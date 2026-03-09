NFL free agency live updates: Latest rumors and reaction to every move

NFL free agency is officially here, beginning with the legal tampering period on Monday, March 9. During the legal tampering period, teams can speak with free agents, but said players cannot sign on the dotted line – at least not yet. That won't come until Wednesday. However, the gossip, rumors and rumblings around the league have already started around top free agents like Malik Willis, Mike Evans, Tua Tagovailoa and so much more. Thankfully, FanSided has you covered with live updates and analysis below.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations