is obvious.

Ditch QB Kyler Murray for Kirk Cousins

Cousins throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After seven seasons, it's clear Murray isn't taking the Cardinals deep into the playoffs. In fact, he's only reached the postseason once in his career. Health has been a serious issue recently, as the former No. 1 overall pick has played fewer than 10 games in two of the last three years. His contract, which runs through 2028 and carries a $52.66 million cap hit in 2026, would be difficult to dump on another team — but there's always a deal to be done in the NFL.

Replacing him doesn't have to require a long-term commitment, either. Kirk Cousins is expected to become available out of Atlanta and is just looking for a place where he can be the starter. The Cardinals own the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, but Heisman Trophy-winning QB Fernando Mendoza will have already gone first overall with no other first-round worthy talent available until 2027. Cousins, 37, only has one or two years left in the tank anyways and would serve as a better bridge than Murray (and a cheaper one, too).

Sign WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Having rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. and seasoned veteran Michael Wilson on either side of the offensive formation gives Arizona a solid foundation on which to build. But given that Harrison's health is a slight concern (never mind his inconsistency so far as a pro), adding a proven, No. 1-worthy receiver to the mix would bolster things further. Giants wideout Wan'Dale Robinson fits that bill, and would be an economical option for the Cardinals.

Robinson posted 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, both career bests, on 92 catches in 2025. Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce is expected to be the most-sought after player at the position in free agency, estimated to land roughly $20 million on the open market. Robinson is projected to command $17 million. His speed and versatility would get Arizona back in the mix and make it harder for opposing defenses to key in on just one star, especially if Harrison is bitten by the injury bug again in 2026.