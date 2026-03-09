Alec Pierce signs record contract: Ripple effects for Colts, Daniel Jones and NFL free agency

Free agent wide receiver Alec Pierce will return to the Indianapolis Colts on a four-year, $114 million contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He officially signs the largest free agent contract for a wide receiver in league history, after finishing last season with 1,003 receiving yards (on a league-high 21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Free agent WR Alec Pierce has agreed to terms to remain in Indianapolis on a historic 4 year $114M deal that will make him the highest paid free agent receiver in NFL History.



The deal negotiated by agents Mike Swenson and CJ LaBoy, came together overnight and contains $84m in… pic.twitter.com/Op9qCpsNYq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

The deal removes the top free agent pass-catcher from the board, with several potential ripple effects across the league. Here's what this deal means not only for Pierce and the Colts, but for their rivals and the rest of free agency.

Colts solidify their core with Alec Pierce signing

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Colts are already putting the finishing touches on their core for next season. Pierce will now top the wide receiver depth chart, with Jonathan Taylor at running back, Tyler Warren still on his rookie deal at tight end and Daniel Jones (plus maybe a low-cost addition to serve as injury insurance) at quarterback.

Before the injury bug sunk its teeth in, Indianapolis looked like the most polished offensive unit in the AFC last season. Shane Steichen and company will hope to recapture that magic once Jones recovers from his Achilles injury and gets back up to speed.

The future, however, remains less settled. Jones is on a $37.3 million transition tag with minimal progress toward a long-term extension. Warren will stick around a while, but Taylor is a free agent next offseason — and Pierce's hefty price tag could play a factor in how Indianapolis approaches re-signing (or not re-signing) him.

Indianapolis' cap sheet just got complicated

Michael Pittman Jr. (11), Indianapolis Colts | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indianapolis began this offseason with its cap sheet in the red. Tagging (and potentially) extending Jones while signing Pierce to a historic contract, months after acquiring Sauce Gardner on a similarly monumental salary, won't help their cause.

We've already seen the impact in real time, as Michael Pittman Jr. and his expiring $29 million salary were promptly dealt to Pittsburgh for a low-level pick swap. That move opens up $24 million in cap space for Indianapolis, but it also leaves the Colts without their longtime WR2. Pittman put up 784 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, with two 1,000-plus yard campaigns under his belt through six NFL seasons.

The #Steelers are giving WR Michael Pittman Jr. a new three-year, $59 million deal, source says. New team and new money for Pittman in a contract negotiated by Andrew Kessler at @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/I7nlzWJnfg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

This is a nice, albeit expensive addition for Pittsburgh, as Pittman will give DK Metcalf some much-needed help in the wide receiver room. There weren't a ton of paths available to a No. wideout, especially considering their position in the first round of the draft, and Pittman is about as reliable as any. (The Steelers didn't waste any time signing him to a new three-year deal.)

For the Colts, it's a means of navigating their ballooning salary obligations. Let's assume Jones rebounds from his injury and sticks around a while; what happens with Taylor next offseason? He just led the NFL in touchdowns (20) with 1,963 all-purpose yards. Indy surely won't want to lose him, and a similar campaign in 2026 could put Taylor in historic territory for running back contracts. So expect the shuffling and reshuffling to continue as Chris Ballard and Co. attempt a tricky balancing act.

Daniel Jones can't leave now, right?

Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This signing probably does not happen without confidence in a long-term deal with Daniel Jones coming together. There's simply no way to justify what is essentially an overpay at wide receiver unless the Colts know their quarterback situation is settled.

Jones' $37.3 million transition tag will allow him to explore all options. His reported asking price of $50 million per year is outlandish, especially post-Achilles injury. There's a chance Indianapolis lets him play out the season on a one-year deal and revisits negotiations next spring, when his body of work is a bit fuller.

Either way, it's hard to imagine Jones walking away from such a fruitful connection with Pierce. It's equally difficult to imagine the Colts playing it too safe with Jones, as locking up your franchise quarterback becomes the absolute top priority after signing your franchise wideout to a boundary-pushing contract.

Alec Pierce resets the market for future free agent WRs

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pierce's new contract comes out to $28.5 million annually, which is ninth among all NFL wide receivers and, again, the most ever for a free agent. Agents for top wide receivers across the league just rejoiced at this newfound leverage, because for as talented as Pierce is, he has never logged 50 receptions in a season. His athleticism and big-play ability are essential to Indianapolis' offense, but there are more accomplished and more well-rounded receivers who will be looking to blow this number out of the water.

No free agent receiver this offseason will top Pierce's contract, but what about 2027? George Pickens will hit free agency if the Cowboys can't hammer out an extension worth significantly more than Pierce's $114 million. Drake London, Chris Olave and Zay Flowers are other soon-to-be free agents who could fall in a similar bucket.

As is the case seemingly every offseason, the market has been reset in a profound way. Pierce's contract will be a measuring stick for agents and GMs alike, so don't be shocked if this record does not hold for long.