Latest Malik Willis rumors point to worst-case scenarios for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have no choice but to let Malik Willis walk this offseason. They're committed to Jordan Love and recently signed him to a contract extension. Willis, meanwhile, has thrived in his few starting opportunities – enough so to earn some intrigue in a weak free-agent market for quarterbacks. Unfortunately for the Packers, that could include teams that know how to use him best, including the Vikings and Dolphins.

Willis' best performance came in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens late in the season. With Love out, the Packers were forced to call upon their backup. In that game, Willis completed over 85 percent of his passes for nearly 300 passing yards and a touchdown. He added two more scores on the ground.

If you are a fan of a team that needs a QB, and you are turned off by Malik Willis, please watch the film and read up on his scouting report in the draft!



Elite arm, elite athleticism, and he's been elite in every snap he's played in Green Bay.

Malik Willis connected to Vikings and Dolphins in latest NFL rumors

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Willis' scouting report out of Liberty was that he was a raw project who needed a lot of work. While he struggled to find the field in Tennessee, a trade to the Green Bay Packers was the best possible outcome for him. Willis was able to learn behind Love in Matt LaFleur's QB-friendly system. LaFleur has praised Willis as a quick learner and an easy quarterback to build a gameplan around. That is music to the ears of rival head coaches.

Miami Dolphins

That list of those rival coaches now includes former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Dolphins, which would have to find a way out of Tua Tagovailoa's contract in order to acquire Willis, are ready for a reset at the quarterback position. Tagovailoa is far too injury prone and inconsistent at this point in his career. Tua, too, sounds as though he needs a fresh start.

While the Dolphins have plenty of weapons in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane among others, they also have a weak offensive line and questionable play-calling. Hill has been on the trade block since last offseason, and could finally be dealt in 2026. If Willis has his pick of the litter, Miami will not be the first choice.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are, quite clearly, the worst-case scenario for the Packers. If Willis signs in Minnesota, the Packers will have to play him twice a year. I wouldn't go as far as to say Willis knows where the bodies are buried in Green Bay, but the advantage to signing him is two-fold. First, Willis could compete with JJ McCarthy for the starting job, and help Minnesota prepare for Green Bay on both sides of the ball.

The question for Willis is whether he wants to risk losing that competition for McCarthy, rather than signing with a team that guarantees him a more realistic, long-term outlook at the starting job. Despite a bad 2025 season, McCarthy remains the Vikings ideal future.

Is there anything Packers can do to stop Malik Willis?

Green Bay Packers' Matt Lafleur talks to an official against the Baltimore Ravens during their football game Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings could be an attractive landing spot for Willis, who despite taking some huge strides in Green Bay would be entering his first real starting QB gig in the NFL. Who better to team up with than so-called quarterback whisperer Kevin O'Connell? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler made it clear that most available quarterbacks would relish the chance to play under O'Connell.

"My sense right now, from asking around," Fowler said, "is all the top quarterbacks that will be, or could be, available, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, this is the place they want to go. It is Minnesota."

That list includes Willis. The good news in Fowler's reporting is that Willis might not be first on the Vikings list. Minnesota debated signing Aaron Rodgers just last offseason. Should the 43-year-old decide to play another season, he'd be a free agent. Add in trade targets like Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray, as well as another former Viking turned free agent in Kirk Cousins, and O'Connell is not limited to one player.

So in short, no, there isn't anything the Packers can do. But there are plenty of roadblocks in the way that could stop a Willis-Vikings pairing.