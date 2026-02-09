5 teams that should steal Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker from Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions and don't let the 29-13 final score fool you, there was anything but offense for roughly three quarters.

Ironically, it was the opportunity running back Kenneth Walker III needed to shine in Levi's Stadium and claim Super Bowl MVP honors. He became the first rusher to win win the award since Terrell Davis in 1998.

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 202 yards and a touchdown but Walker's 135 yards were the lifeblood of the Seattle attack and ate significant amount of clock which kept the New England Patriots offense off the field.

Back-to-back big runs from Kenneth Walker



The fourth-year veteran has commanded the Seahawks backfield since the retirement of the legendary Marshawn Lynch and stepped up Sunday with his partner, Zach Charbonnet, injured and absent. Now entering the offseason, Walker will be a free agent and should bring in a hefty pay day whether he remains in Seattle or goes elsewhere.

The Seahawks would be crazy to let Walker go after the tenure he's had, especially with little guarantee a rookie talent like Jeremiah Love will fall in their lap in the upcoming draft. But if he manages to hit the open market, these franchises should lunge at the chance to employ his services.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys rushing attack looked fine on paper, but it did little to actually impact games. Javonte Williams ended the season on injured reserve and will be a free agent this offseason, meaning Jerry Jones will have to decide whether to pursue a big-name veteran or run things back with — checks notes — Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Dallas owns the No. 12 pick in the draft, so it's unlikely a rookie rusher like Love will be there to select. Despite the Cowboys having absolutely no cap room, Jones always finds a way to make the numbers work. If he's serious about improving the team and adding another certified star to the offense to join Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, then Walker should be No. 1 on his wish list.

Arizona Cardinals

Veteran James Conner was supposed to be Arizona's workhorse, but he's not managed to stay healthy. He missed most of the 2025 season and will be entering the final year of his contract in 2026. Backup Michael Carter demonstrated an ability to handle backfield duties, but former head coach Jonathan Gannon preferred a committee approach in Connor's absence.

New head coach Mike LaFleur will have to decide whether he wants to give Connor an opportunity to prove himself or cut him loose in pursuit of a true, long-term No. 1 back. Walker would have to decide to sign with a division rival, but we've seen weirder things happen in free agency.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry is entering the final season of his contract with Baltimore, and he'll be 33 years old by the end of it. He started to display signs of slowing, something once thought impossible, last year, and with a new head coach, the front office must prepare for his eventual departure.

If you thought a backfield with Walker and Charbonnet was a one-two punch, could you imagine one with Walker and Henry? The handoff from one to the other in the long term would ensure competitive continuity and help convince quarterback Lamar Jackson that the team is not bending towards a regression.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones Sr. is entering his age 32 season, the final year on his contract with Minnesota. He had his own injury issues in 2025, which left head coach Kevin O'Connell with the boom-or-bust abilities of backup Jordan Mason. If QB J.J. McCarthy is, indeed, the future for the Vikings, he's going to need a long-term backfield partner.

Walker provides O'Connell with the ability to take pressure off McCarthy's shoulders by giving him a true threat in the rushing attack and a safety valve in the passing approach. Walker also displayed brilliance in chip blocks and picking up pass rushers for Sam Darnold. McCarthy was constantly pressured and unable to make it through his progressions before abandoning plays. Walker would be a multi-faceted improvement to the Vikings offense.

Washington Commanders

The oft-injured Austin Ekeler is a free agent in 2026, and Washington had to cobble together a committee approach at running back in 2025 with Chris Rodriguez, Jacory Croskey-Merrit and Jeremy McNichols sharing carries. The Commanders need a true No. 1 back to complement Jayden Daniels and take away some obligation to rush the ball on his part.

Walker fits that bill entirely and would give the Commanders their first true No. 1 rusher since the days of Antonio Gibson, Adrian Peterson and Alfred Morris. New offensive coordinator David Blough should be salivating at the opportunity to employ Walker into the passing game as well. Could you imagine being a defensive coordinator having to plan for potential scrambles by Daniels only for him to dump it off to the speedy and durable Walker when blitzes don't get home?